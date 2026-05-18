Fans of Kylie Minogue, the 'Princess of Pop', are sure to flock to Netflix to tune into the streamer's latest documentary release on May 20.

Kylie is an intimate look at the star's meteoric rise to fame, across three mesmerising episodes.

Offering previously unseen glimpses into her personal archives and filming Kylie while she reflects on the most pivotal and difficult moments of her career, viewers will see a side to the pop legend that is never usually shown publicly.

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While she usually remains private about her love life, Kylie opens up about her relationship with former INXS frontman Michael Hutchence during the documentary, devastatingly admitting she's never gotten over him and still feels his presence.

The singer was just 21-years-old when she met Michael at a party in 1989. They had a two year relationship that Kylie describes as "a lot of fun," while her sister Dannii appears on the documentary to say it was evident her sister was "head over heels."

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"He was hilarious, and cultured, and tender," Kylie says of Michael, adding poignantly, "I just felt like I had my person there, I really did."

The star recalls feeling like life slowed down when the couple were together, because she can remember that time in her life so clearly. "You feel like a jewel," she explains, continuing, "If you dropped it , it would smash, but if you protected it, it would shine."

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Michael taught Kylie to embrace her own creativity and break free from the constraints of what she was being told was expected of her by her management team. "I didn't used to be able to say no," she says in a throwback clip, adding, "But I do now."

Because Michael was so busy with touring around the world, it eventually became "really hard for us to see each other," Kylie shares.

A clip showing Michael being interviewed sees him being asked if he "still loves" Kylie, and it's difficult to see him respond with, "We're very good friends and always will be," signalling he felt the relationship had come to an end.

Kylie and Michael split in 1991 after two years together.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"He was the first in so many ways," Kylie shares, continuing, "And one of those was heartbreak. I was devastated."

"You go on and live your lives, but it was definitely an amazing point in time," Kylie says, adding emotionally, "I've probably been looking for something like that ever since, and I haven't got it."

She shares that when she thinks of the singer now, she "gets teary," but still remembers the relationship as being "all good."

Kylie attended Michael's funeral when he died by suicide in 1997 at the age of 37. Once again reflecting on how Michael had made her feel, Kylie recalls, "I felt protected, and valued, and nurtured and believed in."

"I remember being at the church, and it was overwhelming," she says, continuing, "It's going to sound totally crazy, but I felt him saying, 'It's OK, it will be OK.'"

Kylie concludes, "I always feel he's with me, which is kind of crazy, but I do."

Kylie airs on Netflix from May 20.