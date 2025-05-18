Victoria Beckham's new signature manicure style is so versatile, with its subtle pink shade
Victoria has hopped on the 'soap nail’ trend
Looking to elevate your go-to neutral manicure? Pretty pink polished nails have become Victoria Beckham's signature and the versatility of the subtle, minimalistic shade makes it an ideal style.
It seems like there's a new nail trend every week, from practical yet elegant short squoval nails to stunning spring manicures that incorporate tonnes of beautiful pastel colors. But throughout them all, in 2025 we've definitely been seeing a new focus on simple and fresh nail styles that lean on more neutral and muted shades that are super versatile, clean and understated.
Subtly glamorous, the prevailing styles highlight pretty pinks that are given a stunningly glossy finish with high-shine top coats to get a healthy-looking and natural feel. In line with this fresh, clean and natural look, the style has been named as 'soap nails' to reflect the freshly scrubbed and washed look.
It's part of a larger movement in the beauty space, mirroring the healthy hair movement and no makeup makeup trends that have been taking off in recent months. The new focus is on achieving a healthy look by caring for skin, hair and nails, rather than trying to fake it with product. And this is what the new pretty pink manicure is all about too - and now Victoria Beckham has made the chic, effortlessly elegant style her new signature, we're going to be seeing it everywhere.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Get Victoria Beckham's Pink Manicure Look In 3 Steps
For those looking to recreate Victoria's signature soapy talons for themselves, we've rounded up a few staple nailcare products that are set to make a worthy addition to any minimalist manicure lover's collection.
For those transitioning from gel and acrylic nails to something more natural, opt for this restoring and repairing formula that's specially formulated for gel and acrylic damaged nails. It works to strengthen the nails while also smoothing and evening out the surface of the nail for a healthy-looking manicure.
OPI's Rosy Future is the perfect pale pink shade, with the subtly shimmering polish balancing neutral tones with a soft, polished pink. It gives a your-nails-but-better finish with its beautifully sheer and subtle formula that's perfect for the soap nails trend.
For those who struggle to let their at-home manicure completely dry down, resulting in smudges and fine lines in your polish, this Sally Hansen quick dry top coat may be a worthy investment. This clever formula speeds up the drying time of your nails, while also ensuring a long-wearing, high-shine finish - what's not to love?
The polished, sleek and fresh look feels very 'Victoria,' with the manicure perfectly playing into her refined and elegant approach to fashion, makeup and hair styling too. Just look at her mirror selfie! With a slicked back bun oozing sophistication, the clean soap nails look ties in brilliantly.
The brilliance of her manicure style is not only its versatility - and it is incredibly versatile, with the pink effortlessly mixing and matching with sharp, tailored power suit outfits for a clean finishing touch, while it works just as well with ultra-feminine spring dress ensembles to give a sweet flair. But the nail style is also a great one as its super easy to recreate at home with just a few products.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Don't be overwhelmed by the many different pink nail shades out there on their market. Narrow down your options by highlighting the shades that skew more neutral than berry-pink - think more creamy white and pastel pink than bright and bold.
Before you go in with any polish, you want to prep the nails with one of the best nail strengtheners or a base coat that's going to create a healthy-looking shine. This sheer wash of gloss may feel a little bit redundant as you're going to put a color polish over the top, but, as well as making your manicure last longer, it's also going to create a smooth base for your polish to glide over as it gives that fresh, shining finish to your nails.
If you already have healthy, pink-toned nail beds (lucky you!), then you might choose to skip adding a color polish and simply use a nail perfecting base coat and a high-gloss top coat to get Victoria's look. But, for a pretty pink look, swiping two thin layers of a pink nail polish on will create a subtle and glam look.
Lock everything in with a super glossy top coat and you're done! Remember to moisturise your nails and hands with the best hand creams and cuticle oil to keep your nails looking healthy, your skin feeling fresh and to help tackle dry knuckles so your nails can really shine.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Jelly shoes as an adult? This is the surprising new season shoe trend that I just can't ignore
Playful, elevated, and unexpectedly chic – this is the shoe comeback you didn't see coming
-
Pippa Middleton's Broderie Anglaise dress and espadrilles are so in style right now – and perfect for warm days
Pippa Middleton nailed a classic summer color combination with her white dress and blue wedges, and it's a look we're recreating this summer
-
Is Japanese sunscreen the best out there? Our Beauty Editor explains why it’s better than most
Many factors make Japanese sunscreen a cut above the rest – our Beauty Ed talks you through them
-
Jennifer Aniston found the ideal concealer for glowing summer skin - with flawless coverage and SPF, it's a powerhouse multi-tasker
The Friends star was glowing in photos posted on Instagram
-
I couldn't find a sunscreen that worked well underneath makeup, until I tried this affordable buy
Finally! A lightweight formula that offers sun protection without causing my makeup to crumble off my face
-
Ruth Langsford relies on these exact beauty buys for a healthy glowing complexion on off-duty days
You can now unlock the presenter's enviable glow for yourself
-
Kate Middleton's favorite Jo Malone perfume is the 'fruity and floral' scent we'll be wearing all spring
Who wouldn't want to smell like a princess? We'll be snapping up this royal-approved scent
-
The 3 healthy hair products our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week
Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a trio of staples to help with hair loss and a healthy routine
-
Helen Mirren's simple makeup trick makes berry-red lipstick much less daunting to wear
Helen Mirren's Cartier-red lip is so chic for spring - and with this easy trick, it's more low-maintenance than you might expect
-
Haven’t picked your spring pedicure yet? A celeb nail artist says these colours are highly requested
From bright coral to trendy pistachio, consider these 6 spring pedicure colours - before summer's palette arrives...