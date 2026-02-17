'Extraordinary purpose can come out of extraordinary suffering' – Emma Thompson lends her voice to Gisèle Pelicot’s courageous story
Dame Emma Thompson hails the 'defiance' of Madame Pelicot as she offers her support in the best way possible
Gisèle Pelicot's story is one that shouldn’t exist, one of extreme injustice, shocking cruelty, and unforgivable betrayal.
Madame Pelicot has spoken out on what she endured in a recent Newsnight interview - describing the 'descent into hell' she experienced at the hands of her now ex-husband, who, for nearly a decade, repeatedly drugged her and invited men to rape her in their quiet commune of Mazan, France.
Now, as her extraordinary memoir is released, Dame Emma Thompson is narrating the audio book to help bring her searing words to life. The Oscar winning star - and trailblazing feminist advocate - described herself as being 'hugely honoured' to be trusted with the task of narrating Madame Pelicot’s book.
A Hymn to Life by Gisele Pelicot - £16.39 from Amazon
Telling her story with unflinching honesty, Gisèle Pelicot’s book is a call for shame to change sides in cases of sexual abuse.
In a video shared by the book's publisher, Emma says: "I'm hugely honoured to be narrating the audiobook for Gisèle Pelicot’s extraordinary memoir, A Hymn to Life. It's a story that really inspires courage and compassion, but also crucially demands change.
"The book's interior message really is one of defiance, of the system that allows this kind of behaviour to go unchecked and pass unremarked upon".
She added the story is one that also explores "the lack of outrage that any victim of this kind of crime is not the person who should be feeling ashamed, but the criminal and the perpetrator."
"Even though [Madame Pelicot] has been through something that is very difficult actually to read out loud", we can actually carry on being alive, navigating the pain.
"[Madame Pelicot] speaks about that brilliantly… providing a kind of understanding of where it can live, how we can process that kind of trauma, move on from it, and grow."
The Oscar winner goes on to beautifully describe the message she has taken away from the book, saying "extraordinary purpose can come out of extraordinary suffering".
Fans on the post were quick to call Emma the 'perfect choice' to do justice for Madame Pelicot’s story.
One wrote, "Thank you Gisele for writing your story and thank you Emma. Your voice will bring Gisele’s story out of the shadows and into the light".
Madame Pelicot's quest for justice in 2024 captured the attention of people all across the world. Her defiance and bravery, waiving her right to anonymity and attending court each day to face down the men who had committed such atrocities, sparked a global conversation.
Her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, was found guilty of all charges and received the maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment. He also has no possibility of parole before two thirds of the sentence have been served.
The other 50 defendants were all found guilty. Two of aggravated sexual assault and received sentences of three years in prison, two of attempted rape with aggravating factors and will spend five and six years in prison.
The remaining defendants were all found guilty of aggravated rape, receiving prison sentences ranging from five to 15 years.
During her appearance on Gisèle Pelicot: The Newsnight Interview - available to watch on BBC iPlayer - Madame Pelicot spoke about the "incredible strength" she received from women as she appeared in court each day during the trials of the men who put her through such hell.
She said, "They gave me incredible strength, and I think my story echoed their suffering. The women I met were often victims who’d never dared to file a complaint. And quite a few told me they would now have the strength to do so.
"I hope I managed to transmit that message of hope to all the victims. I passed on the torch to them, and I hope that today they will dare to speak out… They must also dare to do what I did, they have the strength to do it."
