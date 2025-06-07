Forget milky nails, we're claiming lychee as their sheer and juicy update for summer

Summer is the season for ripe, fruit-inspired nail colours, and yet 2025 is all about a soft, milky manicure. To that, we say, why not combine the two?

So far, the 2025 nail trends are a who's-who of neutral nail designs and delicate, creamy pastels. While the warmer months are set to usher in some bright alternatives like sorbet nails and peach nails, soapy and milky shades are still prevailing. Luckily, we've found a sheer, cool and juicy hue that can easily pass as both milky and summery, that we've gone ahead and dubbed lychee nails.

Ditching the creamy pink so many of this year's milky manicures possess, this manicure is cloudy in colour, with a succulent shine just like its namesake, and we plan to make it our summer neutral of choice.

6 lychee-inspired nail looks we're championing this summer

A lychee nail colour is by no means a new concept and everyone will likely have a different interpretation, but we have a few thoughts on the hue and why it feels so fitting for our 2025 summer nails.

Like the ever-so-popular ice cream manicure, a lychee nail look, in our minds, is smooth and creamy but with more of a jelly-like finish. Is it essentially a milky manicure? Yes, of course, but think even more sheer and glossy, mimicking the juicy sheen of the fleshy fruit once you've peeled back its spiky pink shell. Plus, doesn't it feel so much more summery to say out loud?

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

So many of this year's subtle manicures have featured a pink or rosy tint, but these are very much cool and off-white. It's like a sheer wash of cloudy, gloss-white to your nails, which feels fresh, elevated and goes with everything - from a summer dress to a linen shirt and trousers.

If, however, you're completely over the milky manicure movement, there's another lychee avenue you can go down. As mentioned, bright, fruity shades - like watermelon and cherry - are set to be popular, and what colour is a lychee shell? Pink. So, this trend is itself versatile, as you can claim the sweet manicure name for either look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our lychee nail picks

To achieve a lychee-like look at home, be sure to add a white or cream sheer nail polish to your kit, along with an ultra-glossy clear top coat - like essie's Gel Couture top coat.

Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Shade Almond View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16.50 This shade, paired with a glossy top coat, exactly matches our idea of a creamy, lychee manicure. As for the formula, the Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer offers a long-lasting wash of colour that is oxygenated, allowing air and moisture to penetrate through to your natural nails. Manucurist Active Bright View at Sephora RRP: £16 Manucurist's Active Bright is another great option for achieving this look, thanks to its sheer white colour and slight shimmer finish. It looks juicy and fresh, whilst also nourishing your nails with its brightening blend of lemon extract and vitamin E. OPI Nail Polish in Shade Funny Bunny View at Boots RRP: £14.90 For a classic and cool-toned take, opt for OPI's iconic Funny Bunny shade. Apply one to two coats, or mix it with a clear coat, for a very juicy and glassy look.

1. Almond lychee nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

This manicure is soft, milky and perfectly on-trend, but with summer fast approaching, this sort of shade just screams lychee to us. It's glassy and plump-looking, just like the fruit itself, and looks especially lychee-esque when paired with an almond nail shape like this.

2. Short lychee nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

With short nails being so popular right now, it only makes sense to pair this chic, juicy hue with a trimmed square or oval nail shape.

3. Lychee juice nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

When we think of a lychee, we see this sort of glassy, creamy hue, and doesn't it just look gorgeous with this short nail shape?

4. Squoval lychee nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Squoval nails, like short square nails, are a very popular option right now, and when combined with this sort of sheer, creamy colour, the finish is so luxe and classic.

5. Sheer lychee French tips

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Milky, chic and perfectly glossy, these sheer French tips are a perfect interpretation of a lychee-esque manicure.

6. Pink lychee nails

A post shared by ✨ (@mirandamanii) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, the look can encompass the signature pink shade of a lychee's skin, and this berry manicure is the perfect match for its blush-like colour. It's perfect for summer and feels very wearable, no matter the weather or your choice of outfit.