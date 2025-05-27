Of all the summery manicures, soft and sweet peach nails are by far our favourites

While spring trends champion pastels and summer brings bold and vibrant shades, these soft peach nails perfectly bridge the divide, offering a radiant but wearable manicure for the sunniest season.

If you love the sheer and creamy spring nail colours that have been occupying so much space among the 2025 nail trends, and are feeling reluctant to give them up when summer rolls around, fear not. There's one, already-trending hue that perfectly combines the subtlety of butter yellow and milky lavender with a hint of refreshing, juicy colour. Peach is standing out as a popular summer nail colour and is surprisingly versatile as far as pastels go.

Indeed, we've found eight very stylish ways to wear it, all of which align with this year's go-to designs and manicure shapes. So, if you're debating what your first summer nails will be, here's why peach is the perfect pick.

8 peach nails to request, for a subtly radiant summer mani

While it's easy to classify peach as just a pastel orange, it is actually quite nuanced and versatile. Shade-wise, this hue can feature either a pink undertone or a yellow one, depending on your preference. The inside of a peach, for instance, tends to be a cool orange, while the fuzzy skin boasts that signature warm, pink hue we often attribute to the colour. Thus, there's an appeal for both pink and orange nail fans.

Peach is also a great summer option for those who favour neutral nail design, as you can find very muted, almost nude or cream-like peach shades.

As far as the summer trends go, there are some statement looks heading our way - like juicy sorbet nails and berry reds - but peach feels like the perfect natural progression from spring's very milky colour palette.

We can see this being a popular early summer option, but as the eight manicures below prove, peach will look chic all season long, and there are plenty of options to accommodate that, should you choose to make it your summer signature.

Our peach nail essentials

If you're keen to treat yourself to an at-home peach manicure, we've rounded up three options - ranging from juicy to sheer and subtle - from the likes of Barry M and Chanel.

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Shade Pastel Peach Soda View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 For a subtle peach manicure, opt for Barry M's creamy 'Peach Soda' shade. The formula is buildable and breathable, allowing moisture and oxygen to still pass through to your natural nails. CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade 195 Poète View at John Lewis RRP: £30 For a very classic coral-peach look, Chanel's 'Poète' polish is the perfect choice, with its bright colour payoff and glossy, high-shine finish. Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Shade Peach Of My Heart View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16.50 This shade offers a chic hint of pastel colour whilst also remaining very subtle and versatile. It's long-wearing and boasts a high-shine finish as well as featuring an oxygenated formula, which allows air and water to penetrate through to your nails, promoting a healthier manicure.

This year, short nails have been in high demand, so for a chic and on-trend manicure, we recommend pairing your peach polish with either a short square nail shape or a short almond look. Oh, and don't forget to seal in your peach manicure with a glossy top coat - like essie's Gel Couture Top Coat - to make sure it lasts as long as possible.

1. Peach sorbet nails

As mentioned, sorbet nails are set to be very popular this summer season, and this pink-peach shade is simply perfect for achieving the trend. If you're a fan of Bio Sculpture nails, the specific shade shown above is called 'Peach Sorbet.'

2. Peach fizz

If you've got a summer wedding to attend or are jetting off to sunny Portofino, let's say, we recommend adding a wash of shimmery peach to your nails. The subtle sparkle will instantly elevate your look, while the soft orange shade will remain very wearable even after the event or vacation.

3. Peach glaze

Adding a layer of chrome never fails to enhance your nails and add a touch of luxury. This particular combination looks deliciously chic and radiant - ideal for a vacation or summer event.

4. Peaches & cream

For any subtle nail lovers out there, a sheer peach manicure will offer a slight change from your everyday nude or cream nail look, without being too much. It looks elegant - especially with almond nails - and perfectly in-keeping with all the milky nail trends we're seeing.

5. Peach ombre tips

For a modern twist on French tip nails, opt for a peach ombre manicure. This design is a great way to incorporate a hint of colour, without fully committing to an all-over peach shade. If you opt for a very natural base colour, this design will also offer a lot of longevity, as any regrowth will appear very subtle.

6. Peach juice

The popularity of sheer polishes and jelly tints is set to endure well into the summer months, so it only makes sense to combine the styles with a pop of peach.

7. Peach cuffs

For another understated option, go for a peach cuff or classic French tip. Again, it allows you to add an accent of peach colour to your look, without committing to anything too bright.

8. Peach skin

If you're not a fan of orange nails, lean more into the pink-peach shades. This also doesn't have to be a pastel hue, you can go for a rich, coral-pink instead.