How to prep your feet for a pedicure - with cleanliness tips straight from the pros

If you're hesitant to book a pedicure due to your own foot-barrassment and the idea of subjecting someone else to your pre-treatment toenails, following these easy prep steps might help alleviate the anxiety - and help you and your toes feel more confident...

For those unfamiliar with what a pedicure includes, the treatment typically offers full foot care, so the soaking and exfolating of your feet, to remove dry skin and soften the nails, followed by cuticle care and the shaping and painting of your toenails. With it now being sandal season, now is definitely the time to book an appointment - if you haven't already - especially with all these styling summer pedicure trends kicking around. That said, we can sympathise with those who feel a tad sheepish about presenting their pre-pedicured feet to their nail tech.

So, to help you on your quest for polished, summer-ready feet, we've enlisted the professionals to share their tips for prepping your feet ahead of your next salon trip - all of which can also just be incorporated into your normal beauty regime - and no doubt, your pedicurists will thank you for it...

How to prep your feet before a pedicure, per the pros

For anyone planning to get a pop of coral on their toenails or perhaps a more timeless pedicure colour, to elevate their sandal style, there are a few ways to prepare your feet - both for an in-salon and at-home appointment. All of which are mercifully very straightforward and inexpensive to incorporate into your beauty routine.

And to breakdown these said pampering steps, plus a few other need-to-know tips - for immediately after your pedicure - we've enlisted the expertise of A-list manicurist and senior Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello and London Grace founder (and nail technician), Kirsten White...

Clean your feet: Before your pedicure appointment, Tinu Bello recommends, "thoroughly cleaning your feet with soap and water to remove any dirt or sweat," Bello also adds that before this step, "you may like to trim your toenails slightly beforehand if they are particularly long - but avoid shaping them, as this is best left to the professional." Soak & exfoliate: A day or two before your pedicure treatment, "soak your feet in warm water for 10-15 minutes to soften the skin, making it easier for the technician to remove any calluses or rough patches," Bello advises. Then, gently exfoliate your feet using either a foot scrub or pumice stone - "focusing on the heels and rough areas, but be careful not to irritate your skin." Remove any left-over nail polish: Kirsten White recommends the removal of any nail polish before your pedicure, "as this will save time during your appointment and give the technician more time to pamper you." Avoid wearing foot lotion: While keeping your feet moisturised post-exfoliation (which Bello suggests doing a day or two before your appointment), is important, Bello says to forgo your go-to foot lotion the day of, "as lotion-free feet allow nail polish to adhere better." Discuss any concerns: On the day of your pedicure, Bello advises to: "communicate any specific concerns or conditions, such as allergies, diabetes, or foot fungus, to your nail tech to ensure the treatment is tailored to your needs and safety.” Take flip flops to wear home: While not a prep step, if you're planning to get a traditional polish pedicure, "then it's essential to take open-toe sandals or flip flops to make sure your toes don't smudge afterwards," says White.



Our pedicure prep go-tos

Beauty Pie Super Tonic Peppermint Leg & Foot Scrub RRP: £21 members price/ £65 non-members price Featuring a cooling blend of peppermint essential oil, vitamin E, tonic bladderwrack extract and amino acids, as well as exfoliating Blue Persian, Dead Sea and Pink Himalayan salts, this scrubs helps to buff away dry and dead skin. It's suitable for all skin types but Beauty Pie says not to use it on broken or sensitised skin. Boots Foot Pumice Stone View at Boots RRP: £2 To help exfoliate and buff away any dry and rough skin ahead of your pedicure appointment, invest in a pumice stone - like this one from Boots. L'OCCITANE Shea Butter Intensive Foot Balm View at Amazon RRP: £28 Featuring a blend of 25% shea butter, this rich foot balm is specifically designed with dry and rough feet in mind, to help soften and intensely nourish the skin.

As noted, one of the easiest ways to prepare for your pedicure treatment is to thoroughly cleanse and exfoliate your feet ahead of time. Bello recommends washing your feet and trimming your toenails (but not shaping them - leave that to your nail tech) the day of your appointment and a day or so before, to soak and exfoliate - to buff away any dry skin from your heels and so on.

We would also recommend adding a nourishing foot cream to your night-time regime - so that the formula can hydrate your feet as you sleep - as opposed to applying it in the day when it might cause you to slip or simply rub off in your socks. Investing in a luxury scrub, like that of Jo Malone's Vitamin E scrub, is also a good way to tempt you into taking a few extra minutes of an evening to pamper yourself.