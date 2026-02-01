Kate Middleton's surprising George confession as she reveals how he helps her retain this important quality

From her battle with cancer to life under the spotlight, it’s not a stretch to say that the Princess of Wales has faced a tough few years - and that’s not even taking into account the usual stresses that come with being a busy, working mum. The future Queen’s life would likely feel overwhelming for anyone, so it’s touching to hear how Prince George helps to keep her "playful".

The Princess revealed this heart-warming nugget about her bond with her eldest son during a visit to Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford. The charity aims to help children and their families recover from trauma with a focus on art, music and movement therapy.

Discussing Kate's visit with HELLO!, a senior therapist at the service, Stuart Murray-Borbjerg, recalled how playfulness can often be "lost" after going through trauma.

"Something that's lost through traumatic experiences is that sense of playfulness and joy which just comes back when you're making music or you're drawing together," he explained. "It’s something the Princess said too - that kind of gets lost as adults but [Prince] George keeps her playful."

According to him, "[Catherine] seemed genuinely interested to hear about the family's experience of the service and the impact of it."

The idea of 12-year-old Prince George keeping his mum "playful" is adorable and also shows that despite being the eldest of her children, he's still as playful as ever himself. Creating and nurturing a sense of normalcy, joy and creativity is something that's incredibly important to the Prince and Princess of Wales when it comes to their family.

During the Princess’s visit to the centre, she got to experience some of the work they do first hand and took part in a creative therapy session. Alongside Kate's sweet George confession, she also apparently detailed how her children have taken up musical pursuits themselves.

"I think she said one plays the guitar and one plays the drums," Stuart claimed, and although he didn't detail who does what, we have a pretty good idea.

In 2022, while visiting a concert practice at Cardiff Castle in Wales before the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert, the Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George was taking electric guitar lessons. Prince William and Kate have also shared that Prince Louis, is unsurprisingly for the energetic youngster, taken with a louder instrument.

At the Tusk Awards in 2024, the Prince of Wales told told Rolling Stones icon Ronnie Wood, "My youngest is learning the drums. That’s why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears". Given that neither William nor Kate have said anything about George and Louis loving piano, it seems only Princess Charlotte has followed in her mum's footsteps with learning this instrument.

We got to witness her budding talent for themselves for the first time last Christmas. Charlotte joined her mother for a special duet on the piano at the start of the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas carol service broadcast. In the pre-recorded clip, the mother-daughter duo played Holm Sound by Erland Cooper on the piano.

Fans first witnessed Kate's own talent on the keys during the same annual Christmas event a few years prior in 2021, when the Princess surprised everyone by joining singer Tom Walker for a rendition of For Those Who Can’t Be Here.