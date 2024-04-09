Victoria Beckham swears by this beauty gadget, saying 'more is more' when it comes to skincare

Victoria Beckham has revealed the secrets of her skincare routine - and it's a pretty elaborate set-up involving one of the most high-tech skincare gadgets we've come across.

The former Spice Girl has championed one device in particular when it comes to maintaining her flawless complexion – the Celluma PRO Light Therapy Device. Victoria posted a picture of herself on Instagram relaxing with the rather dramatic-looking wrap-around LED light mask.

Unsurprisingly, Victoria's gadget of choice doesn't come cheap. But the good news is there are plenty of more affordable options, which can be found in our tried and tested guide to the best red light therapy devices.

The device worn by Victoria below emits blue, red and near-infrared wavelengths, with a design that wraps around your entire head to target the face and neck. You can also move the device around the body to target other areas such as the spine, hips or shoulders, feet and knees. Fully endorsing the gadget, she captioned the picture, 'MORE IS MORE WITH MY SKINCARE ROUTINE! From LED lights to dermaplaning and masking, my skincare routine is extensive!'

One loyal customer commented on Victoria's post, 'Celluma is one of the best LED companies on the market. They worked with NASA to develop these lights and NASA actually uses them for their astronaut's muscle recovery. It's so cool!' While another said, 'Best LED Light on the market @celluma_led_therapy' alongside a series of heart emojis. And a third wrote, humorously, 'You look like a fabulous lampstand!'

The Celluma PRO is lightweight and portable, so those who invest in the product can take it with them for a light therapy session wherever they are. Not sure if it's right for you? Make sure to read our guide to how light therapy works before investing.

While the price tag is high, the reviews do suggest that shoppers think it's worth the money, with one writing on her YouTube page, 'Yes I know...that is a big title and a HUGE claim......but it's true! Cleared my acne, reduced the size of my pores, took away old spots and scars, and now I have a crazy GLOW!'

