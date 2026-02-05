Kate Middleton speaks out on 'moments of fear and exhaustion' in cancer journey and issues hopeful plea that will resonate with many

The Princess of Wales marked World Cancer Day 2026 in a rather different way to last year’s touching photo taken by Prince Louis. Sharing a video featuring clips of her visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital last January, Kate provided heartfelt narration. Her message was one of equal parts vulnerability and hope - something that will no doubt touch many people watching.

"On World Cancer Day my thoughts are with everyone who’s facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery," she began. "Cancer touches so many lives; not only patients, but the families and friends and care-givers who walk beside them. As anyone who’s experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear."

The Princess went on to describe her personal experience, explaining that there are "moments of fear and exhaustion", but "also moments of strength, kindness and profound connection".

Just as Kate started her message by addressing all those going through their own cancer journeys, she concluded it by giving them a special plea: "Please know you are not alone".

For her and so many others across the globe, World Cancer Day is a "reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope". Kate publicly confirmed she was in remission in January 2025 and, together with King Charles, she has drastically changed the way the Royal Family approach health matters.

Whereas before it would be almost unthinkable for a monarch or future Queen Consort to issue public messages detailing such personal experiences, now the pair have ushered in a new era of transparency. Both are committed to raising awareness via their own stories and Kate’s reflection on how cancer isn’t "linear" is something she’s mentioned before.

Whilst we have become re-accustomed to seeing her undertaking engagements and looking as confident and glamorous as ever, behind the scenes her recovery wasn’t quite how she initially imagined it would be.

During a visit to Colchester Hospital last July, the Princess of Wales shared, "You put on a sort of brave face through treatment, then it’s like 'I can crack on, get back to normal' but actually the phase afterwards is really difficult."

"You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to. And, actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable," she added.

Her focus on how cancer affects not just the person with the diagnosis but their loved ones too is also in-keeping with things Kate has said in the past. Throughout her own cancer journey, her updates referenced Prince William or their children, or both.

When she first made her diagnosis public, she shared that she and William had been "doing everything" they could to "process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family". Later, in a video shot by Will Warr to announce she’d completed treatment, Kate said the journey was "complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone" and especially for "those closest to you".

The Princess’s World Cancer Day message is very much acknowledging this collective experience and it really helps spread the word that no-one is alone in their cancer journey.