Channel 4 responds after Panorama investigation into MAFS UK

The series has been removed from Channel 4 streaming platforms after allegations of rape during filming

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Warning: The following content contains references to sexual assault and misconduct that some readers could find distressing.

Channel 4 has removed all seasons of Married At First Sight (MAFS)UK from its platforms after a BBC report suggested two women had come forward to claim they were raped during filming for the series. A third woman has made an allegation of a non-consensual sex act.

Channel 4’s recently appointed CEO, Priya Dogra, called for an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK last month.

"It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors. Those allegations – which I understand are disputed by the contributors accused – are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on.

"Nevertheless, because we aspire to the highest standards of contributor welfare, I felt strongly as Channel 4’s new CEO that it was right that we look again at how we handled issues raised at the time and ask whether changes should be made to further strengthen contributor welfare.

"That’s why last month I commissioned an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK. That review will report to me in the coming months.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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