The only two nail styles Victoria Beckham wears for a timeless and luxury look
Victoria Beckham flits between two signature nail colours both of which promise timeless elegance...
We all have that one nail colour we return to for a foolproof and flattering look, but in Victoria Beckham's case, there are two staple styles she revisits time and time again - and the reasoning is so chic.
While the 2024 nail trends are already providing us with a plethora of inspo, from bold navy nail looks to classic French tip nails, we're always looking for new signature designs and shades to add to our wheelhouse. Hence why, when Victoria Beckham let slip the two, specific styles - as well as the length - she always relies on to compliment and elevate her outfits, we were all ears.
So, if you too are on the hunt for an expensive-looking nail colour or a versatile look to make your new chic signature, here are VB's go-to looks - and how to replicate them.
The two nail styles Victoria Beckham relies on for a chic finish
Known for her chic and classic aesthetic, Victoria Beckham can always be relied upon for style inspiration and guidance. With a fashion and beauty brand under her belt and her role as one-fourth of the ever-iconic Spice Girls - as well as being the face of the '90s bob - she's a style icon.
Especially, it seems, in the manicure department, as the star has just shared her two signature looks - for both everyday and to elevate evening or tailored outfits - and they're as sophisticated as you might expect.
In an interview with Glossier's Into The Gloss, Victoria said: "I like my nails to be quite long. I either like a nude nail or a dark colour—it depends on what I’m wearing, to be honest."
She then went on to share that neutral nails are her go-to, "For ease, most of the time I wear a natural colour because I create content quite often and I like my nails to not stand out too much," but adds: "My philosophy is that a dark nail looks gorgeous if you’re wearing tailoring or if you’re going out for the night, but I also like to dress in quite a lot of colour, and if I have a different colour on my nails, I start to question what I’m wearing."
This pairing of a neutral shade for every day and a dark colour for an event or evening look, is the perfect uniform to adopt if, let's say, you're a minimalist nail lover. It's also great for those who don't have the time or budget for frequent nail appointments (or doing your nails at home) and so opt for long-lasting treatments like BIAB nails, for instance.
The beauty of a simple nude nail or dark shade manicure is that they also transcend the seasons and trends, meaning you can always rely on them to amp up your look.
Our nude and dark nail staples
Shade "Shell Beige"
RRP: £14
We love this shade for a simple and minimalistic look. Simply apply two to three coats, followed by a clear top coat and you have a trusty, timeless mani on your hands (literally).
Shade "Clay in The Life"
RRP: £17.50
This 2-in-1 polish strengthens your nails whilst also providing a wash of warm, nude colour to your nails.
Shade "Bordeaux"
RRP: £8.99
Nothing says sophistication quite like a rich shade of wine-like burgundy. It suits all nail shapes beautifully and will elevate but not steal focus from your outfit.
To replicate the perfect neutral or dark nail look at home, we've rounded up a few staple shades to add to your collection.
For a really polished finish though, we also recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to begin your routine, as well as a high-shine top coat - like OPI's Start to Finish polish (at Amazon).
6 Victoria Beckham-inspired nail looks to try
So, if you're looking to incorporate a nude and dark colour into your look, we've rounded up a few Victoria Beckham-approved manicures to inspire - whether you prefer neat "squoval nails" or more statement almond and square nail shapes.
1. Classic nude nails
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
A nude, squared manicure appears to be Victoria Beckham's favourite look and it's not hard to see why. It's polished, elegant and will subtly elevate your wardrobe.
2. Black "squoval" nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
Victoria Beckham likes to pair her tailored pieces with dark nail shades and nothing oozes chic quite like a glossy black manicure - especially when you pair it with a minimal squoval nail shape.
3. Short nude nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
If you're looking to take a break from your equally understated short French tip nail designs, a beige nude is the perfect way to go.
4. Chic burgundy nails
A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick)
A photo posted by on
Red nails, especially burgundy and "Black Cherry" nails are so popular right now but they're also timeless and never fail to elevate a look.
5. Milky almond nails
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
Milky white nails are a great basic if you're looking for a signature manicure that goes with everything and can be easily replicated at home.
6. Sheer Square nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
For our minimalist nails lovers, this sheer pastel pink manicure looks so clean and polished and is perfect for every occasion.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
This classic shirt trend is all over the high street - and it was one of Princess Diana’s favourite looks
Nail the rugby shirt trend with these chic and timeless buys at every budget
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sweaty Betty Insiders Week has landed - here's how to get 25% off and free delivery today
Sweaty Betty Insiders Week launches today - here's how to sign up, the savings on offer, and the W&H editors' best picks to shop for gym and loungewear
By Grace Walsh Published