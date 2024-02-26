The only two nail styles Victoria Beckham wears for a timeless and luxury look

We all have that one nail colour we return to for a foolproof and flattering look, but in Victoria Beckham's case, there are two staple styles she revisits time and time again - and the reasoning is so chic.

While the 2024 nail trends are already providing us with a plethora of inspo, from bold navy nail looks to classic French tip nails, we're always looking for new signature designs and shades to add to our wheelhouse. Hence why, when Victoria Beckham let slip the two, specific styles - as well as the length - she always relies on to compliment and elevate her outfits, we were all ears.

So, if you too are on the hunt for an expensive-looking nail colour or a versatile look to make your new chic signature, here are VB's go-to looks - and how to replicate them.

The two nail styles Victoria Beckham relies on for a chic finish

Known for her chic and classic aesthetic, Victoria Beckham can always be relied upon for style inspiration and guidance. With a fashion and beauty brand under her belt and her role as one-fourth of the ever-iconic Spice Girls - as well as being the face of the '90s bob - she's a style icon.

Especially, it seems, in the manicure department, as the star has just shared her two signature looks - for both everyday and to elevate evening or tailored outfits - and they're as sophisticated as you might expect.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Arnold Jerocki | Marc Piasecki/GC Images | Pierre Suu/GC Images)

In an interview with Glossier's Into The Gloss, Victoria said: "I like my nails to be quite long. I either like a nude nail or a dark colour—it depends on what I’m wearing, to be honest."

She then went on to share that neutral nails are her go-to, "For ease, most of the time I wear a natural colour because I create content quite often and I like my nails to not stand out too much," but adds: "My philosophy is that a dark nail looks gorgeous if you’re wearing tailoring or if you’re going out for the night, but I also like to dress in quite a lot of colour, and if I have a different colour on my nails, I start to question what I’m wearing."

This pairing of a neutral shade for every day and a dark colour for an event or evening look, is the perfect uniform to adopt if, let's say, you're a minimalist nail lover. It's also great for those who don't have the time or budget for frequent nail appointments (or doing your nails at home) and so opt for long-lasting treatments like BIAB nails, for instance.

The beauty of a simple nude nail or dark shade manicure is that they also transcend the seasons and trends, meaning you can always rely on them to amp up your look.

Our nude and dark nail staples

Shade "Shell Beige" Manucurist Shell Beige Green Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14 We love this shade for a simple and minimalistic look. Simply apply two to three coats, followed by a clear top coat and you have a trusty, timeless mani on your hands (literally). Shade "Clay in The Life" OPI Nature Strong Natural Vegan Nail Polish View at Look Fantastic RRP: £17.50 This 2-in-1 polish strengthens your nails whilst also providing a wash of warm, nude colour to your nails. Shade "Bordeaux" essie Nail Polish View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 Nothing says sophistication quite like a rich shade of wine-like burgundy. It suits all nail shapes beautifully and will elevate but not steal focus from your outfit.

To replicate the perfect neutral or dark nail look at home, we've rounded up a few staple shades to add to your collection.

For a really polished finish though, we also recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to begin your routine, as well as a high-shine top coat - like OPI's Start to Finish polish (at Amazon).

6 Victoria Beckham-inspired nail looks to try

So, if you're looking to incorporate a nude and dark colour into your look, we've rounded up a few Victoria Beckham-approved manicures to inspire - whether you prefer neat "squoval nails" or more statement almond and square nail shapes.

1. Classic nude nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

A nude, squared manicure appears to be Victoria Beckham's favourite look and it's not hard to see why. It's polished, elegant and will subtly elevate your wardrobe.

2. Black "squoval" nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Victoria Beckham likes to pair her tailored pieces with dark nail shades and nothing oozes chic quite like a glossy black manicure - especially when you pair it with a minimal squoval nail shape.

3. Short nude nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you're looking to take a break from your equally understated short French tip nail designs, a beige nude is the perfect way to go.

4. Chic burgundy nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

Red nails, especially burgundy and "Black Cherry" nails are so popular right now but they're also timeless and never fail to elevate a look.

5. Milky almond nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Milky white nails are a great basic if you're looking for a signature manicure that goes with everything and can be easily replicated at home.

6. Sheer Square nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

For our minimalist nails lovers, this sheer pastel pink manicure looks so clean and polished and is perfect for every occasion.