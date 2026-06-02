Charlize Theron just revealed her unexpected skincare 'obsession' – and our beauty team is on board
'I have mine on at all times,' says the actor of her skincare must-have
The days when we were left in the dark, wondering what a celebrity's daily life looked like are gone; in fact, we're now routinely given insights into the at-home routines of some of the biggest household names.
The best red light therapy devices are Hollywood's worst-kept secret when it comes to achieving a youthfully radiant complexion. In recent years, dozens of celebrities have spoken about their love for red light therapy tools, and you'll most likely find that every beauty editor has one in their skincare arsenal too.
If you're wondering what is red light therapy, these non-invasive devices use low-level wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to encourage rejuvenation of the skin, such as targeting signs of ageing, decreasing redness and inflammation and minimising hyperpigmentation. So, it's unsurprising that many A-listers are fans. Speaking of which, the latest star to join that list is Charlize Theron...
Charlize Theron's current skincare 'obsession' for a youthfully glowing complexion
In an 'Ask Me Anything' interview with Elle, Charlize Theron was quizzed on her current obsession to which she jokingly replied: "I'm 50, I don't have a [favourite] band anymore." After some pondering over the question, the actress' makeup artist suggested "red light?" to which Theron exclaimed: "Oh, I am obsessed with this laser – skincare lasers."
Referencing both red light wands and masks, Theron added, "Like I have mine on at all times. I have these kinds, I have that kind, I have them all – I love them. I could live inside a red laser or a red light at all times; I'll be very happy."
This admission comes after the actress first shared her love for red light therapy on a recent podcast, Will and Woody. When asked how she 'looks so good', Theron revealed, "I live in a red light mask at all times. I love them, it's the only thing I've done in the last two years that, more than any lotion or cream or anything like that, where I've been like 'wow, I can actually see a difference'."
As a matter of fact, it's fairly unsurprising as many A-listers are known to incorporate red light therapy into their skincare routine – from Victoria Beckham to Elizabeth Hurley. Not to mention, each member of the woman&home beauty team also uses an LED mask in our very own regimes – with budget to blowout recommendations.
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Our beauty team's top red light therapy tools
While Theron has yet to lift the lid on the exact red light therapy devices she loves to use, our beauty team have some stellar, tried-and-tested personal recommendations – from nifty red light wands to face masks.
Editor-loved
RRP: £399.99
Loved by the likes of Renée Zellweger and Halle Berry, CurrentBody's LED Face Mask: Series 2 offers comfortable, full-face coverage as it works to reduce the visible signs of ageing. We're talking a boost of collagen production and reduced fine lines and wrinkles for skin that is tighter, firmer, brighter and smoother.
Budget friendly
RRP: £156
This skincare wand utilises four science-backed technologies in its daily 3-minute treatment that aims to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, puffiness, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots. Not to mention, it also boosts the effects of other skincare products. Results include a firmer, glowing complexion.
A-lister approved
RRP: £1999
Although it is on the pricey end of the scale, the Lyma Laser is hailed by many celebrities around the globe. This portable, cordless tool is designed to transform the skin in 30 days. Using powerful clinic-grade cold laser technology, this device targets wrinkles, pigmentation, loose skin, scars, the neck area and jowls. Plus, there's zero pain, damage, or any downtime.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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