Mel Schilling dies aged 54, days after revealing terminal cancer diagnosis

Mel Schilling has sadly passed away at the age of 54. The Married At First Sight (MAFS) relationship expert had been suffering from cancer, announcing on March 12 that her illness had become terminal.

Now, just 12 days later, her husband Gareth Brisbane shared a heartbreaking post to social media to say Mel has died "surrounded by love."

Mel was first diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023, after "a tumour the size of a lemon was discovered during a scan." The tumour was removed, and Mel was given the all clear.



However, in February 2024, a routine scan revealed nodules on her lungs. "The cancer had metastasised and my world changed again in an instant," she said. While continuing to film MAFS, Mel had 16 rounds of chemotherapy and found she was eligible for a "groundbreaking" clinical trial, due to start this month.



Sadly, over Christmas Mel experienced "blinding headaches and numbness down my right side." The cancer had spread to her brain, and oncologists gave the news "there is nothing further they can do."



At the time, Mel shared, "My light is starting to fade - and quickly. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people."

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A post shared by Mel Schilling (@mel_schilling1) A photo posted by on

In a statement shared to Mel's Instagram account, her husband, Gareth, wrote a touching tribute to his wife.

"Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love," he wrote.

Gareth continued, "In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life."

"It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me."



"This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 - and nailed both. This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming."



"To most of you, she was Mel Schilling - matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate."



"On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world."



Offering thanks to "our wonderful MAFS family" and other industry friends, Gareth added, "Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one."

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"If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff. I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful."

Gareth concluded his message with, "Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again."

In her final social media post, Mel had a message for her fans, writing, "If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life."

If you need support with a cancer diagnosis, or need help supporting someone in your life with their diagnosis, Macmillan Cancer Support has a range of services for those who need them.