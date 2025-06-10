Kate Middleton’s adorable prediction about Prince William as she believed 'there’s no one quite like' him even before they met
The Princess of Wales could reportedly 'just tell' Prince William would be a certain way based on his picture.
The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 14th wedding anniversary in April during their trip to the Isles of Mull and Iona and they looked as much in love now as when they said "I do". Prince William has been full of praise for Kate’s "remarkable strength" after what he’s described as the "hardest" year of his life in 2024, following her cancer diagnosis.
In a loving birthday tribute in January, he wrote a special message to the "most incredible wife and mother". His devotion and care for her couldn’t have been clearer and Kate apparently always believed he was "kind", even before they met at St Andrews University.
According to The Telegraph, her friend Jessica Hay claimed back in 2010 that when they were at school the Princess was already smitten with the future King.
Jessica, who previously dated Prince William’s mentor at Eton, Nicholas Knatchbull, supposedly explained, "We would sit around talking about all the boys at school we fancied. But Catherine would always say, 'I don't like any of them.’"
She alleged that Kate remarked, "There's no one quite like William. I bet he's really kind. You can just tell by looking at him.'"
It’s been suggested that the senior royal, who took on the prestigious title Princess of Wales in 2022, had a picture of Prince William on her wall at Marlborough College. Because of this, she was reportedly called a "Princess in waiting" by her school friends.
Her predictions about the Prince of Wales’s kindness turned out to be correct, though despite the supposed picture on her wall, Kate was left in a fluster after meeting him in person in Scotland. The Princess was asked about her first impression of her now-husband in their engagement interview in 2010, and she revealed she went "bright red".
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Well, actually, I think I actually went bright red when I met you," she said, glancing adoringly towards Prince William. "And sort of scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you."
The Prince missed Freshers’ Week and so it "did take quite a bit of time" for him and Kate to "get to know each other". This late and "shy" meeting didn’t stand in their way, though, and the Princess of Wales said they became "very close friends from quite early on".
This firm friendship later blossomed into romance and he proposed to the Princess during a holiday in Kenya in 2010 before they tied the knot the following April. In every message Kate shared last year, she spoke of how her husband had been there for her during this unimaginably difficult time.
"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both," she declared in a video which made her diagnosis public.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
In September 2024 she shared another video, this time filmed by Will Warr and announcing that she had completed her treatment. The Princess of Wales reflected that the cancer journey is "complex, scary and unpredictable", especially for "those closest to you".
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she added.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Julianne Moore's ankle-skimming jeans are the cool and casual denim trend to try now
Ever the trend setter, Julianne Moore demonstrated how to do jeans and a blazer for chic off-duty style
-
LED face masks are booming - but have you considered what red light therapy can do for your body? Our beauty editor explains all
From benefits to results and risks, here’s everything you need to know about red light therapy for the body
-
Kate Middleton's sad four-word admission after Princess Lilibet's birth
Princess Lilibet just marked her fourth birthday - and it may have been a reminder of sadness for Kate and William
-
Kate Middleton's favourite flats are trending again in 2025 - I predict she'll wear them again soon
Boat shoes are set to be a hot trend in summer 2025, and the Princess of Wales has been a fan for a long time
-
Prince William will have an unexpected sidekick for an important first - and it’s not Princess Catherine
The Prince of Wales is set to team up with another family member
-
Kate Middleton's 'commitment to self-improvement' has helped her balance royal and family life, royal expert says
The Princess of Wales has a 'regimented daily routine' that helps her divide and manage her time, a royal expert has said
-
Prince Louis' loud hobby is the hilarious reason Prince William spends his life with 'his fingers in his ears'
The royal youngster is learning a particularly 'noisy' skill, Prince William revealed
-
Prince William jokes he has to enjoy thoughtful gift before George, Charlotte and Louis 'get their hands on it'
The Prince of Wales paid a visit to the Duchy of Cornwall and was given a homemade product Prince George is apparently 'obsessed' with.
-
Prince William 'spends his life' cleaning up at Adelaide Cottage - but it's not after who you might think
Prince William revealed that he's left cleaning up after certain family members at Adelaide Cottage
-
Prince George 'absolutely loves' this unusual hobby - and he's following in his parents footsteps
Prince George is a huge fan of a hobby that Prince William and Kate Middleton also love