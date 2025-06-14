The team have spoken, ultra-glossy liquorice pedicures are in and so classy for summer

Want to dress your toes up for summer but are stuck for what colour might suit all your outfits and sandals? Like a black dress or pair of jeans, a black pedicure promises versatility and no small amount of luxury - just ask our team.

If you ever want to spark a lively debate, ask a group about pedicure trends and specifically, what they make of wearing liquorice-black polish on one's toes. That's exactly what I did, and the responses were pure gold. Some gave it a hard pass, while others declared it a very 'chic' and timeless pedicure colour. I find myself firmly in the latter camp, after all, a black manicure is seen as a classic option, so why would applying the same hue to your toes elicit different results?

I would go as far as to say a black pedicure is on par with milky-white or burgundy, in that it looks expensive, goes with everything and is fairly low-maintenance. If you remain unconvinced, here's why it's proving popular for summer and why our team are fans...

Why this chic but divisive pedicure colour gets our vote this summer

When picking from the list of summer pedicure trends, you might be tempted by a subtle pastel or perhaps a vibrant sorbet nail shade, but we're of the mind that you can never go wrong with a dark nail colour on your toes, no matter the season. And by 'we,' I mean the woman&home team.

The question of whether a black pedicure was on-trend for summer divided some, but on the whole, the consensus was that the look is chic and rather glamorous. As with a black manicure, a glossy onyx pedi, while bold, goes with everything and looks very sophisticated, more so if you opt for a matching mani/pedi.

Just picture the moody hue with a pair of chunky black sandals, or strappy red kitten heels, and I'm sure you'll begin to see its merits.

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, says she's tempted to request the high-fashion hue for her next summer pedicure, "Whilst I’m a huge fan of a black manicure, I must admit I’d never really thought about sporting it on my toenails. However, there’s something unpredictable yet incredibly chic about a black pedicure that intrigues me.

It has a moody edge, whilst remaining minimalist and understated, meaning it works great for sandal season as it complements any and every outfit. This is a look I'm going to adopt for the upcoming sunny months."

If, however, black feels a tad daunting, our Digital Fashion Ecom Editor, Caroline Parr, has another very chic suggestion for you: dark red.

"I have been known to get a black manicure, and whilst I haven't tried a black pedicure yet, I often think that the Rouge Noir shade I tend to choose is pretty close anyway," Caroline comments, adding: "It just feels that tiny bit less harsh next to my very pale skin and works with everything in my wardrobe, whatever time of year it is. If you're on the fence about black, I'd suggest trying a very deep red first."

Our at-home black pedicure essentials

Now, if you're tempted by this chic and modern look, we've rounded up everything you'll need to recreate it at home - for when you need to elevate your toes, fast (perhaps a sunny day hits and you want to debut a new pair sandals) or you just prefer to do them yourself, regardless.