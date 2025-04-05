Bored of sheer? OPI's Mod About You nail polish is the perfect pastel for spring
Amongst the sea of barely-there pinks and nudes, OPI's Mod About You offers a refreshing yet wearable alternative
While pink nails for spring aren't exactly groundbreaking, we can't help but feel refreshed when gazing at OPI's Mod About You nail polish.
If you were to ask us which, of all the 2025 nail trends, was proving the most popular, "sheer pink" would be out of our mouths before you'd even said trends. This sort of soapy shade is a timeless and very versatile option, so it's not hard to see why it's so in demand - and there are so many chic and affordable sheer nail polishes around, from Essie's Matter Of Fiction to OPI's Bubble Bath. Alas, there is such a thing as too much. Sometimes, you want your manicure to have a bit more oomph and impact, especially when the sun's out.
Thankfully, we've found a chic alternative, which isn't a far cry from the popular milky-pinks we've been seeing (in case you aren't fatigued with the look) but does offer more of a pastel pop for spring.
Why OPI's Mod About You is truly a spring mani in a bottle
As spring nail colours go, pastel pink - in all its iterations - is way up there and for good reason. After all, a cool, creamy pink goes with every outfit and nail shape. Still, sometimes it's nice to reflect the season in your manicure and thus opt for something a little brighter.
Thankfully, if you prefer a subtle manicure, achieving a fresh new look for spring doesn't require you to stray too far from your favourite sheer shades. Cherry blossom nails have become a go-to this season, sparking demand for several ever-so-slightly brighter hues, including one very pretty OPI nail colour...
RRP: £14.90
The ultimate pastel petal pink. OPI's Mod About You has become a trending favourite this spring, thanks to its bright pop of blossom colour and professional, gel-like shine. It's the perfect spring polish option if you prefer to do your nails at home.
Shade-wise Mod About You is like a cross between petal and candy-pink. OPI itself describe the colour as a 'modern light pink' and like Put It In Neutral, it is proving very popular right now.
As mentioned, not only is this the perfect colour match for those trying to achieve a cherry blossom-esque look, but it's also ideal for when you want to embrace colour without committing to anything too bold.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Jessica White (@jessicawhitenailartist)
A photo posted by on
The shade is bright but slightly cool-toned and while perfectly in-keeping with the traditional spring colour palette, offers a break from all those milky, soap-pinks many of us have been rotating - and will effortlessly transition into the summer months too.
Our other pastel pink nail favourites
If you love the colour but are perhaps searching for a slightly cheaper alternative, we've also rounded up a few other pastel pink nail colours we love for this season...
RRP: £8.99
This four-in-one polish acts as a base, treatment, colour and top coat all at once and boasts a gel-like shine without the need for UV curing. The shade Dakota also offers a similar wash of candy pink to your nails as OPI's Mod About You.
RRP: £14
If you're looking for a cross between Mod About You and sheer pink, go for Manucurist's Hortencia polish. Shade-wise, it's a cool petal pink, and while it is quite sheer, the formula is buildable and boasts a high-shine finish for a professional-looking manicure at home.
RRP: £30
If you're a fan of Chanel nail polish shades, the brand offers a cherry blossom-like shade, and with a high-shine formula, it's the perfect pick for a luxe-looking manicure at home. The hue is warmer and more coral-like than Mod About You, but it's still a very chic pink for spring.
To ensure your at-home mani lasts and to keep your talons healthy, we also recommend investing in a strengthening base coat, like OPI's Nail Envy, as well as a nourishing cuticle oil - L'Occitane's Shea Nail & Cuticle Oil is one of our favourites.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
Aldi's on-trend pistachio green air fryer is just £29.99 – stylish and affordable, I had to get one
Colourful, compact and cheaper than comparative models – all the ingredients that made this Aldi Specialbuy hard to resist
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
There's 'only one person' King Charles will 'listen to' when it comes to his health, says royal expert
King Charles is known for his 'workaholic' ways and his commitment to his schedule hasn’t changed since his cancer diagnosis.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Our team's April nails are here and putting a luxe spin on spring's colour palette
From buttery pops of yellow to hema-free options, our team's April manicures are a dreamy mix of pastels and sheer polishes...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Keeley Hawes' tousled bob feels so Parisian - and is the perfect spring hair inspo
Say goodbye to super-sleek styles, as Keeley Hawes' ruffled bob is having a moment...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
From powdery florals to fresh fruit blends, these are the spring perfumes to invest in
There's no strict rule about what a spring perfume should be, but these blends bottle up the season perfectly
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Jennifer Aniston "hates hairspray," so this is the only one you’ll find in her hair
According to Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist, this is the one ultra-lightweight mist he'll use on the actress' strands
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I've tried hundreds of shampoos for curly hair, but this might be the best one on the market
Most shampoo leaves my curls frizzy - this quenching formula makes them look so bouncy and defined
By Rhiannon Derbyshire Published
-
Trinny Woodall's reveals her top beauty secret – and it works for everyone
"Our fingers can do so much", says the entrepreneur
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The secret behind Gillian Anderson’s chic, long-lasting eye makeup is… lipstick
Her makeup trick might seem unusual, but it's actually very handy
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Want that 'your skin but better' look? Kate Winslet's go-to skin tint provides just that
Kate's makeup artist revealed the secret behind her natural-looking complexion and it's a glowy foundation alternative you can snap up online
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published