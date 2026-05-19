The subtle, flower-inspired manicure that we've spotted everywhere at The Chelsea Flower Show

This year's Chelsea Flower Show has officially kicked off, and we've been keeping a close eye on the floral-inspired outfits, accessories, and even manicures of the celebrities in attendance – and there's one nail look that we're crowning best in show.

As a team of beauty experts, we've put our beauty-spotting radar to good use, scrolling through pictures of the star-studded attendees to pinpoint any new additions for our ever-evolving list of 2026 nail trends.

Sticking to the annual event's floral theme, much like tulip nails and cherry blossom nails, we noticed that a handful of television personalities were all sporting a beautiful, minimalist nail polish hue that is reminiscent of a certain popular spring bloom – enter, pink peony nails.

Latest Videos From

The floral-themed nail trend we're seeing everywhere at Chelsea Flower Show

While we've been enjoying a sea of spring-ready floral and pastel outfits, our beauty team's attention was cast to the smaller details of the famous faces in attendance at the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show – their nails.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer / Stringer)

Upon close inspection, we spotted that some of our favourite household names, such as Cat Deeley, Alex Jones and Charlotte Hawkins, were sporting very similar manicures at the heritage British event. The look, which we've aptly dubbed peony pink nails, features a cool-toned, milky pink swept over the nails with a glossy finish that makes for a truly chic, natural-looking mani.

Recreate the Chelsea Flower Show-approved look

For those wanting to recreate the peony pink mani, look no further than our trio of sheer pink nail polish favourites – including one of our beauty team's favourite OPI nail colours.

Essie Nail Polish in Vanity Fairest £8.99 at Boots.com RRP: £8.99 Essie's 'Vanity Fairest' nail polish is a sheer pastel pink paired with a subtle iridescent shimmer effect that effortlessly works for an array of occasions and seasons. OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath £9.36 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £16.60 Arguably the most well-known OPI nail polish on the market, Bubble Bath is a sheer, milky pink hue that lends itself perfectly to a minimalist everyday manicure. Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Cupcake £4.16 at Amazon UK RRP: £4.49 Barry M's Air nail polish allows water vapour and oxygen to pass through the formula, meaning nails can breathe easily and stay hydrated for stronger, healthier talons. Shade 'Cupcake' boasts this innovative formula in a pale, cool-toned sheer pink and imparts a glossy finish.

While fitting to the popular pastel shades of spring, these pared-back talons are timeless enough to transcend any season and pair effortlessly with a wide range of outfits, making them an understandably popular choice.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shape-wise, we mostly spied the look on almond nails, which, when paired with the hue, gives the hands such a classy and elegant appearance. However, the minimalist nature of this manicure also makes it great for pairing with different nail shapes, such as square nails or squoval nails, both of which work especially well with shorter lengths.