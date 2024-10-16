9 timeless OPI nail colours that are just as chic as bubble bath

Boasting a line-up of iconic shades including Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath, these OPI nail polishes promise a luxe and glossy manicure from the comfort of your home...

When it comes to achieving the season's latest nail trends or just an expensive-looking manicure, it's often assumed that visiting a salon is the only route to perfectly polished talons. And though fresh gels and BIAB nails are indeed hard to beat, if you're looking to give your nails a breather or don't have the time or money for an appointment, we have three letters for you: O.P.I. Like Chanel's nail polish shades, this brand is home to many a cult-favourite hue, several of which have inspired their own trends this year (Bubble Bath nails, to name just one) and are a one-stop for an easy but elevated at-home manicure.

So, if you want to add a few timeless and chic shades to your nail varnish collection, these nine popular OPI nail colours get our vote...

9 beauty team-approved OPI nail polishes to add to your collection

Whether you're on the hunt for a signature nude or a burgundy to create the perfect short autumn nails, these OPI nail polishes are popular for a reason and offer luxe pigment and gel-like gleam - all for under £18.

How to apply OPI nail polishes

Despite their 'gel-like' shine, if you buy OPI's classic nail lacquers there's no UV curing involved. You simply apply them as you would your favourite timeless nail polishes.

If you ask us, we would recommend beginning your nail prep with a good quality nail file, to buff and shape your talons, before laying down one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat. Then, apply two to three coats of your chosen nail colour followed by a clear top coat. OPI's Start to Finish supplies you with both a base and top coat in one bottle.

For a really polished and long-lasting look, be sure to apply cuticle oil regularly and respond quickly to chips.

Where to buy OPI nail polish

Just like everyone's favourite essie nail polishes, OPI's range is widely available from retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Look Fantastic. As for where to buy OPI's gel nail polishes, you can shop them at Nail Polish Direct.