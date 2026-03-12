This hydrating and affordable Korean face mask is behind Demi Moore's red carpet glow

We've said it before and we'll say it again, we pride ourselves on our ability to deduce the exact beauty buys that the celebs are using, because what's more than a first-hand recommendation from the A-listers themselves?

While we'll forever be envious of Demi Moore's lengthy locks (and the best shampoo for fine hair behind it all), one thing we've noticed whenever the actress takes to a red carpet is that her complexion is always accompanied with a healthy, radiant glow. So, naturally, as the nosey beauty team we are, we made it our mission to scout out the exact products she uses in her pre-event skincare ritual.

We might've already taken note of Demi Moore's Korean moisturiser, but we've finally uncovered her secret to achieving a glass-skin glow – and it all lies with one of the best face masks from a popular K-beauty brand. Lucky for us, the exact A-list approved sheet masks are also currently on sale, making it the perfect time to try them for ourselves.

The hydration-boosting face masks behind Demi Moore's radiant skin

This isn't our first rodeo when it comes to lifting the lid on Demi Moore's beauty routine, having already unearthed Demi Moore's mascara and the affordable nail polish behind her Met Gala manicure. So, we were pleased to add yet another one of her go-to beauty buys to the list...

Demi's K-beauty face masks Dr.Althea Jelly Seal Dewy Mask (Pack of 4) £10.80 at Amazon UK RRP: £11.99 Boasting an innovative soft gauze sheet design and dual-layer gel technology, these sheet face masks aim to deliver the skin with a blend of ingredients that aid deep, long-lasting hydration. Powered by polymers, panthenol and plant-derived PDRN, these gentle masks balance oil, boost moisture levels, soothe irritation and encourage a refreshed, natural radiance.

Ok, we'll share the exact detective work that went into getting an insight into the actress' skincare regime. Demi Moore's makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, posted her red carpet makeup look to Instagram and detailed the exact products used as part of her skin prep regime – including Dr Althea's Jelly Seal Dewy Mask.

After using the brand's 345 Relief Cream (which is also a favourite of our Beauty Writer) to prime and prep her skin, Lizama then: "topped it with the Jelly Seal Dewy Mask to lock in extra moisture and hydration."

To enhance Moore's glow, the makeup artist also opted to mix a few drops of the brand's AquaMarine Deep Serum into her foundation, before spritzing the skin with the 345 Relief Cream Mist to rehydrate the complexion for a skin-like finish.

Demi Moore isn't the only fan of these K-beauty masks, our very own Beauty Ecommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, also reaches for them whenever she's in need of a hydration hit. "I love the texture of these Dr Althea masks, it effortlessly soaks up the serum, allowing for better absorption on the skin. Speaking of the serum, it's incredibly lightweight and refreshing, not to mention it does a stellar job at quenching the complexion," she says.

(Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar)

Aleesha also notes her plans to restock while they're marked down: "They are also super comfortable to wear, without feeling heavy or thick, just like a lightweight film. My skin feels hydrated for hours after wearing this face mask, leaving me with a lit-from-within, healthy-looking glow. I no idea that they were so affordable, and with only one left, I will definitely be stocking up in the sale."