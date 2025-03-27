8 spring nail colours that embrace the season - with chic picks for every preference

From the cool, hazy blue of the sky to the buttery pop of daffodils in hedgerows, spring is literally blooming with manicure inspiration - but these eight spring nail colours are by far our favourites.

With the 2025 nail trends predicting the rise of many a chic pastel, our excitement for the spring season was palpable. From the get-go, our beauty team's March nails were a wash of bright and delicate shades, and with the weather officially on the turn, we have a list of other hues to cycle through. Of course, the classics are all present, from milky neutral nails to floral tones, but there are also a few unexpected options piquing our interest. Cranberry nails, for instance, are in high demand this season, which may come as a breath of fresh air for those who don't gravitate towards spring's 'traditional' colour palette.

So, if you're looking to mirror the season with your manicure, these are the eight shades we think everyone will be requesting in the months to come - because we certainly will.

8 trending and timeless spring nail colours to request

When one thinks of spring, sheer nail polishes likely come to mind, as do hints of lilac, pastel greens and blues, and of course, petal pinks. All are very timeless and versatile options that suit every nail shape and length, whilst also offering a reprieve from the dark and moody shades we tend to wear throughout the wintertime.

That said, spring doesn't have to be all pastel this and pastel that. It's also the perfect opportunity to wear statement shades, like red or yellow.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Milky iterations of classic pastels are also proving very popular, many of which might just offer the perfect compromise for subtle nail lovers wanting to embrace the season's trending shades.

All in all, spring nail looks - like the season itself - offer endless opportunities. To help you narrow things down, we've rounded up our eight timeless and trending picks for a chic and cheery manicure.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our spring nail colour picks for 2025

First things first, if you prefer to do your nails at home, you'll need to add a few spring-ready polishes to your kit and in our opinion, yellow, lavender and sheer pink are the shades to invest in.

Milky lavender Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Shade Lilac Quartz View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 For a soft, milky lavender look, Barry M's nail polish in 'Lilac Quartz' is the perfect pick. Just two to three coats will deliver a delicate spring look, with very minimal effort involved. Butter-yellow CHANEL LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in shade 129 Ovni View at Sephora RRP: £29 As you can probably tell, we're big fans of yellow this season and when it comes to achieving a luxe-looking, buttery manicure at home, Chanel's nail polish in 'Ovni' is the ultimate choice. Sheer pink essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in shade Sheer Fantasy View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 For an effortless and low-maintenance nail look, no matter the season, having a sheer pink polish in your collection is a must - and this essie shade gets our vote.

Regardless of whether you do your nails at home or get them done professionally, nail care is key. Thus, we recommend investing in a cuticle oil - like L'Occitane's Shea Nail and Cuticle oil - as well as a nourishing hand cream. Don't be fooled by the sun, spring can still be chilly and one of the best hand creams will help to stave off dryness and cracked knuckles.

1. Butter yellow

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

While pastel pinks and lilacs get much of the attention this time of year, butter-yellow manicures are on the rise - and for good reason. They're delicate and surprisingly versatile, particularly if you opt for a French tip nail design. They offer a pop of cheerful colour whilst remaining fairly subtle. Think of them as the springtime equivalent of a cream or milky-white manicure.

2. Milky lavender

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Lavender milk nails have been a favourite of ours for some time now, in fact you can actually spot the trending hue amongst our beauty team's February nails. It's the perfect shade for spring as it offers a hint of colour, whilst still being quite cool and understated. Plus, it looks so elegant when paired with almond nails (as we can see above).

3. Cherry blossom pink

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Cherry blossom nails, as the name suggests, take inspiration from the pink, flowering trees. This particular hue has been a trending favourite that, like most shades of pink, is perfect for spring but also year-round wear.

4. Cranberry

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

For a slightly unusual but very luxe spring manicure, go for a cranberry or cherry red. It's bright but perfectly timeless and offers a refreshing change from the sea of pastel nails we tend to see. It also suits short nails (be it short square or short almond nails) beautifully and will also work well into the summer season.

5. Powder blue

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you're a lover of cool pastels, a powdery blue is the way to go for your spring nails. It's subtle but still offers a pop of colour to your attire.

6. Vanilla cream

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

For those who steer clear of bright and floral pastels, nude nails and subtle neutrals suit every season and occasion. If we had to pick just one though, we're loving this creamy, vanilla hue for a clean and fresh-looking spring manicure.

7. Matcha green

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

As with the 2025 perfume trends, matcha is set to be a popular theme where manicures are concerned, too. Matcha or more olive green shades offer a more muted finish compared to that of a mint or teal shade and look so chic when paired with short squoval nails.

8. Milky white

A post shared by Georgia Rae (@raelondonnails) A photo posted by on

Another one for subtle nail lovers. Just because spring is synonymous with bright colours and pastels doesn't mean you have to ditch your favourite neutrals. A milky white is always a safe and very elegant bet and will effortlessly complement your spring wardrobe.