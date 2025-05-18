Victoria Beckham's new signature manicure style is so versatile, with its subtle pink shade

Looking to elevate your go-to neutral manicure? Pretty pink polished nails have become Victoria Beckham's signature and the versatility of the subtle, minimalistic shade makes it an ideal style.

It seems like there's a new nail trend every week, from practical yet elegant short squoval nails to stunning spring manicures that incorporate tonnes of beautiful pastel colors. But throughout them all, in 2025 we've definitely been seeing a new focus on simple and fresh nail styles that lean on more neutral and muted shades that are super versatile, clean and understated.

Subtly glamorous, the prevailing styles highlight pretty pinks that are given a stunningly glossy finish with high-shine top coats to get a healthy-looking and natural feel. In line with this fresh, clean and natural look, the style has been named as 'soap nails' to reflect the freshly scrubbed and washed look.

It's part of a larger movement in the beauty space, mirroring the healthy hair movement and no makeup makeup trends that have been taking off in recent months. The new focus is on achieving a healthy look by caring for skin, hair and nails, rather than trying to fake it with product. And this is what the new pretty pink manicure is all about too - and now Victoria Beckham has made the chic, effortlessly elegant style her new signature, we're going to be seeing it everywhere.

Get Victoria Beckham's Pink Manicure Look In 3 Steps

For those looking to recreate Victoria's signature soapy talons for themselves, we've rounded up a few staple nailcare products that are set to make a worthy addition to any minimalist manicure lover's collection.

DIOR Nail Glow Polish $32 at Sephora If you've already got beautifully manicured nails that just want a little elevating with some pinkish shine then this glow-enhancing polish is ideal. Simply apply two layers of the polish to add a glossy and healthy shine to your talons and you're good to go. LONDONTOWN Pink Nail Polish in Cheerio $16 at Amazon This is one of the best neutral-leaning pink nail shades out there, with the sheer pink hue lending itself perfectly to an elegantly polished everyday manicure. A true staple in any nailcare kit, your nails will look like Victoria's in no time. OPI Mirror Shine Nail Lacquer Top Coat $14.99 at Amazon With a high gloss finish bringing tonnes of glamor and shine to your manicure, this OPI top coat is the perfect finishing touch to lock in your pretty pink manicure and keep it looking polished and glowing throughout the week. TRANSFIX Restore & Repair Base Coat $20 at Nordstrom For those transitioning from gel and acrylic nails to something more natural, opt for this restoring and repairing formula that's specially formulated for gel and acrylic damaged nails. It works to strengthen the nails while also smoothing and evening out the surface of the nail for a healthy-looking manicure. OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish in Rosy Future $12 at Amazon OPI's Rosy Future is the perfect pale pink shade, with the subtly shimmering polish balancing neutral tones with a soft, polished pink. It gives a your-nails-but-better finish with its beautifully sheer and subtle formula that's perfect for the soap nails trend. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Clear Top Coat Was $5.99, Now $4.47 at Amazon For those who struggle to let their at-home manicure completely dry down, resulting in smudges and fine lines in your polish, this Sally Hansen quick dry top coat may be a worthy investment. This clever formula speeds up the drying time of your nails, while also ensuring a long-wearing, high-shine finish - what's not to love?

The polished, sleek and fresh look feels very 'Victoria,' with the manicure perfectly playing into her refined and elegant approach to fashion, makeup and hair styling too. Just look at her mirror selfie! With a slicked back bun oozing sophistication, the clean soap nails look ties in brilliantly.

The brilliance of her manicure style is not only its versatility - and it is incredibly versatile, with the pink effortlessly mixing and matching with sharp, tailored power suit outfits for a clean finishing touch, while it works just as well with ultra-feminine spring dress ensembles to give a sweet flair. But the nail style is also a great one as its super easy to recreate at home with just a few products.

Don't be overwhelmed by the many different pink nail shades out there on their market. Narrow down your options by highlighting the shades that skew more neutral than berry-pink - think more creamy white and pastel pink than bright and bold.

Before you go in with any polish, you want to prep the nails with one of the best nail strengtheners or a base coat that's going to create a healthy-looking shine. This sheer wash of gloss may feel a little bit redundant as you're going to put a color polish over the top, but, as well as making your manicure last longer, it's also going to create a smooth base for your polish to glide over as it gives that fresh, shining finish to your nails.

If you already have healthy, pink-toned nail beds (lucky you!), then you might choose to skip adding a color polish and simply use a nail perfecting base coat and a high-gloss top coat to get Victoria's look. But, for a pretty pink look, swiping two thin layers of a pink nail polish on will create a subtle and glam look.

Lock everything in with a super glossy top coat and you're done! Remember to moisturise your nails and hands with the best hand creams and cuticle oil to keep your nails looking healthy, your skin feeling fresh and to help tackle dry knuckles so your nails can really shine.