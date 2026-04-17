In December Kate Garraway, who was widowed in January 2024, confessed “I wouldn’t like to think that I’d never have romantic love in my life again. I think that would be rather a sad way to go through life.”

And while she said at the time, “I’m not there yet. I don’t know if anybody would want me,” it seems that a budding romance could be on the cards for the Good Morning Britain star for the first time since the death of her husband Derek Draper.

The presenter, 58, was reported to have grown close to Liam Halligan and he has since confirmed as much. So, who is he? According to his Instagram handle Liam is an “economist, journalist, author, broadcaster, musician, father”, in that order.

Liam Halligan (Image credit: Nick Moore Via Alamy)

Speaking about their new “spark,” for the first time, the dad-of-one said, “I’ve known Kate for years and we’ve recently become close,” explaining, “We laugh a lot and really enjoy each other’s company.”

Liam, 56, added, “I’ve known her for a long time, I knew Derek, I was a political commentator, of course I knew him. In recent years for different reasons, we have both become single, against our wishes, so, in recent weeks and months, Kate and I have become good friends.”

He continued, “It’s very early days. This may or may not turn into something long-term but there is a definite spark between us - and we’re both excited to see what happens.”

While previous woman&home cover star Kate - who wed Derek in 2005, and went on to have two children with him - is yet to address the new romance, a friend of the broadcaster revealed that she and Liam “really have a giggle together,” and “spark off one another wonderfully”.

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The friend continued, “Liam is very much Kate’s type on paper - charismatic, hugely confident, opinionated and gregarious,” before adding that in recent months they’ve “helped one another through their various turmoils and there is an undisputed chemistry between them.”