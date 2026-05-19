Channel 4 responds after Panorama investigation into MAFS UK

Warning: The following content contains references to sexual assault and misconduct that some readers could find distressing.

Channel 4 has removed all seasons of Married At First Sight (MAFS)UK from its platforms after a BBC report suggested two women had come forward to claim they were raped during filming for the series. A third woman has made an allegation of a non-consensual sex act.

In the reality show, single people 'marry' strangers who they meet for the first time on their wedding day, after being matched by a panel of relationship and psychology experts. The marriages are not legally binding.

On May 18, BBC One's Panorama aired a half-hour special, The Dark Side of Married At First Sight, featuring testimonies from former brides who accused MAFS UK of failing to properly protect those taking part in the series throughout filming.

The programme included allegations of sexual assault, emotional distress and claims that participants were insufficiently supported behind the scenes.

Reports suggest Channel 4 was presented with "serious allegations" against a small number of past contestants in April, which it understood were denied by those contributors.

The reports claims that when concerns over contributor welfare were raised through existing welfare and production protocols, "prompt and appropriate action was taken," with Channel 4 saying it "strongly refutes any claim to the contrary."

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In a statement released by Channel 4 shortly after BBC News broke the story, the platform said it had commissioned an external review last month of welfare on the show "after being presented with serious allegations of wrongdoing".

Lawyers for CPL, the independent production company behind the UK version of the show, said its welfare system was "gold standard" and industry-leading, and that it "acted appropriately" in all cases.

Channel 4’s recently appointed CEO, Priya Dogra, called for an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK last month.

This is now said to be underway, and will examine the welfare protocols in place on the show at the time claims were raised, as well as how Channel 4 and CPL handled the claims.

Channel 4 has also commissioned an external industry expert to review whether any changes should be made to the show's current protocols to "further strengthen" contestant welfare.

A summary of findings and recommendations are expected to be made once the investigations are complete.

In a statement, Priya Dogra, Chief Executive of Channel 4 said: "I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married at First Sight UK. The wellbeing of our contributors is always of paramount importance.

"It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors. Those allegations – which I understand are disputed by the contributors accused – are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on.

"We are also mindful of our ongoing duty of care to all contributors, and the need to preserve the anonymity and privacy of all involved.

"On the claims that Channel 4 may have failed in its duty of care, I believe that when concerns about contributor welfare were raised, and based on the information available at the time, Channel 4 acted quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with wellbeing front and centre.

"Nevertheless, because we aspire to the highest standards of contributor welfare, I felt strongly as Channel 4’s new CEO that it was right that we look again at how we handled issues raised at the time and ask whether changes should be made to further strengthen contributor welfare.

"That’s why last month I commissioned an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK. That review will report to me in the coming months.

"We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors."

If you have been affected by anything in this article, Rape Crisis offers support for those impacted by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland.

The BBC Panorama investigation into the allegations can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.