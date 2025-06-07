Forget milky nails, we're claiming lychee as their sheer and juicy update for summer
This glassy lychee-inspired manicure is deliciously chic...
Summer is the season for ripe, fruit-inspired nail colours, and yet 2025 is all about a soft, milky manicure. To that, we say, why not combine the two?
So far, the 2025 nail trends are a who's-who of neutral nail designs and delicate, creamy pastels. While the warmer months are set to usher in some bright alternatives like sorbet nails and peach nails, soapy and milky shades are still prevailing. Luckily, we've found a sheer, cool and juicy hue that can easily pass as both milky and summery, that we've gone ahead and dubbed lychee nails.
Ditching the creamy pink so many of this year's milky manicures possess, this manicure is cloudy in colour, with a succulent shine just like its namesake, and we plan to make it our summer neutral of choice.
6 lychee-inspired nail looks we're championing this summer
A lychee nail colour is by no means a new concept and everyone will likely have a different interpretation, but we have a few thoughts on the hue and why it feels so fitting for our 2025 summer nails.
Like the ever-so-popular ice cream manicure, a lychee nail look, in our minds, is smooth and creamy but with more of a jelly-like finish. Is it essentially a milky manicure? Yes, of course, but think even more sheer and glossy, mimicking the juicy sheen of the fleshy fruit once you've peeled back its spiky pink shell. Plus, doesn't it feel so much more summery to say out loud?
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
So many of this year's subtle manicures have featured a pink or rosy tint, but these are very much cool and off-white. It's like a sheer wash of cloudy, gloss-white to your nails, which feels fresh, elevated and goes with everything - from a summer dress to a linen shirt and trousers.
If, however, you're completely over the milky manicure movement, there's another lychee avenue you can go down. As mentioned, bright, fruity shades - like watermelon and cherry - are set to be popular, and what colour is a lychee shell? Pink. So, this trend is itself versatile, as you can claim the sweet manicure name for either look.
Our lychee nail picks
To achieve a lychee-like look at home, be sure to add a white or cream sheer nail polish to your kit, along with an ultra-glossy clear top coat - like essie's Gel Couture top coat.
RRP: £16.50
This shade, paired with a glossy top coat, exactly matches our idea of a creamy, lychee manicure. As for the formula, the Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer offers a long-lasting wash of colour that is oxygenated, allowing air and moisture to penetrate through to your natural nails.
1. Almond lychee nails
This manicure is soft, milky and perfectly on-trend, but with summer fast approaching, this sort of shade just screams lychee to us. It's glassy and plump-looking, just like the fruit itself, and looks especially lychee-esque when paired with an almond nail shape like this.
2. Short lychee nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
With short nails being so popular right now, it only makes sense to pair this chic, juicy hue with a trimmed square or oval nail shape.
3. Lychee juice nails
A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
When we think of a lychee, we see this sort of glassy, creamy hue, and doesn't it just look gorgeous with this short nail shape?
4. Squoval lychee nails
Squoval nails, like short square nails, are a very popular option right now, and when combined with this sort of sheer, creamy colour, the finish is so luxe and classic.
5. Sheer lychee French tips
Milky, chic and perfectly glossy, these sheer French tips are a perfect interpretation of a lychee-esque manicure.
6. Pink lychee nails
A post shared by ✨ (@mirandamanii)
A photo posted by on
As mentioned, the look can encompass the signature pink shade of a lychee's skin, and this berry manicure is the perfect match for its blush-like colour. It's perfect for summer and feels very wearable, no matter the weather or your choice of outfit.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
