So long milky pastels, sorbet nails are the juicy trend we'll be wearing this summer

After months of sheer and delicate pastels, we're in desperate need of a manicure palate cleanse and what better than a selection of bright and tangy sorbet nails.

As far as the 2025 nail trends are concerned, many spring nail colours, from lavender milk to butter yellow, are still very much in. That said, some brighter and more summery hues are beginning to creep in, many of which are reminiscent of our favourite fruit-flavoured ice dessert - think lemon sherbet and tangy raspberry. These juicy, sorbet-inspired shades are set to dominate the summer nail trends, according to the nail experts and our team of manicure-lovers, and frankly, we can't wait. So, we're not going to.

Whether you prefer a more subtle, creamy manicure or an intense shock of colour, we've rounded up nine vibrant and subtle sorbet nail looks to request now - and for months to come.

The 9 sorbet-inspired nail colours we're embracing this summer

Following the popularity of the ice cream manicure, with its subtlety and chic creamy look, we're craving more of the same. More shades inspired by our favourite desserts and much, much more vibrant pops of summery colour. Sorbet nails encompass both and as you'll soon see, suit all nail shapes and lengths - but especially 2025's most-popular short, square nails and short almond nails.

A post shared by Emma Jackson (@emmajacksonnailartist) A photo posted by on

But what is a sorbet manicure, we hear you ask? To us, it's a manicure that mirrors a classic sorbet flavour, like strawberry, orange and lemon. They can be bright and rich, like a crushed cranberry, or more sheer and icy.

A-list Manicurist and Senior Mylee Ambassador, Tinu Bello, cited 'sorbet brights' as one of this season's leading trends, adding that: "Summer 2025 is all about playful expression and low-maintenance luxury." Interestingly, Bello also highlighted jelly tints as a popular look. These sorts of sheer, jelly-like shades also make us think of fruit-flavoured drinks and popsicles, which feel very on-theme with the influx of sorbet manicures.

Our sorbet nail picks

If you're keen to create a sorbet nail look at home, we've rounded up three pastel nail polishes we think would be perfect for the trend - including essie's Atelier At The Bay, which was a popular spring pick too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Shade Atelier At Bay View at Boots RRP: £10.99 If you want a manicure that reminds you of one of those creamy, lemon sorbets served inside an actual lemon, this pastel yellow from essie is a lovely option. It's quick-drying and boasts a glossy, gel-like finish. Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer In Shade Peach Of My Heart View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 This peach shade from Nailberry is perfect for a fresh, sorbet-esque nail look and features the brand's L'Oxygéné formula, which allows air and water to still penetrate through to your natural nails, promoting a smooth and healthier mani that won't fade. CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Shade 175 Skieuse View at Chanel RRP: £30 If strawberry is your go-to sorbet flavour, a creamy pink like Chanel's Skieuse nail shade is a great option for you. It's still fairly subtle but will look and feel very on-theme for summertime.

1. Lemon sorbet

A post shared by LEICESTER | BIAB SPECIALIST (@kkdnails) A photo posted by on

Warm, buttery yellow was a popular look this spring, but as the weather grows warmer, we think the go-to pastel yellow will become more of a refreshing, icy lemon. As we can see, this shade is so elegant on almond nails, but will also look incredibly chic on short nail styles. If you prefer a more subtle manicure, short nails can help to offset bright hues and make them more wearable.

2. Summer fruits

A post shared by ✨ (@mirandamanii) A photo posted by on

This creamy crushed berry hue is just perfect for a summer sorbet-inspired mani. It really does look as though strawberry, raspberry and blackcurrant purees have been blended to recreate it. It's bright but not too bright, so it's a good transitional option for those who have been wearing milky pastels exclusively.

3. Strawberry popsicle

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, jelly fruit tints are also set to be popular this summer season, so we couldn't resist including this popsicle-like sheer pink. These sorts of coloured glosses look so fresh and luxurious, especially when paired with almond nails. For an even icier twist, you could also add a pearlescent chrome finish.

4. Lavender gelato

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

For our pastel and subtle nail fans, a creamy lavender is still very much encouraged for summer. It's chic but adds just a touch more interest than a minimalistic neutral nail design. Plus, we love a scoop of lavender gelato and simply couldn't resist including this dainty shade.

4. Tangerine dream

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

For those wanting to fully embrace summer and all things sorbet, this pop of tangerine is a must. After all, orange nails are already trending for the months ahead.

5. Peach sorbet

A post shared by Bio Sculpture (@biosculpturegelgb) A photo posted by on

Like tangerine, a soft peach feels very sorbet-like - in fact, the specific Bio Sculpture shade shown above is called Peach Sorbet. It's a classic summery pick and can feel slightly more versatile than the other bright, fruit shades in this list.

6. Zingy lime

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

For a statement pop of colour, opt for a tangy lime. Pastel greens are set to continue their popularity into summer, but we're also hoping to see some vivid, juicy shades along with them. As we can see above, a neon lime looks very stylish when paired with a short squoval shape.

7. Cranberry sorbet

A post shared by ✨ (@mirandamanii) A photo posted by on

Sorbet colours are often very bright and intensive - more so than ice cream - and this glossy cranberry shade reflects that. It's juicy but sophisticated and ideal if you're not too keen on very vibrant, eye-catching hues. Outfit-wise, this berry number will complement a white linen shirt or dress beautifully.

8. Blood orange

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Orange is another classic sorbet shade and as mentioned, is going to be a popular pick this summer season.

9. Raspberry

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

When blended with ice, raspberry can take on this lovely sort of soft pink, the likes of which is perfect for a subtle summery manicure.