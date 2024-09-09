Catherine, Princess of Wales has 'completed' cancer treatment, as she shares heartfelt message and new video

The Princess of Wales has announced that she's "completed" her chemotherapy treatment, six months after she first shared she had been diagnosed with cancer.

After first making her cancer diagnosis public back in March, the Princess of Wales has now taken to social media to share her "relief" that her treatment has now come to an end. The future Queen posted a message alongside a heart-warming never--before-seen video taken by Will Warr, in which she revealed this emotional news and opened up on how "tough" this year has been for her and her family.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she explained, both in the written caption and as a voiceover to the family-focused video. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

The Princess described the journey with cancer as "complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone", but especially for "those closest to you".

She continued, "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Reflecting that now her "focus" is doing "what [she] can to stay cancer free", Kate shared that although her chemotherapy has finished, her "path to healing and full recovery is long and [she] must continue to take each day as it comes". The future Queen expressed how much she's "looking forward" to being back at work and spoke of her desire to undertake "a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," Kate said. "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."

This poignant message filled with hope and compassion for others is the first public message to be shared solely by the Princess of Wales regarding her treatment since June. The new video couldn’t tie in more perfectly and poignantly with Her Royal Highness’s comments about her and Prince William being reminded to be grateful for "simply loving and being loved".

Filmed last month in the picturesque countryside of Norfolk, possibly near their Anmer Hall home, it shows the Prince and Princess, with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis enjoying time in nature together.

The family can be seen walking through an immense forest, with other shots of Kate taking in the beauty of the natural world around her, driving around the country lanes and, in one of the sweetest moments of all, sitting with Prince William. This video gives unique insight into them as a family and the treasured small moments they’ve experienced recently, which also include playing cards with Kate’s parents Michael and Carole, as well as picnics and walks in the fields.

It’s a deeply personal message and video and comes after she last made a public appearance at the Wimbledon final in July. It’s been suggested that the Princess of Wales could attend this year’s Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph, though, as she said, she will be undertaking engagements when she can as she continues on her "path to healing and full recovery".