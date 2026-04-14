Nicole Kidman is training for a surprising new role inspired by her mother's death

The actress wants to expand her skills but thinks fans might find her latest job 'a little weird'

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Nicole Kidman attends Apple&#039;s &quot;Margo&#039;s Got Money Troubles&quot; premiere at Regal Union Square
(Image credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images)

There's been a lot of speculation about Nicole Kidman's next move following her shock divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

The couple announced their separation in September last year, and their divorce was finalised in January.

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Nicole Kidman attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

While her mother was dying, Nicole shares that while family did everything they could to be with her, balancing children and careers meant they couldn't be with her all of the time.

For the periods of time Nicole and her sister couldn't be with Janelle, a death doula stepped in to care for her.

Explaining how this inspired her own decision to train to be a death doula, Nicole shares, "That's when I went, 'I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.' 'I feel it’s really important to have care on earth for the beginning and the end."

The actress lost her psychologist father, Antony, in 2014. While accepting an award at the Palm Springs film festival last year, Nicole spoke about the grief of losing both parents.

"I went home over Christmas," she began per The Times, adding, "I’ve lost both my parents, and I’m in that place, like, oh, ah, OK, this is different now."

"They’ve given me the resilience and they’ve given me the love and they’ve given me the strength to keep moving forward."

She continued, "Thank you for giving me the chance to say this is for my mum. My whole career has been for my mum and my dad and they’re not here anymore. I want to keep working and giving to the world."

"I’m sorry I’m crying. I didn’t want to do that but I feel my mama right now. This is for your mama."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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