The subtle, flower-inspired manicure that we've spotted everywhere at The Chelsea Flower Show
'Tis the season for peonies to bloom - in the garden and on your nails
This year's Chelsea Flower Show has officially kicked off, and we've been keeping a close eye on the floral-inspired outfits, accessories, and even manicures of the celebrities in attendance – and there's one nail look that we're crowning best in show.
As a team of beauty experts, we've put our beauty-spotting radar to good use, scrolling through pictures of the star-studded attendees to pinpoint any new additions for our ever-evolving list of 2026 nail trends.
Sticking to the annual event's floral theme, much like tulip nails and cherry blossom nails, we noticed that a handful of television personalities were all sporting a beautiful, minimalist nail polish hue that is reminiscent of a certain popular spring bloom – enter, pink peony nails.
The floral-themed nail trend we're seeing everywhere at Chelsea Flower Show
While we've been enjoying a sea of spring-ready floral and pastel outfits, our beauty team's attention was cast to the smaller details of the famous faces in attendance at the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show – their nails.
Upon close inspection, we spotted that some of our favourite household names, such as Cat Deeley, Alex Jones and Charlotte Hawkins, were sporting very similar manicures at the heritage British event. The look, which we've aptly dubbed peony pink nails, features a cool-toned, milky pink swept over the nails with a glossy finish that makes for a truly chic, natural-looking mani.
Recreate the Chelsea Flower Show-approved look
For those wanting to recreate the peony pink mani, look no further than our trio of sheer pink nail polish favourites – including one of our beauty team's favourite OPI nail colours.
RRP: £4.49
Barry M's Air nail polish allows water vapour and oxygen to pass through the formula, meaning nails can breathe easily and stay hydrated for stronger, healthier talons. Shade 'Cupcake' boasts this innovative formula in a pale, cool-toned sheer pink and imparts a glossy finish.
While fitting to the popular pastel shades of spring, these pared-back talons are timeless enough to transcend any season and pair effortlessly with a wide range of outfits, making them an understandably popular choice.
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Shape-wise, we mostly spied the look on almond nails, which, when paired with the hue, gives the hands such a classy and elegant appearance. However, the minimalist nature of this manicure also makes it great for pairing with different nail shapes, such as square nails or squoval nails, both of which work especially well with shorter lengths.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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