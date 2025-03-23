Cherry blossom nails are the chic and delicate look to request this spring
The bloom of cherry blossom trees is synonymous with the start of spring, so we're taking cues for our new season manicure.
The flowering of blossom trees is a telltale sign that spring has arrived and this season, our manicures are set to take inspiration from their delicate pink petals.
If you've been monitoring the 2025 nail trends, you'll no doubt have spotted that sheer and soapy pinks are proving very popular as of late - among pastel and neutral nail lovers alike. Spring especially, is signalling a shift from winter's go-to beige nails and other muted tones to fresh and blush-like hues, including one very pretty iteration. Cherry-blossom pink - like its namesake tree in the months to come - is beginning to emerge on fingernails everywhere, and it's really no surprise why. The colour is soft and creamy but offers slightly more of a pastel pop than the other pink sheer nail polishes we've been seeing.
It's both timeless and perfectly on-theme for the season. Even our beauty team's March nails featured the luxe and dainty hue and we have a feeling more of our colleagues will succumb to the trend as spring ticks on...
Why cherry blossom pink is the spring nail colour to request
Like OPI's Put It In Neutral nail colour, which has also been a trending pick, this cherry blossom-esque hue boasts a similar versatility, but it's cooler and slightly brighter. This makes it perfect for both spring and summer but thanks to its sheer and slightly milky look, it's also a very subtle and elegant option no matter the season. It also complements every nail length and shape, though we'd make a case for pairing it with short nails.
A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick)
A photo posted by on
This cherry-pink look, along with the likes of lavender milk and butter yellow, is already proving popular, so now is definitely the time to request it or add a few cherry-pink polishes to your kit.
Our blossom-pink nail picks
You can take several approaches with this look, as real cherry blossoms are, of course, not always one uniform pink shade. You can, therefore, opt for a sheer and milky shade, a coral-pink or more of a bright, 'Millennial' pink - all of which are equally chic but offer slightly different feels.
If you're doing your nails at home, we would also recommend layering this sort of pink polish over one of the best nail strengtheners and finishing your manicure with a clear, glossy top coat, to protect and enhance the colour.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
RRP: £16.50
Offering both an opaque layer of soft, petal pink to your nails, this polish is a great choice for an at-home cherry blossom-like look. Plus, its formula promotes a healthier manicure as it's oxygenated, which allows for moisture to still penetrate through to your natural nail.
RRP: £29
We love the rosy warmth that this pink Chanel nail polish shade has and highly recommend it for a cheery spring look.
RRP: £8.99
Mademoiselle is touted as one of the most iconic essie nail polishes and rightfully so, as it offers a wash of soft and sheer blossom-like pink to your nails. It's buildable, chic and perfectly versatile.
Our team's blossom-esque manicure
Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson opted for a similar sort of soft, petal pink for her March manicure, pairing the delicate shade with a short, oval nail shape.
"After wearing dark red and burgundy for much of the winter season, I was really craving something fresh and bright on my nails. I didn't want anything too bold though, so landed on this creamy, cool-toned pink and so far, I've been absolutely loving the look of it," says Naomi, adding: " It goes with everything but still perfectly reflects the sunnier days. I can see it becoming something of a signature for me, especially during wedding season."
6 cherry blossom pink-like manicures to consider
As mentioned, this rosy hue goes with every nail shape and length (and can even double as a base coat for a French tip or floral design), but if you're keen to see how it might look on your preferred manicure style, we've rounded up a few chic examples below.
1. Short & oval blossom nails
A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick)
A photo posted by on
Clean and perfectly chic, a cherry blossom pink pairs beautifully with a modern square or oval shape and can be worn year-round - whenever you require a reliable and elevated manicure.
2. Muted blossom-pink almond nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
If you're a fan of almond nails, we recommend pairing the elegant shape with a soft, muted iteration of this colour - for a subtle and very versatile look.
3. Bright cherry pink nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
If you're really looking to embrace the spring and summer months, opt for a bright pink - as seen above - but we would recommend pairing it with a short nail shape, as this will increase its wearability.
4. Square cherry-blossom nails
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
Square nails are having a real renaissance in 2025, so it makes sense to pair this trendy, rosy hue with the share shape.
5. Sheer petal-pink nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
If you prefer a subtle and milky manicure, opt for a sheer petal pink. Your nail artist can help you pick the perfect shade and can either mix you a more translucent pink or opt for fewer or thinner layers of gel, to achieve the sort of finish. If you're doing your nails at home, a good trick is to mix your choice of pink polish with a clear top coat.
6. Blossom pink French tips
A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
If you're ever in doubt about fully committing to a trending nail colour, we always recommend trying it in French tip form. It allows you to take the shade for a test drive before deciding to cover the entirety of your nails in it at your next nail appointment.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
32 of Viola Davis best beauty looks from over the years
Revisit some of the EGOT's best hair and makeup moments
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Charlotte Tilbury's genius 'sandwich hack' is the secret behind Demi Moore’s long-lasting makeup
We never say no to trying Charlotte's pro tips and tricks for ourselves
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Charlotte Tilbury's genius 'sandwich hack' is the secret behind Demi Moore’s long-lasting makeup
We never say no to trying Charlotte's pro tips and tricks for ourselves
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Blush never stays on my skin, but this combo is the first to keep my cheeks rosy all day
For a natural-looking flush that actually sticks around, this is the formula pairing I swear by - and how to go about finding your own.
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Gillian Anderson’s no-budge setting spray promises 36-hour wear and costs less than £10
A beauty recommendation from Gillian? We're listening...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Judi Dench's makeup artist reveals the plumping serum behind her natural fresh-faced glow
Designed to hydrate, smooth and plump the complexion, this serum is a must-have in anyone's skincare arsenal
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This £11 nail polish is the perfect match for one of spring 2025's chicest trends
Sheer and timeless, essie's Matter Of Fiction is the nail polish to add to your collection this season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
These two below-£10 hair products are a must for achieving Victoria Beckham's signature glossy look
This A lister-approved duo are set to give limp, lacklustre locks some well-deserved oomph
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We've uncovered makeup artists' age-old secret for non-creasing, transfer-proof foundation
This nifty industry trick is the answer to long-lasting makeup all day long
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Sara Davies' hairstylist revealed her trick for keeping curls in place during long days of filming
We discovered the long-lasting secret to the Dragons Den star's enviable curls...
By Sennen Prickett Published