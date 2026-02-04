King Charles honours 'community of care' on World Cancer Day with two posts that send a strong message

King Charles has marked World Cancer Day 2026 with not one, but two powerful posts, reminding us that we are not alone. The monarch, who is still undergoing treatment himself, re-shared his health update from Stand Up To Cancer. In it, His Majesty spoke of how much comfort can be found in compassion, kindness and expertise and the new caption also offered a personal message of gratitude.

"To all those who care for patients and families and to everyone who offers support in ways seen and unseen - we thank you," he declared.

Earlier in the day, the official Royal Family account also shared a post reflecting on their long-standing commitment to cancer charities. Across both posts the same poignant focus on togetherness came shining through.

Instead of just focusing on King Charles’s work, it highlighted the support of every working royal who supports organisations advancing cancer research, treatment and care, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duchess of Gloucester.

Each of their respective cancer charity patronages and affiliated organisations were shouted out, raising awareness of their vital work. It was very much about everyone and this could be seen to reflect the collective effort that goes into every aspect of research, treatment and support.

No-one’s contribution should be overlooked and King Charles’s caption and message recognised "the extraordinary ‘community of care’ that surrounds everyone affected by cancer, and the specialists, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives."

In his Stand Up To Cancer update, he shared the news that "thanks to early diagnosis, effective interventions and adherence to doctors orders" his own schedule of treatment would be "reduced" in the New Year.

King Charles described this milestone as a "personal blessing and a "testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years". He expressed a hope that this news would be encouraging to the 50% of people who will statistically be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives.

The support he’s received from members of the public has also had an encouraging and profound effect on him. Speaking out after the update aired in December, Buckingham Palace said that, "His Majesty will be greatly encouraged and deeply touched by the very positive reaction his message has generated."

"He will be particularly pleased at the way it has helped to shine a light on the benefits of cancer screening programmes," they added.

The Princess of Wales, who confirmed she was in remission last January, has also been struck by people’s kindness. In a video message in 2024 she declared, "Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey - I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand."

This sense of solidarity was evident in King Charles’s World Cancer Day posts and given how candid he’s been so far, it’s likely he will continue to be so going forward with the hope that it can make a difference to others too.