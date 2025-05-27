Victoria Beckham's luxe pastel pedicure is the versatile and elegant nail shade we'll be wearing all summer
Victoria Beckham's pedicure is the ultimate elevated pick for summer vacations - and beyond
Bright and bold nail shades will always have their place in our pedicures for summer's sandal season, but Victoria Beckham's elegant rose-pink pastel nail shade is the ultimate pick when it comes to luxurious and versatile pedicure colors.
We've said goodbye to our go-to burgundy, merlot and red wine nail shades as the weather has warmed up, and now pedicure trends are brimming with stylish, vacation-ready hues and bright and bold floral nail art. There is some striking pedicure inspiration out there, but for those of us who prefer versatile neutrals, minimalistic shades and more timeless, quiet-luxury-inspired pedicure colors, the trends might feel a bit daunting - still, there's one trend you can jump on and it's Victoria Beckham approved.
Muted, glossy and pastel pinks have become a signature manicure and pedicure style for Victoria Beckham, who has been seen sporting the luxurious shade on her nails (both finger and toe) since a family vacation back in the summer of 2024. Similar to her favorite soap nails, this pastel hue is a beautiful rose-pink shade with a milky finish that keeps the color feeling effortless and makes sure that it compliments any look you pull together from your summer closet.
Super subtle, the color gives an immediate feeling of being effortlessly put together. It's elevated, effortless, and super luxe - VB's pastel pink is definitely our top pick for pedicures this summer.
Why Victoria Bekcham's pastel pink pedicure is our top pick for a luxe summer look
If you're familiar with the star's style, you may already know that she frequently flits between a milky pink and black manicure but it's the former that she seems to always settle on for her mani/pedi in the warmer seasons. It was clear to see why in the snaps she shared to Instagram of her family's summer vacation last year, with the carousel of sweet photos showing off her pastel pedicure's beautifully subtle though elevated look - how flattering is the petal-pink glow? We need this shade on our toes.
Adding to the luxe and elevated feel of the shining shade, Victoria opted to match her pedicure with her manicure. This created a cohesive and very refined look, with the pretty pink practically glowing on her nails, though it still didn't look out of place with her super laid-back vacation outfit.
This style of cool pink has earned the title of timeless for a reason, as not only is it flattering on every skin tone and nail shape, it's assosiated with being both a signature everyday look as well as the perfect occasion hue. It's soft and fresh and luckier still, very easy to request - and recreate at home.
Recreate Victoria Beckham's pedicure
For a budget alternative, this pastel pink from Essie is also ideal for recreating Victoria's look. We'd also recommend layering underneath the Essie Gel Couture top coat ($13 at Ulta Beauty).
With a blend of AHA/PHA exfoliating ingredients, this foot balm works to gently remove dry and rough skin without any damaging filing or peeling. And the same time, its vitamin E and rich emollient ingredients hydrate rough skin to keep feet silky smooth - it's the perfect first step for prepping a pedicure.
If you've got an appointment booked and are already familiar with what a pedicure involves, all you need do to achieve this elegant look is request a soft, milky pink when it comes time to apply your gel or traditional nail polish. This will be applied once your nail tech has shaped your toenails and maintained your cuticle.
If you're planning to paint your nails at home, we recommend following the usual pedicure prep steps - so cleaning and exfoliating your feet before hand. Then trim and shape your toenails and apply two to three coats of your chosen nail polish, following up with a glossy top coat to get Victoria's glowing finish and also help prevent chips.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
