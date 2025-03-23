Cherry blossom nails are the chic and delicate look to request this spring

The flowering of blossom trees is a telltale sign that spring has arrived and this season, our manicures are set to take inspiration from their delicate pink petals.

If you've been monitoring the 2025 nail trends, you'll no doubt have spotted that sheer and soapy pinks are proving very popular as of late - among pastel and neutral nail lovers alike. Spring especially, is signalling a shift from winter's go-to beige nails and other muted tones to fresh and blush-like hues, including one very pretty iteration. Cherry-blossom pink - like its namesake tree in the months to come - is beginning to emerge on fingernails everywhere, and it's really no surprise why. The colour is soft and creamy but offers slightly more of a pastel pop than the other pink sheer nail polishes we've been seeing.

It's both timeless and perfectly on-theme for the season. Even our beauty team's March nails featured the luxe and dainty hue and we have a feeling more of our colleagues will succumb to the trend as spring ticks on...

Why cherry blossom pink is the spring nail colour to request

Like OPI's Put It In Neutral nail colour, which has also been a trending pick, this cherry blossom-esque hue boasts a similar versatility, but it's cooler and slightly brighter. This makes it perfect for both spring and summer but thanks to its sheer and slightly milky look, it's also a very subtle and elegant option no matter the season. It also complements every nail length and shape, though we'd make a case for pairing it with short nails.

This cherry-pink look, along with the likes of lavender milk and butter yellow, is already proving popular, so now is definitely the time to request it or add a few cherry-pink polishes to your kit.

Our blossom-pink nail picks

You can take several approaches with this look, as real cherry blossoms are, of course, not always one uniform pink shade. You can, therefore, opt for a sheer and milky shade, a coral-pink or more of a bright, 'Millennial' pink - all of which are equally chic but offer slightly different feels.

If you're doing your nails at home, we would also recommend layering this sort of pink polish over one of the best nail strengtheners and finishing your manicure with a clear, glossy top coat, to protect and enhance the colour.

Nailberry Rose Blossom Oxygenated Nail Lacquer View at SpaceNK RRP: £16.50 Offering both an opaque layer of soft, petal pink to your nails, this polish is a great choice for an at-home cherry blossom-like look. Plus, its formula promotes a healthier manicure as it's oxygenated, which allows for moisture to still penetrate through to your natural nail. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour In Shade 175 Skieuse View at Sephora RRP: £29 We love the rosy warmth that this pink Chanel nail polish shade has and highly recommend it for a cheery spring look. essie Nail Polish in Shade 13 Mademoiselle View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 Mademoiselle is touted as one of the most iconic essie nail polishes and rightfully so, as it offers a wash of soft and sheer blossom-like pink to your nails. It's buildable, chic and perfectly versatile.

Our team's blossom-esque manicure

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson opted for a similar sort of soft, petal pink for her March manicure, pairing the delicate shade with a short, oval nail shape.

(Image credit: Future)

"After wearing dark red and burgundy for much of the winter season, I was really craving something fresh and bright on my nails. I didn't want anything too bold though, so landed on this creamy, cool-toned pink and so far, I've been absolutely loving the look of it," says Naomi, adding: " It goes with everything but still perfectly reflects the sunnier days. I can see it becoming something of a signature for me, especially during wedding season."

6 cherry blossom pink-like manicures to consider

As mentioned, this rosy hue goes with every nail shape and length (and can even double as a base coat for a French tip or floral design), but if you're keen to see how it might look on your preferred manicure style, we've rounded up a few chic examples below.

1. Short & oval blossom nails

Clean and perfectly chic, a cherry blossom pink pairs beautifully with a modern square or oval shape and can be worn year-round - whenever you require a reliable and elevated manicure.

2. Muted blossom-pink almond nails

If you're a fan of almond nails, we recommend pairing the elegant shape with a soft, muted iteration of this colour - for a subtle and very versatile look.

3. Bright cherry pink nails

If you're really looking to embrace the spring and summer months, opt for a bright pink - as seen above - but we would recommend pairing it with a short nail shape, as this will increase its wearability.

4. Square cherry-blossom nails

Square nails are having a real renaissance in 2025, so it makes sense to pair this trendy, rosy hue with the share shape.

5. Sheer petal-pink nails

If you prefer a subtle and milky manicure, opt for a sheer petal pink. Your nail artist can help you pick the perfect shade and can either mix you a more translucent pink or opt for fewer or thinner layers of gel, to achieve the sort of finish. If you're doing your nails at home, a good trick is to mix your choice of pink polish with a clear top coat.

6. Blossom pink French tips

If you're ever in doubt about fully committing to a trending nail colour, we always recommend trying it in French tip form. It allows you to take the shade for a test drive before deciding to cover the entirety of your nails in it at your next nail appointment.