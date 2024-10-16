9 timeless OPI nail colours that are just as chic as bubble bath
From iconic neutrals to winter-ready reds, these are our beauty team's favourite OPI nail polishes for a salon-like finish...
Boasting a line-up of iconic shades including Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath, these OPI nail polishes promise a luxe and glossy manicure from the comfort of your home...
When it comes to achieving the season's latest nail trends or just an expensive-looking manicure, it's often assumed that visiting a salon is the only route to perfectly polished talons. And though fresh gels and BIAB nails are indeed hard to beat, if you're looking to give your nails a breather or don't have the time or money for an appointment, we have three letters for you: O.P.I. Like Chanel's nail polish shades, this brand is home to many a cult-favourite hue, several of which have inspired their own trends this year (Bubble Bath nails, to name just one) and are a one-stop for an easy but elevated at-home manicure.
So, if you want to add a few timeless and chic shades to your nail varnish collection, these nine popular OPI nail colours get our vote...
9 beauty team-approved OPI nail polishes to add to your collection
Whether you're on the hunt for a signature nude or a burgundy to create the perfect short autumn nails, these OPI nail polishes are popular for a reason and offer luxe pigment and gel-like gleam - all for under £18.
The perfect sheer pink
RRP: £15.60
Touted as one of the best and most iconic nudes, Bubble Bath is a sheer, creamy pink that is perfect for all settings and occasions. It also flatters every nail length and shape - and can double as the base shade for a classic French tip manicure, as well as offering an elevated, all-over colour.
A classic burgundy
RRP: £15.60
Burgundy is topping the autumn nail design trends - and if you're already a lover of essie's Bordeaux and Chanel's Rouge Noir, Malaga Wine also needs to be on your radar.
A clean, milky white
RRP: £15.60
Just as Bubble Bath inspired a trend, Funny Bunny nails have been all the rage this year. This shade offers the perfect wash of milky white, which while being popular now, is a timeless manicure option. It can be worn alone, paired with a pearlescent chrome powder or used as the tip shade of your French nail look.
A warm nude
RRP: £15.60
If you're a lover of neutral nails, Samoan Sand is the perfect everyday option. It's chic, slightly warm and suits all nail shapes. It can also be elevated further with a glossy top coat.
A vampy purple
RRP: £15.60
Black Cherry is another popular hue when the colder months hit. This polish from OPI affords more of a purple undertone, as opposed to red (a more widely-used undertone with this shade), which is moody and so sophisticated.
A versatile pink
RRP: £15.60
Another versatile number, Dulce De Leche is warm and perfect for all seasons but especially in the transitional months. It's subtle enough for spring and summer but has warm undertones, which lend themselves perfectly to autumn onwards.
A true red
RRP: £18
It doesn't get more timeless than a signature bright red. OPI's Infinite Shine range offers a gel-like gloss (without any curing), for a very chic and classic manicure.
A glossy noir
RRP: £15.60
A glossy black manicure never fails to look luxe and high-fashion, especially when paired with a glossy shine. This shade from OPI is another timeless pick, especially in the autumn and winter months when dark nail trends are the go-to.
A muted brown
RRP: £15.60
Speaking of autumn and winter, dark brown and cool taupe shades are always a stylish option, so be sure to add OPI's You Don't Know Jacques to your collection.
How to apply OPI nail polishes
Despite their 'gel-like' shine, if you buy OPI's classic nail lacquers there's no UV curing involved. You simply apply them as you would your favourite timeless nail polishes.
If you ask us, we would recommend beginning your nail prep with a good quality nail file, to buff and shape your talons, before laying down one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat. Then, apply two to three coats of your chosen nail colour followed by a clear top coat. OPI's Start to Finish supplies you with both a base and top coat in one bottle.
For a really polished and long-lasting look, be sure to apply cuticle oil regularly and respond quickly to chips.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Where to buy OPI nail polish
Just like everyone's favourite essie nail polishes, OPI's range is widely available from retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Look Fantastic. As for where to buy OPI's gel nail polishes, you can shop them at Nail Polish Direct.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Kate Middleton’s pearl drop earrings are a fast-track to elegance - these alternatives are perfect for achieving this classic style
The Princess of Wales has often been spotted wearing this stunning pair of pearl drop earrings and this look is so easy to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This £16.50 M&S bracelet is almost identical to the Van Cleef & Arpels clover bracelet - and it's the perfect Christmas present
This is a jewellery staple simply too good to miss.
By Molly Smith Published
-
I've found the perfect daily SPF that brings life and glow to dull winter skin
Wearing sunscreen is essential no matter the season - and this radiant SPF50 hybrid from Tatcha makes the task easier than most...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Sienna Miller has shared an ingenious trick for mess-free eyeshadow application
Promising hydrated skin and flawless makeup, we’ll be trying this multitasking hack for our next big event
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Sienna Miller convinced me to try Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Hydrating Foundation Stick, and it's my beauty buy of the year
This 'weightless' foundation stick has become my go-to everyday beauty product
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Victoria Beckham reveals her simple 3-step skincare routine, which includes a handy facial de-bloating trick
Banish puffiness with Victoria Beckham's expert skincare advice
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
These cosy, soul-warming amber perfumes smell so luxe and are perfect for parties
Whether sweet and silky or musky and warm, multifaceted amber perfume always makes a chic impression...
By Naomi Jamieson Last updated
-
I've seen the Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 - and it's worth the wait
From Sunday Riley to L'Occitane, luxe fragrance to a viral lip stain, we unbox this year's Anthropologie Advent Calendar...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Anita Rani reveals key products in her beauty routine - her favourite body oil is an 'all-natural' favourite our beauty editor loves
We're shopping Anita Rani's favourite beauty recommendations for a healthy glow this winter
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Our beauty team selects 15 covetable buys for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
From chic La Mer lip balm to iconic Elemis Marine Cream, these are the prettiest-in-pink products supporting Breast Cancer charities this October...
By Sennen Prickett Published