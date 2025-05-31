Nail experts have decreed that these 6 summer pedicure trends will be everywhere

While for many, pedicures are part of year-round beauty maintenance (alongside mani and hairdresser appointments), summer is when most of us book in more frequently - and brave bolder shades. After all, it's when our toes get the most airtime, and with this year's array of summer pedicure trends, they're guaranteed to look their best.

Now, don't get us wrong, we love a timeless pedicure colour, from sheer pinks to French tips, but when sandal season arrives, we gravitate towards bright and more trendy hues. As far as 2025's summer nails go, sorbet nails and chic ice cream manicures will be everywhere, but what pedicures can we expect to see peeping out of chic strappy sandals and flip flops?

According to celebrity manicurist, Tinu Bello, there are six shades, in particular, that will be getting a lot of wear....

6 summer pedicure trends we'll be seeing on toes everywhere

You've got your summer sandals sorted, but what pedicure colour should you be pairing with them? According to A-list nail artist and Senior Mylee Ambassador, Tinu Bello, there are a few standout shades to consider as we head towards sunnier climes.

"For summer, expect more vibrant takes on pastels - think punchy peach (Mylee’s Beach Please), sorbet yellow (Mylee’s Twist & Shine), and ocean-inspired turquoise (Mylee’s Brain Freeze)."

If you'd prefer something a little more subtle and classic, like a neutral pedicure, fear not: "I’m also predicting a comeback for sheer milky tones, paired with glossy top coats for a clean, minimalist finish," says Bello, "they look luxe, feel fresh, and work with absolutely everything in your wardrobe."

In our Summer pedicure kit

For pretty toes in tip-top condition, we recommend investing in a foot scrub and lotion to prep your feet for a pedicure (be it an at-home one or a professional treatment), like the Beauty Pie Super Tonic Scrub and L'Occitane's hydrating shea butter foot cream.

For those wanting to zhush up their toes quickly and with traditional nail polishes, we've also highlighted two chic shades, including an understated milky hue and a luxe wine-red, both of which are perfect for summer.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Shade 108 Muguet View at Dior RRP: £29 For a fresh and subtle take on a summer 2025 pedicure, opt for a sheer and milky hue, like this one from Dior. Beauty Pie Super Tonic Jumbo Cooling & Smoothing Body/Leg/Foot Scrub View at Beauty Pie RRP: £35 Featuring a rich blend of Blue Persian, Dead Sea and Pink Himalayan Salts, as well as nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E, this scrub is perfect for exfoliating, smoothing and buffing away dry skin on your legs and feet. essie Original Nail Polish in Shade 50 Bordeaux View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 A dark nail colour like burgundy will always look chic on your toes, and essie's Bordeaux is one of our favourites.

1. Milky tones

A post shared by nails educator Liverpool | mentoring trainings hard gel manicure (@yulia_yaskiv) A photo posted by on

Bello predicts that clean and fresh milky tones will dominate the summer pedi trends. This checks out, as sheer and creamy hues were popular spring nail colours and are also set to top the summer nail trends.

These delicate shades go with everything and never fail to look luxe. Plus, a good trick for looking chic and put together is to coordinate your mani-pedi, so it makes sense that we'll see these milky shades on both fingers and toes this season.

2. Aquatic blues

A post shared by sʜᴜɢᴀ (@shuga.studio) A photo posted by on

Ocean-inspired shades were also among Bello's picks for summer, namely turquoise, but we can also see sky and blueberry garnering a lot of requests - particularly from those who are jetting off to sunny destinations.

3. Glowing pastels

A post shared by Chloe • Nail educator & technician • Newcastle (@cmnailsx) A photo posted by on

Butter yellow and creamy lavender shades were so popular this spring, so it stands to reason that they'll also be a summer go-to. Bello thinks they'll be a tad more vibrant though: think bright, zingy lemon, coral and 'punchy peach.'

4. Sorbet brights

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, juicy sorbet shades are set to top the manicure trends, and we have a feeling pedicures will follow suit. As far as these sorts of bright watermelon and orange nail colours are concerned, we think they're easier to wear on your toes, as they add a very stylish accent of colour, but only when you want them to - your feet are easier to conceal than your hands.

5. Cherry

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

If you're looking for a sophisticated and timeless option, a dark cherry or wine red will never fail you. These rich and glossy shades will complement all of your footwear and outfit options, particularly strappy heels and black sandals.

6. Glossy black

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

It's perhaps a tad unexpected for summer, but a glossy black, like a dark red, never fails to feel expensive and high-fashion. A black pedicure goes with everything and won't detract from your outfit, like a bright pink or orange potentially can.