These neutral pedicure colours are the key to channelling subtle luxury this summer

While there's no shortage of bright and statement summer nail options, neutral pedicure colours are often the way to go for those seeking a minimalistic but chic finish to their toes...

So far this season, the pedicure trends have ushered in several stylish looks, from pops of bright coral to sophisticated reds but it's the timeless pedicure colours that we tend to gravitate towards most - particularly those of the neutral description. After all, a muted tone or sheer polish is the perfect way to subtly elevate your look without committing to a statement or potentially outfit-clashing colour. Like with neutral nail looks, they're a reliable, low-maintenance and effortless option that works for any occasion.

So, if you're still on the hunt for a versatile and chic pedicure look for sandal season, these are the eight shades we recommend...

8 neutral pedicure colours to wear this summer and beyond

The beauty of a neutral pedicure is it's ability to complement any outfit and occasion - no matter the season - whilst also affording a chic and minimalistic feel to your look. As for the colour palette itself, it spans everything from a soft, terracotta and cool taupe-brown to a milky white or pink, meaning there are plenty of options to choose from.

Our neutral pedicure essentials

If you're looking to create the perfect muted pedicure at home, or perhaps want a cohesive mani/pedi, we've rounded up three of our go-to shades...

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Shade "Ballerina" View at Harrods RRP: £29 Offering a flattering, sheer wash of colour, this Chanel polish is the perfect subtle and neutral pick. OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade "Funny Bunny" View at John Lewis RRP: £14.90 This milky white shade is buildable, offering either a sheer look or more of an opaque, creamy finish. A white pedicure is also considered to be one of the most luxe options, so you can't go wrong. nails inc. Plant Power Nail Polish in Shade "What On Earth" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £9 For a slightly more statement but still muted look, opt for this terracotta shade from nails inc.

To achieve a really polished look, be sure to prep your feet before your pedicure, by cleansing and exfoliating the skin - this should also be done if you're booked in for a professional treatment. We would then suggest applying two to three coats of your chosen shade, followed by a glossy top coat - like NAILKIND's Plumping Top Coat, at Amazon - followed by a foot lotion, to be applied in the evening, to help prolong your pedicure.

1. A cool, glossy pink pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

For a very subtle but clean look, opt for a sheer and glassy pink. This sort of shade affords a 'your-nails-but-better' effect that is always chic and will never fail to complement your summer styling.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. A milky white pedicure

A post shared by nails courses | efile manicure pedicure training Liverpool (@yulia.yaskiv_nails) A photo posted by on

Touted as one of the most expensive-looking pedicures you can opt for, a monochromatic hue is always a reliable pick for a fresh and refined finish.

3. A warm-nude pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

If you're looking for a subtle option that still fulfils the summer assignment, we'd suggest a warm, nude-pink over a pastel colour. It's understated but still adds a touch of colour to your look.

4. A 'Frombre' pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

For a neutral look with added interest, a 'Frombre' (French tip ombre) is a great option. As we can see, it blends the classic features of a French tip manicure - the white tip and nude base - with an ombre effect, that blends the two shades into a soft gradient.

5. A muted cream pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

Like that of a white pedicure, a cream shade is equally chic but offers a slightly more muted look.

6. A taupe brown pedicure

A post shared by COLOR DEPARTMENT. (@colordept) A photo posted by on

A cool brown or taupe shade is another stylish option for all seasons but especially summer, when you want to change things up from sheer pinks and whites.

7. A sheer pink pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

You really can't go wrong with a minimalistic pedicure and a pastel or sheer pink shade offers just that. Opt for colours like OPI's Bubble Bath for a really elevated look.

8. A terracotta pedicure

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) A photo posted by on

For more of a statement look, go for a pop of terracotta on your toes. It's sophisticated but still very versatile and will pair perfectly with all your summer and vacation outfits.