The *one* pedicure colour experts recommend for a chic and versatile look this summer

If you're considering a pedicure but are unsure of what hue or design to opt for, this one timeless colour has the experts' vote...

While this season's pedicure trends have supplied plenty of inspiration, from pops of coral to coordinating your French tip nails with your toes, one of the more timeless pedicure colours can always be relied upon for a chic and fresh look - especially if you're struggling to narrow down the choices ahead of your appointment. After all, when prepping for a pedicure, having the design or shade you're planning to opt for in mind is key to avoiding any rash decisions and thus, regrets.

Thankfully though, if this is where you find yourself, we might just be able to refine the choice even further, as the nail pros have cited one specific shade as their pick for a luxe and versatile finish..

The one colour the pros recommend for a timeless pedicure this season

So, what is this chic, one-stop nail colour you ask? According to A-list manicurist and Mylee Ambassador, Tinu Bello, the answer lies in a simple wash of white.

"White is a popular and versatile choice for a pedicure colour due to its clean, fresh appearance and its ability to complement any outfit," says Bello, before adding that a white nail look, "enhances and highlights natural skin tones, creating a striking contrast that often makes feet appear more radiant."

And that's not all, its monochromatic finish also, as Bello points out, "serves as an excellent base for nail art, allowing other colours and designs to stand out and it provides a clean, smooth finish that can be both matte and glossy, offering a sophisticated look.” So, not only does it work as a chic, standalone colour, but also allows you to easily change things up.



So, if you've already been favouriting milky white hues on your nails this summer, the good news is that selecting an elegant pedicure will be as simple as coordinating your fingertips to your toes.

If you're not a lover of a white pedicure though, Bello has another equally timeless suggestion for you: "Red is also always a popular choice for a pedicure colour because it exudes confidence, sophistication, and timeless elegance. Red complements a wide range of skin tones and outfits, making it versatile for both everyday wear and special occasions."

Our white pedicure staples and tips

OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade "Funny Bunny" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 Funny Bunny nails are a trend in of themselves, but the hue is also perfect for your toes. It's milky and buildable, with one coat offering more of a sheer finish, whilst two to three will afford a opaque, glossy white finish. Essie Gel Couture Top Coat View at Amazon RRP: £10.99 For a professional looking manicure/pedicure, be sure to finish your design with a clear top coat, like this one from Essie, which will help prevent chipping and add a gel-like shine. L'OCCITANE Shea Butter Foot Cream View at Amazon $29 at lookfantastic $30 at Amazon RRP: £23 To ward off dry and rough skin, keep your feet well-moisturised this summer with a L'Occitane's 15% Shea Butter formula. We recommend applying it just before you got to sleep, to avoid the cream rubbing off on the floor or your socks and shoes.

Like with achieving perfectly polished hands to match your fresh manicure, we recommend prepping your feet with a foot scrub (like Beauty Pie's Super Tonic scrub), before then applying your chosen white nail polish. Finishing your pedicure with a clear, glossy top coat will also help to protect the colour from chipping.

If you're opting for a professional pedicure, as opposed to just painting your toes at home, your nail tech will have a range of whites to choose from. We recommend opting for a milkier hue but an opaque, bright white will also offer a very fresh and luxe look.