Bored of sheer? OPI's Mod About You nail polish is the perfect pastel for spring

While pink nails for spring aren't exactly groundbreaking, we can't help but feel refreshed when gazing at OPI's Mod About You nail polish.

If you were to ask us which, of all the 2025 nail trends, was proving the most popular, "sheer pink" would be out of our mouths before you'd even said trends. This sort of soapy shade is a timeless and very versatile option, so it's not hard to see why it's so in demand - and there are so many chic and affordable sheer nail polishes around, from Essie's Matter Of Fiction to OPI's Bubble Bath. Alas, there is such a thing as too much. Sometimes, you want your manicure to have a bit more oomph and impact, especially when the sun's out.

Thankfully, we've found a chic alternative, which isn't a far cry from the popular milky-pinks we've been seeing (in case you aren't fatigued with the look) but does offer more of a pastel pop for spring.

Why OPI's Mod About You is truly a spring mani in a bottle

As spring nail colours go, pastel pink - in all its iterations - is way up there and for good reason. After all, a cool, creamy pink goes with every outfit and nail shape. Still, sometimes it's nice to reflect the season in your manicure and thus opt for something a little brighter.

Thankfully, if you prefer a subtle manicure, achieving a fresh new look for spring doesn't require you to stray too far from your favourite sheer shades. Cherry blossom nails have become a go-to this season, sparking demand for several ever-so-slightly brighter hues, including one very pretty OPI nail colour...

OPI OPI Mod About You Nail Lacquer View at Boots RRP: £14.90 The ultimate pastel petal pink. OPI's Mod About You has become a trending favourite this spring, thanks to its bright pop of blossom colour and professional, gel-like shine. It's the perfect spring polish option if you prefer to do your nails at home.

Shade-wise Mod About You is like a cross between petal and candy-pink. OPI itself describe the colour as a 'modern light pink' and like Put It In Neutral, it is proving very popular right now.

As mentioned, not only is this the perfect colour match for those trying to achieve a cherry blossom-esque look, but it's also ideal for when you want to embrace colour without committing to anything too bold.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Jessica White (@jessicawhitenailartist) A photo posted by on

The shade is bright but slightly cool-toned and while perfectly in-keeping with the traditional spring colour palette, offers a break from all those milky, soap-pinks many of us have been rotating - and will effortlessly transition into the summer months too.

Our other pastel pink nail favourites

If you love the colour but are perhaps searching for a slightly cheaper alternative, we've also rounded up a few other pastel pink nail colours we love for this season...

nails.inc nails.inc Dakota 1-Step Gel It's Topless Nail Polish View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 This four-in-one polish acts as a base, treatment, colour and top coat all at once and boasts a gel-like shine without the need for UV curing. The shade Dakota also offers a similar wash of candy pink to your nails as OPI's Mod About You. Manucurist Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Shade Hortencia View at Harvey Nichols RRP: £14 If you're looking for a cross between Mod About You and sheer pink, go for Manucurist's Hortencia polish. Shade-wise, it's a cool petal pink, and while it is quite sheer, the formula is buildable and boasts a high-shine finish for a professional-looking manicure at home. CHANEL CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Shade 175 Skieuse View at Sephora RRP: £30 If you're a fan of Chanel nail polish shades, the brand offers a cherry blossom-like shade, and with a high-shine formula, it's the perfect pick for a luxe-looking manicure at home. The hue is warmer and more coral-like than Mod About You, but it's still a very chic pink for spring.

To ensure your at-home mani lasts and to keep your talons healthy, we also recommend investing in a strengthening base coat, like OPI's Nail Envy, as well as a nourishing cuticle oil - L'Occitane's Shea Nail & Cuticle Oil is one of our favourites.