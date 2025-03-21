This £11 nail polish is the perfect match for one of spring 2025's chicest trends

Sheer pink nails are proving to be this season's staple manicure and essie's Matter of Fiction is trending right alongside it - as the perfect and affordable way to achieve the look at home.

If you've been keeping an eye on the 2025 nail trends, as well as analysing this year's red carpet events - from the Oscars to the SAG Awards - you'll no doubt have noticed a certain milky pink manicure doing the rounds. 'Soap' nails - as the look is also known - were even a favourite among our beauty team's March nails, so it's safe to say they're a chic, no-brainer for spring. If you can't make it to the salon this month though, we do have another, reliable alternative for you and it can be found among essie's nail polishes.

Like the iconic Ballet Slippers and OPI's Put It In Neutral, this particular hue is gaining a lot of notice this season, thanks to its delicate, milky pink finish and classic appeal.

Why essie's Matter Of Fiction nail polish is a spring must-have

Essie, like many of OPI's nail colours, boasts a plethora of timeless and trendy shades, all of which are easy to apply and will set you back a fraction of what you would pay for a professional manicure. If you're going to invest in just one of their many shades though, let it be a certain pink, sheer polish that goes by the name of 'Matter Of Fiction.'

Similar to how OPI's Graffiti Sweetie is a great match for this year's must-have Lavender Milk manicure, this creamy, cool-toned pink is a match for the soapy look we've been seeing all over social media and the red carpet.

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in shade Matter Of Fiction View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 This shade sits somewhere between a soft white and very light, pastel pink, making it perfect for those who want to embrace a subtle spring manicure, without opting for anything too bright or difficult to wear. Being that it's also part of essie's Gel Couture range, this colour also boasts a glossy shine, which can be enhanced further by a clear top coat - or a chrome finish, if you're looking to elevate the look from every day to party-ready.

The beauty of this nail polish is how easy it is to apply. Though it promises a gel-like gleam, there's no LED curing involved. You can simply apply two to three coats (depending on the opacity you desire), add a glossy top coat - like essie's Gel Couture Top Coat - and call it a day.

This particular shade also happens to be a classic and very versatile neutral nail colour. It's clean and elegant, ideal for when you want a low-maintenance but luxe-looking manicure.

You can also wear it on its own or use it as a base coat for a stylish design, like French tip nails, for instance. It's one of those shades, like that of bright red, that never goes out of style and works for every season, setting and nail length. Though short square nails and short almond nails are proving to be the go-to shapes for spring.

Our other essie spring favourites

If you're looking for something a tad brighter or perhaps already own Matter Of Fiction and want to try a different hue, we've also rounded up a few of our other favourite essie shades.