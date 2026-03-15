Nicole Kidman's daughter reveals the most important rules her mum lives by, her best career advice and why she's the 'biggest inspiration'

At 17-years-old, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban has already modelled for Miu Miu and Dior. For any other teenager, this might seem almost impossible to comprehend, but Sunday comes from not one, but two superstar parents.

Sunday is the older daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who split in 2025 after 19 years of marriage. Sunday has a younger sister, 15-year-old Faith Margaret and Nicole also shares two children, Bella and Connor, with her ex, Tom Cruise.

As Sunday begins paving a career of her own - with her modelling already off to an impressive start and ambitions of entering the film business like her mum - she has revealed some of Nicole's most important lessons for her family.

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Calling her mum her 'biggest inspiration in life', Sunday shared Nicole's top career advice - 'always be on time' - and the importance of sticking to your word.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing in Elle Australia, Sunday sais, "Something that's always been followed in my house is doing, not just saying. It basically means that if you say you're going to do something, stick to your word and do it.

"Don't just talk about how much you want to, but actually put your mind to it and get it done."

This ambition certainly came in useful when the young star burst onto the fashion scene, making her runway debut for Miu Miu in 2024.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday also revealed the unlikely memories she has of her first runway show. "I was thinking about my chemistry homework and hoping my teacher would give me an extension on the deadline".

This grounded mentality could also be in part to another lesson instilled in her from her mum.

"The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time. There's always going to be something with an early call time that you don't want to get up for, but it's really important to be on time because it shows that you're prepared and grateful to be there."

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While Sunday makes a name for herself in the fashion industry now, she could follow in her mother’s footsteps - she revealed she has dreams of studying filmmaking at university, citing films like the Oscar winning Parasite and the works of Barbie director Greta Gerwig as huge influences.

But the biggest inspiration and influence of all is her mum. "I've travelled my whole life and my mum is a really good traveller, so she has taught me how to be one, too, which makes it so fun to travel and enjoy all the different places.

"My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She's a key part of everything I do".