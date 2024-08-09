This unconventional nail trend offers a luxe alternative to pastels for summer

While often reserved for the depths of winter, dark nails are proving to be a hit this summer, with rich burgundy and glossy black manicures stealing the spotlight from classic pastels...

While we have no qualms with delicate milky hues and sheer manicures, there's something about a wash of burgundy or navy, especially when applied to squoval or almond nails, that cannot be beaten. They're described as timeless nail colours for a reason - what with always delivering an expensive-looking and flattering finish - but often get retired once spring rolls around, in favour of a lighter and brighter palette. The 2024 nail trends are proving to be the exception though, as rich and moody shades are beginning to edge out previous warm-weather favourites.

So, from classy burgundy to ultra-glossy black, these are the shades proving to be the most popular and that we, ourselves are planning to rotate this season - and well beyond...

6 chic and versatile dark nails for summer

It's safe to say that we discuss expensive-looking nail colours and manicures frequently but when we do so, more often than not, we have dark shades in mind - the sort that suit every nail shape and are never lacking that high-shine finish.

A wine-like red for instance or cool dark brown are all examples of dark nail colours that just ooze chic and manage to appear expensive, thus elevating your look - even if you've just applied a £8 polish at home, as opposed to getting a professional gel or BioSculpture treatment. Unlike many bright summer nail shades, a dark manicure also complimens both warm and cold weather styling - making it all the more ideal that these rich hues are trending as we head torwards autumn.

Our dark manicure staples

Writer-approved essie Nail Polish in shade "Bordeaux" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 Offering a similar look to Chanel's Iconic Rouge Noir shade but for £20 less, essie's Bordeaux shade is the perfect pick for achieving that trendy, merlot burgundy manicure - as it has a brown undertone, which really gives the colour that rich wine-like depth. Woman&home's Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is on her third bottle of this polish, which really speaks for itself. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Blackberry" View at John Lewis RRP: £16.50 This cruelty-free and vegan nail polishes promises to deliver a healthier manicure - as it's oxygenated formula allows moisture to still penetrate through to the nail - without sacrificing on colour. It's long-wearing and the shade Blackberry in particular offers that chic, high-fashion look, complete with a ultra-glossy shine. CHANEL LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Shade "Fugueuse" View at Sephora RRP: £29 Chanel's lineup of polishes are often a go-to for a luxe-looking manicure and this dark blue shade is no exception. It's perfect for both a ocean-side vacation but also the rainy autumn, thus making it a stylish transitional pick for late summer right on through to winter.

To master a dark nail look at home, we would recommend shaping your nails with a glass or crystal nail file, (like this one from Tweezerman, at Look Fantastic), followed by a protective base coat - like one of the best nail strengtheners.

We also suggest applying two to three coats of your chosen dark nail polish, to ensure an even coverage and to top the colour with a clear, glossy top coat - our favourite is NAILKIND's Plumping Top Coat, at Amazon.

1. Dark Burgundy nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Like that of French tip nails and milky white shades, a dark burgundy nail look is about as timeless as it gets. It's bold but somehow manages to elevate rather than detract from your styling - and looks especially chic when paired alongside gold and silver jewellery.

We would recommend pairing this colour with a short nail shape, as they have been trending this year and always afford a very refined and sophsticated look.

2. Black nails

A post shared by Megan Margot Evans (@meganmargotevans) A photo posted by on

A monochromatic manicure, like that of a little black dress, is a staple for anyone wanting to look chic and refined. There's a reason why we frequently see the nail colour on and off the runway and red carpet. It's perfect for an event and is versatile enough - especially when paired with a square nail shape, for example - to be worn all year round, much like your favourite pair of black jeans or t-shirt.

3. Navy nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Similarly to a black nail look, a dark navy also affords a very luxe and elevated finish. It's ideal for a wintertime manicure but also as a refreshing and stylish twist on bright aquatic blues that we see so often in the summer season.

4. Cool brown nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

If you find black nail polishes too bold, a cool dark brown is the perfect compromise. It still offers that refined and glossy look but is ever so slightly more subtle.

5. Dark red nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

Akin to that of a red lipstick, a dark red manicure is never out of place, no matter the season or occasion. It's classic and when paired with an almond nail shape, offers a truly elevated look.

6. Chocolate brown nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

The perfect transitional shade for those not quite ready to ditch their summer pastels and muted neutral nails. This chocolatey hue is rich and so classy - especially when applied to square and squoval shapes - but still offers a creamy warmth that is ideal for late summer and into autumn.