Charlize Theron just revealed her unexpected skincare 'obsession' – and our beauty team is on board

The days when we were left in the dark, wondering what a celebrity's daily life looked like are gone; in fact, we're now routinely given insights into the at-home routines of some of the biggest household names.

The best red light therapy devices are Hollywood's worst-kept secret when it comes to achieving a youthfully radiant complexion. In recent years, dozens of celebrities have spoken about their love for red light therapy tools, and you'll most likely find that every beauty editor has one in their skincare arsenal too.

If you're wondering what is red light therapy, these non-invasive devices use low-level wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to encourage rejuvenation of the skin, such as targeting signs of ageing, decreasing redness and inflammation and minimising hyperpigmentation. So, it's unsurprising that many A-listers are fans. Speaking of which, the latest star to join that list is Charlize Theron...

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Charlize Theron's current skincare 'obsession' for a youthfully glowing complexion

In an 'Ask Me Anything' interview with Elle, Charlize Theron was quizzed on her current obsession to which she jokingly replied: "I'm 50, I don't have a [favourite] band anymore." After some pondering over the question, the actress' makeup artist suggested "red light?" to which Theron exclaimed: "Oh, I am obsessed with this laser – skincare lasers."

Referencing both red light wands and masks, Theron added, "Like I have mine on at all times. I have these kinds, I have that kind, I have them all – I love them. I could live inside a red laser or a red light at all times; I'll be very happy."

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This admission comes after the actress first shared her love for red light therapy on a recent podcast, Will and Woody. When asked how she 'looks so good', Theron revealed, "I live in a red light mask at all times. I love them, it's the only thing I've done in the last two years that, more than any lotion or cream or anything like that, where I've been like 'wow, I can actually see a difference'."

As a matter of fact, it's fairly unsurprising as many A-listers are known to incorporate red light therapy into their skincare routine – from Victoria Beckham to Elizabeth Hurley. Not to mention, each member of the woman&home beauty team also uses an LED mask in our very own regimes – with budget to blowout recommendations.

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While Theron has yet to lift the lid on the exact red light therapy devices she loves to use, our beauty team have some stellar, tried-and-tested personal recommendations – from nifty red light wands to face masks.