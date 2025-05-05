Baby, Take A Vow is the underrated OPI neutral our editors would choose over Bubble Bath

Say hello to your new favourite sheer-pink nail polish

For manicure lovers, finding the perfect neutral nail polish is akin to discovering your signature scent. It becomes a fail-safe clean, and chic slate that transcends seasonal trends. OPI's Baby, Take a Vow is one such shining example (metaphorically and figuratively speaking) - and it's proving very popular.

Though the 2025 nail trends boast many a statement shade and pretty pastel, nude and neutral nail designs never really waver in popularity. Take sheer, milky pink, for instance. It's one of those subtle but mighty shades that goes with everything and always looks elegant. Thus making it a reliable colour for a minimalistic manicure that elevates, rather than distracts from the rest of your look. If you're yet to find your perfect nude or sheer nail polish, though, OPI's collection has you covered.

Of course, Bubble Bath is a cult-favourite, but lately, the shade Baby, Take a Vow has been garnering some deserved attention. And if you ask us, it's a must-have for spring and beyond.

Why OPI's Baby Take A Vow shade is the perfect sunny season neutral

Milky neutrals, from creams to soft, muted browns, are as timeless as you can get with a manicure, and this year sheer or 'soapy' pinks have been the go-to. Among the trending spring nail colours, cool petal shades have been in high demand (case in point, cherry blossom nails), alongside milkier, more translucent iterations.

Why, you ask? Simply put, a subtle pink is the crème de la crème of an expensive-looking manicure. It's universally flattering (no matter your nail length) and, depending on your preferred coverage, can offer a 'your nails but better look' or a very clean, elevated finish.

As far as recreating the look goes, OPI's nail colours boast many chic options, namely the shade Bubble Bath, which sparked a nail trend all of its own (Bubble Bath nails), but we've stumbled across another, less mainstream but equally luxe option...

A product shot of the OPI Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish, pictured on a pink polish background (to demonstrate the nail lacquer's colour)
OPI Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish

RRP: £15.60 | Offering buildable coverage and a glossy, gel-like shine, OPI's Baby, Take a Vow might be your new, signature neutral. The brand describes this shade as a 'blushing pink,' with its cool and sheer petal-pink finish. One to two coats of this colour will afford an enhanced and fresh look to your nails, but as mentioned, you can also create more of an opaque, pastel look with another layer or two.

Like Bubble Bath, Baby, Take a Vow offers a creamy, sheer coverage but is slightly cooler and a tad more pink - making it ideal for a subtle spring or summer manicure.

From our internet sleuthing, this hue seems to be popular for a bridal look (the clue is in the name and again, hints at its elegant and timeless appeal), and pairs beautifully with every nail shape, from classic almond nails to more modern, short manicures.

Our favourite Baby, Take a Vow alternatives

If you're already a fan of OPI's Baby, Take a Vow or are perhaps seeking a slightly cheaper alternative, we've also rounded up a few of our favourite sheer shades. All of which will offer a similar look for under £10.

Essie Gel-Like Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy on a white background
essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Sheer Fantasy

RRP: £10.99

As the name suggests, this polish offers a similar sheer pink finish to that of OPI's Baby, Take a Vow and boasts a professional-looking, gel-like shine.

A product shot of Nails Inc It's Topless Gel Nail Polish In shade Renee, on a white background
Nails Inc It's Topless Gel Nail Polish in Shade Renee

RRP: £8.99

For something creamier and warmer, this shade from Nails.INC is another very stylish option and also offers a gel-like shine - minus any LED or UV curing.

A product shot of Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Shade Lose Your Lingerie, on a white backgroundMost affordable

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Shade Lose Your Lingerie

RRP: £3.99

For a very affordable sheer pink manicure, add this Rimmel number to your kit. It's buildable, quick-drying and perfectly subtle.

