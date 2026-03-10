'No child is immune' - Louis Theroux's new documentary explores the terrifying world of the Manosphere

Watching Louis Theroux's new documentary Inside the Manosphere, it's hard not to feel unsettled by how quickly these extreme views have been spreading online.

Debuting tomorrow (March 11), the show explores how influencers with extreme views are teaching our sons dangerous attitudes - and it is essential viewing for anyone who saw Netflix's Adolescence.

It’s likely we’ve all been on the receiving end of misogyny at some point. And now, with the speed at which the digital age is growing, it’s fast becoming one of the biggest problems in the online world.

The 'manosphere' is an umbrella term for online communities aimed at men and boys that push narratives of aggressive masculinity and encourage negative attitudes towards women.

Andrew Tate is the most recognisable face of the online 'manosphere', and best known for sickening reasons. In fact, boys as young as six are being influenced by Tate, who describes himself as 'absolutely a misogynist'.

His extreme and shocking views on women include that we should 'bear responsibility' for being sexually assaulted, but despite having a number of criminal charges against him, including rape, assault and human trafficking, which he denies, he currently has more than 11 million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

It's shocking viewing - and their hostility towards women is repulsive

But he is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this male supremacy movement online, and countless more men have jumped on the worrying trend.

In Inside the Manosphere, Theroux meets a number of influencers who share such content, including Ed Matthews, an Essex TikTokker and YouTuber, who first gained popularity in 2020.

Over the years, he has expressed strong opinions about the oppression of men and how they have become too feminine, as well as horror at the thought of marrying a woman who’s had multiple sexual partners. 'Imagine your future wife had 30 other willies inside her. Even, like, five or seven, I ain’t involved,' he once said.

Then there is Myron Gaines (real name Amrou Fudl), an American podcaster who released a book in 2023 called Why Women Deserve Less, talking about the unfair advantage he believes women have in society.

And HSTikkyTokky (real name Harrison Sullivan), who shares posts that humiliate and degrade women and describes himself as a 'pimp'.

He even films himself insulting women in a tactic known as 'negging', where backhanded compliments are used to undermine a woman’s confidence. It’s shocking viewing, and their extremist views on male entitlement and hostility towards women are repulsive.

Parents are worried, not just for their daughters, but for their sons - and rightly so.

The influence of figures like Tate is now being reflected in popular culture. Last year, the drama Adolescence sent a strong message, opening our eyes to the real and terrifying impact of the manosphere.

Mentioning Tate by name, the programme tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie, who is arrested for the murder of his schoolmate Katie. Later, we learn that Katie rejected his advances and mocked him on social media.

His violent reaction was heavily influenced by views he picked up online.

Julia Summers, a counsellor at Haven Therapy, specialises in unhealthy and toxic relationships. She knows how dangerous this mindset can be for impressionable youths, but warns parents not to be afraid of confronting conversations head-on.

'When I asked my 14-year-old son if he knew who Andrew Tate was, he said he thought he was "cool" and that lots of boys at school thought the same,' she explains. 'But when we talked, he realised he didn’t actually know much about him or the messages he promotes.'

The fact is, this isn’t a case of 'it couldn’t happen to my child', nor is it just one section of society. These views could seep into anyone’s mind and no child is immune from this influence. So how do we mitigate the risk?

'We looked at some clips together and talked about what we noticed,' Julia says. 'No drama, just curiosity. Trying to block everything or take phones away usually results in secrets – we all know teenagers often switch off if they feel lectured'.

'The aim isn’t to police everything they watch, but to help them think for themselves. Adolescence is a time when young people naturally start exploring their identity and distancing themselves from parents and caregivers. They’re asking, "Who am I?" and "Where do I fit?"'

'That need to belong is very powerful, and the manosphere appears to provide a community of role models who look confident and successful, as if they’re "winning" at life. With influencers boarding their private jets and posing with fast cars, it’s easy to see the allure and to be inspired by the lifestyle.'

As young men seemingly find answers to their relationship and career issues, they’re being influenced by this culture, which is easily accessible through social media and podcasts.

'Young people are picking up bits through reels, posts, comments and what friends are saying, without any real idea of who these men are or the ideas they’re promoting,' Julia continues.

'That is often how influence starts. If we don’t open up these conversations, our young people may become curious and risk going down a rabbit hole.'

Should we be worried? A counsellor's advice to parents

Julia Summers is a counsellor specialising in unhealthy relationships and abuse, says parents are right to be concerned.

'Teachers are reporting an increase in sexist attitudes and language in schools, which is being linked to online culture. Meanwhile, we know 98% of adults prosecuted for sexual offences are men, and reports of non-contact sexual offences are up; upskirting (taking photos under clothing without consent) has risen year on year on British trains since 2021.'

'The government is examining how manosphere content is influencing young people. I’d advise any parent who suspects their child of engaging in it that staying calm is key: most young people are not blindly absorbing everything they see. They are often curious, testing ideas, trying to fit in.'

'Ask what they know and, if appropriate, look at content together. If you feel they may be being influenced, it can help to speak to a trained therapist.'

Common 'Manosphere' terms decoded - do you know your Alpha from your Sigma?

Alpha: A man seen as dominant, respected and in control.

Beta: A put-down for a man seen as weak and lacking status.

Sigma: A ‘lone wolf’ version of alpha, independent and emotionally detached.

Simp: An insult for a boy or man who is seen as too eager to please a girl.

High Value/Low Value: Ranking people based on looks, money, status or desirability.

Hypergamy: Used derogatorily to refer to women being obsessed with finding a high-status partner.

'She's testing you': The idea that girls are checking if a boy is weak, and he must stay dominant to pass.

Red-pilled: So-called after a scene in The Matrix (1999), where taking a red pill signifies waking up to reality.

