Queen Camilla 'couldn’t put down' Gisèle Pelicot's book and reveals it left her 'speechless'

Queen Camilla has told Gisèle Pelicot that she finished her fearless memoir in just two days and "couldn’t put it down". Her Majesty invited Madame Pelicot to join her for tea at Clarence House on Monday, 23rd February and Gisèle is currently promoting her newly-released book, A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides.

The Queen is also understood to have told Pelicot, "I've met so many survivors of rape and sexual abuse. I never thought I could be shocked by anything anymore, but I was shocked at your case - it left me speechless."

The shocking details of Madame Pelicot’s horrific ordeal captured the world’s attention in 2024. It was revealed that her husband, Dominique Pelicot, had been drugging his wife and been allowing men to sexually assault her for years.

At the end of the 16-week trial, during which Madame Pelicot waived her right to anonymity and became known around the globe for her extraordinary courage, 46 men were found guilty of rape, two of attempted rape and two of sexual assault. Her former husband was jailed for 20 years - the maximum jail sentence.

During her meeting with Queen Camilla, Madame Pelicot talked via a translator about the "incredible strength" she has received from people. The Queen replied, "You have so much support" and mentioned the immense reception she received at her book launch.

Madame Pelicot’s book was launched at an event held in London’s Royal Festival Hall. The event featured readings from famous actors Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Kate Winslet. At the launch, Pelicot was greeted by standing ovations from a sell-out crowd of over 2000 people.

While the Clarence House tea was their first in-person meeting, Queen Camilla had previously written to Madame Pelicot personally. The Queen has long been a campaigner against domestic and sexual violence and declared in her letter, "I very much wanted to write to express my heartfelt admiration for the courage, grace and dignity with which you have faced the horrific crimes committed against you."

She also told her how she had "created a powerful legacy that will change the narrative around shame, forever".

Madame Pelicot talked of how much Queen Camilla’s words meant to her during her BBC Newsnight interview earlier in the month. She described it as an "honour" and that she was "overwhelmed that the Queen could send me this letter".

She said, "Although my words touched the whole world, I wasn’t expecting a letter from the Court of England. I felt moved and very honoured that she had become aware of what had happened to me. I am grateful to her."

Queen Camilla has been a dedicated campaigner for years now, working to raise awareness of domestic abuse, violence against women, and sexual violence. In 2024 she fronted an ITV documentary in 2024 titled, Behind Closed Doors, which followed her during her first year as Queen Consort, showing never-before-seen private meetings with survivors of domestic violence and those campaigning for change.