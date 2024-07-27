The *one* pedicure colour experts recommend for a chic and versatile look this summer
For those seeking a timeless pedicure to compliment their summer styling, there's one luxe hue, above all others, that the pros are loving this season...
If you're considering a pedicure but are unsure of what hue or design to opt for, this one timeless colour has the experts' vote...
While this season's pedicure trends have supplied plenty of inspiration, from pops of coral to coordinating your French tip nails with your toes, one of the more timeless pedicure colours can always be relied upon for a chic and fresh look - especially if you're struggling to narrow down the choices ahead of your appointment. After all, when prepping for a pedicure, having the design or shade you're planning to opt for in mind is key to avoiding any rash decisions and thus, regrets.
Thankfully though, if this is where you find yourself, we might just be able to refine the choice even further, as the nail pros have cited one specific shade as their pick for a luxe and versatile finish..
The one colour the pros recommend for a timeless pedicure this season
So, what is this chic, one-stop nail colour you ask? According to A-list manicurist and Mylee Ambassador, Tinu Bello, the answer lies in a simple wash of white.
A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_)
A photo posted by on
"White is a popular and versatile choice for a pedicure colour due to its clean, fresh appearance and its ability to complement any outfit," says Bello, before adding that a white nail look, "enhances and highlights natural skin tones, creating a striking contrast that often makes feet appear more radiant."
And that's not all, its monochromatic finish also, as Bello points out, "serves as an excellent base for nail art, allowing other colours and designs to stand out and it provides a clean, smooth finish that can be both matte and glossy, offering a sophisticated look.” So, not only does it work as a chic, standalone colour, but also allows you to easily change things up.
So, if you've already been favouriting milky white hues on your nails this summer, the good news is that selecting an elegant pedicure will be as simple as coordinating your fingertips to your toes.
If you're not a lover of a white pedicure though, Bello has another equally timeless suggestion for you: "Red is also always a popular choice for a pedicure colour because it exudes confidence, sophistication, and timeless elegance. Red complements a wide range of skin tones and outfits, making it versatile for both everyday wear and special occasions."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Our white pedicure staples and tips
RRP: £14.90
Funny Bunny nails are a trend in of themselves, but the hue is also perfect for your toes. It's milky and buildable, with one coat offering more of a sheer finish, whilst two to three will afford a opaque, glossy white finish.
RRP: £10.99
For a professional looking manicure/pedicure, be sure to finish your design with a clear top coat, like this one from Essie, which will help prevent chipping and add a gel-like shine.
Like with achieving perfectly polished hands to match your fresh manicure, we recommend prepping your feet with a foot scrub (like Beauty Pie's Super Tonic scrub), before then applying your chosen white nail polish. Finishing your pedicure with a clear, glossy top coat will also help to protect the colour from chipping.
If you're opting for a professional pedicure, as opposed to just painting your toes at home, your nail tech will have a range of whites to choose from. We recommend opting for a milkier hue but an opaque, bright white will also offer a very fresh and luxe look.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
This ‘pretty’ and ‘functional’ crossbody looks just like the viral Coach Baguette Bag - and it's the perfect wedding guest accessory
Plus it's nearly half the price!
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How to remove algae on fence panels, sheds and furniture: easy ways to banish green growth
Remove all traces of green algae on wooden surfaces with the help of these expert tips and tricks
By Tamara Kelly Published