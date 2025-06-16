We’ve been requesting this ‘new’ nail trend for years now - it's the perfect timeless manicure

Forget lengthy talons and intricate nail art designs, the latest nail trend to gain traction online boasts the ultimate wearability.

Those on the hunt for manicure inspiration might find themselves scouring an edit of the 2025 nail trends, which make home to an array of colourful hues - from creamy mochas to berry reds. However, for those who opt for timelessness over fleeting trends, short, neutral manicures are a sought-after choice.

This particular look may have been given a fresh and noble name on social media, but it actually champions minimalism and the ability to transcend every season. Not to mention, our beauty team has been requesting the look for years now.

The timeless manicure that's taking social media by storm

Having cropped up on social media in recent weeks, the trending manicure in question has been given the whimsical name of 'Princess Nails'. However, it's not nearly as 'new' as it may initially seem. This manicure pairs a short and perfectly preened nail shape (from square to round, and everything in-between) with a soft and sheer, milky nail polish.

As for how it earned its name, the look is reminiscent of the minimalist and natural-looking manicures adorned by members of the royal family, more specifically, princesses. Think Kate Middleton's essie nail polish that's rumoured to be a favourite of the Princess of Wales.

This pared-back nail look has been a popular choice for many, including our very own woman&home beauty team. Fittingly, our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson opted for an on-theme, short, milky neutral mani during her recent manicure appointment - as pictured above.

The versatile look centres around sheer, neutral polishes, with many different iterations from pink hues to milky top coats - making Essie's Matter of Fiction a perfect fit for anyone trying to recreate the look. While the manicure can be tailored to suit your personal preferences when it comes to shape and length, it's typically paired with a natural round or oval shape.

Your short and sweet manicure staples

We don't like beating an old drum, but nail care is key to ensuring a salon-worthy manicure that goes the extra mile - whether that's investing in a quality nail file or one of the best nail strengtheners. Talon maintenance is at the heart of this perfectly preened manicure, ensuring your nails have a uniform shape and an enviable glow.

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in 'Cupcake' View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 Grace the nail bed with this sheer, soft pink polish from Barry M, which imparts a glossy, chip-resistant finish. Its weightless formula allows water vapour and oxygen to pass through the paint, giving your nails a chance to remain hydrated. In turn, nails will feel stronger and healthier. Brushworks 6 Way Shape and Shine Nail Buffer View at Look Fantastic RRP: £2.99 A quality nail file is a staple in many nail care arsenals, but this nifty multitasking tool keeps your talons in tip-top condition. Its six-step design works to shape the nails, even the nail surface, buff out ridges, smooth and unlock a healthy shine. Manucurist Active Glow Polish in 'Blueberry' View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 This hybrid nail polish and strengthener is packed full of goodness, such as blueberry extract, sweet almond oil and AHAs, to help moisturise, protect and smooth the appearance of your talons. Its rosy tint imparts a healthy-looking shine that can be worn on its own or layered underneath a sheer pink-hued nail polish.

5 ways to wear this timeless, natural-looking manicure

Looking to recreate the 'princess' manicure for yourself? We've curated all the inspiration you need to adopt this look onto your very own talons, from short and square to milky pink.

1. Barely-there nude

Recreate this barely-there nude look by opting for a tinted nail repair treatment, which works to strengthen your talons, while imparting a sheer, shiny finish - we'd recommend essie's To The Rescue Nail Polish.

2. Sheer and square

If you're a fan of the barely-there manicures, you'll love how elegant this sheer, soft hue is. The polish is also perfectly paired with a classic short square nail shape for the ultimate classy look.

3. Milky

Milky top coats have been everywhere over the last few years, not to forget the recent lychee nails trend. Thankfully, the look can be easily adapted to suit this manicure too. Simply opt for a sheer milky white polish or complete your mani with a milky top coat.

4. Short and sweet

If you're in favour of keeping your nails short, you're in luck, as this manicure is designed exactly with those in mind. Just make sure you equip yourself with a quality nail file to ensure all talons are kept in uniform shape and length. Complete the mani with a high-shine, glossy top coat - we'd recommend opting for OPI's Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Top Coat.

5. Pink hues

For those who prefer pinky hues, ballerina-esque pink is the perfect option for a subtle hint of a rosy glow, while remaining neutral and versatile enough for a completely wearable look.