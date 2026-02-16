Prince William's heart-wrenching reaction to Kate's diagnosis revealed - 'it was as if the ground beneath him vanished'

Prince William has already described the year Kate received her cancer diagnosis and treatment as "probably the toughest" of his life. Now, a soon-to-be published royal book has detailed the future King’s reaction to the news of his wife’s illness.

A close friend spoke of how shattering it was in Russell Myers’ William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, saying, "It was like being hit by a bus, sudden, brutal, and completely disorienting. One moment life was normal, and the next, everything changed."

They shared that the Prince of Wales "worships" Kate, who is "his world". When her diagnosis came "it was as if the ground beneath him vanished". The friend added, "He talked about the rug being pulled, but it was more than that, it was heartbreak, fear and helplessness all at once."

For them, watching William go through everything was "deeply emotional" and they remarked that "you could see it in his eyes; in the way he held himself". The Prince’s devotion to his wife of almost 15 years "never wavered" and "he’s been by her side every step" of the way.

"The depth of his devotion is something that stays with you. It’s love in its rawest, most powerful form," they declared.

Kate first made her cancer diagnosis public in March 2024 and confirmed she had completed treatment in September. The following January the Princess shared that she is now in remission, though last year she also spoke about how the phase after treatment can be "really difficult".

She’s gradually resumed a schedule of public engagements and during her treatment Prince William took a step back from his own to support her and their children. The couple were reportedly "conscious" of protecting George, Charlotte and Louis and in a newly-published extract of William & Catherine another friend said that Kate admired how William "took on all of that".

"[K]eeping the children entertained and occupied, being constantly sanguine even when he had the weight of the world on his shoulders, allowing her to concentrate on her treatment and recovery, is something she will be eternally grateful for," they said.

The Princess of Wales herself said that having William by her side was a "great source of comfort and reassurance" when she first made her diagnosis public.

She requested privacy and space for their family and her husband and children were mentioned frequently in any health updates Kate gave. Whilst family was already immensely important to the future King and Queen, this intensely difficult time has made it even more so.

Prince William declared that the "most important" thing in his life is his family during an appearance on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler last year. When asked by host and Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy if being a working royal is a 9-to-5 job, he admitted it doesn’t work like that but tries to stick to George, Charlotte and Louis’s school timetables "as much as possible".

"Most days we’re in and out of school doing drop offs and pick ups. Getting the balance of work and family life right is really important, because for me, the most important thing in my life is family," he said.