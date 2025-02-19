Short nude nails are the subtle and classy look everyone will be requesting in 2025

For those moments when you just want your talons to look fresh, clean and elevated, without committing to a statement colour or fleeting trend, short nude nails are the perfect pick.

While the 2025 nail trends are promising a variety of stylish looks, from milky lavenders to glimmering cat eye nails, nothing can ever diminish the power and versatility of neutral nails. After all, they go with everything and suit all nail shapes and lengths, especially if you opt for natural, skin-like tones. There's a reason why nudes are so often used as base coats for designs like French tip nails. Their subtlety and ability to offer a 'your nails but better' effect can be compared to that of your favourite foundation - or even the role of a white t-shirt or pair of jeans in your wardrobe. In other words, a nude manicure is a chic staple.

Combine that sentiment with the recent rise of short nail shapes and you've got the perfect minimalistic and versatile manicure on your hands (quite literally). More so if you opt for any of these 12 looks...

12 short nude nail looks to request this season

As mentioned, short square nails and the like were very popular last year and are only set to continue their rise in 2025. This style of fingertip-grazing length feels fresh and sophisticated and brings a sense of modernity to every nail colour and design. Now add a lick of nude or sheer nail polish and you've got the perfect clean and minimalistic manicure.

Like trendy soap nails and Bubble Bath nails, a soft nude look is like a clean canvas. It complements any outfit and, despite what you might think, can be worn in a multitude of ways. You could pair a warm nude underneath a pearly chrome, for instance, or opt for an almond nail shape, for extra elegance.

Before we dive into all the ways you can approach short nude nails, if you plan to beautify your talons at home you'll need to find a nude polish that complements your skin tone and aesthetic (we've shared our personal favourites below). We would also recommend investing in one of the best nail strengtheners and a cuticle oil - like L'Occitane's Shea Nail & Cuticle Oil - to enhance the natural look.

OPI Infinite Shine Gel like Nail Polish in Shade Samoan Sand View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16.90 This OPI nail polish in Samoan Sand offers the perfect, buildable warm nude tint to your nails, along with a gel-like shine, to elevate the chic colour even further. Bubble Bath is another popular OPI nude but offers more of a sheer pink hue. Essie Nail Polish in Shade 11 Not Just A Pretty Face View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 For more of a pink nude, this essie nail polish is such a lovely pick and doubles as the perfect base coat for a French tip or cuff design. For a more opaque nude manicure, we'd recommend applying two to three coats of this shade. OPI Infinite Shine Nude Nail Polish In Shade It Never Ends View at Look Fantastic RRP: £18 If you're seeking more of a taupe-like nude, OPI's It Never Ends is the perfect option and the Infinite Shine range offers a gel-like finish. For a warmer, rosy nude, Barefoot in Barcelona is another gorgeous OPI option.

1. Short milky nude nails

If you're stuck for January nail ideas or just want a chic and low-maintenance mani that is guaranteed to elevate your wardrobe, this creamy nude and rounded nail shape is the perfect option. It's fresh and clean - an especially great choice if you favour BIAB nails or Bio Sculpture.

2. Short nude nails with subtle French tips

If subtlety is your goal, a sheer, nude base topped with a teeny-tiny French tip design is definitely the way to go. Short French tip nails have been very popular as of late and when paired with this sort of understated colour, it's not hard to see why.

3. Square pink nude nails

If you find cooler and pinkier nudes better suited to your hands, this is a great look to replicate - especially in terms of the square shape. It's, once again, very clean - and looks so luxe.

4. Gradient nude nails

If you're a lover of warm neutrals or simply can't decide on a single nude to wear on your nails, why not opt for a gradient of five? We especially love how these creamy and sheer tones look on square nails, so we recommend following suit on that front as well.

5. Short and sheer nude nails

Sheer nails are always an elegant pick, but when paired with a short nail shape, they look even more dainty and fresh. This is a great choice for the minimalist nail lovers among us.

6. Short and squoval nude nails

Squoval nails are a very popular pick, so it only makes sense to pair the beloved subtle shape with an equally understated neutral.

7. Milky tan nude almond nails

Almond nails don't always have to be really long, you can still achieve the classic tapered shape with short and medium-length talons. In fact, we encourage it, especially if you're wanting to pair the shape with this warm and creamy nude. Together, they offer such a smooth and elegant look.

8. Nude nails with cuffs

For a modern twist on a classic French tip, try this reversed look over a warm or sheer nude shade.

9. Short chrome nude nails

If you're already a fan of short nude nails and want to change things up or perhaps elevate them further for a party or event, add a pearlescent chrome overtop.

10. Warm nude nails

A warm nude is perfect all year round but we especially love it for the late stages of winter into spring and for summer to autumn. It's timeless of course, but also a great transitional colour.

11. Sheer nude almond nails

A sheer nude with an almond nail shape is a classic pairing and ideal if you want to grow your talons out with more long-wearing treatments like BIAB (and thus want a colour and style you won't tire of quickly).

12. Creamy taupe nude nails

If you're not a fan of sheer nail polishes or creams, a taupe shade is a very elegant and chic choice, especially when paired with short almond nails.