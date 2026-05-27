Makeup artist Val Garland just shared an entirely new way to use this £9 celebrity-loved cream

Every good skincare routine starts with a moisturiser that nourishes the complexion, suits your skin type, and, quite frankly, gets the job done.

When it comes to the best face moisturisers, there's one affordable buy that most people in the beauty industry know, love and most likely have stashed in their skincare arsenal. If you took a stroll in your local drugstore, you'll find this budget-friendly formula stocked on the shelves, and it has even amassed a few celebrity fans over the years, including Victoria Beckham, Claudia Winkleman and Julia Roberts. Yes, it's none other than Weleda's Skin Food – a rich moisturiser that has been on the market for 100 years now.

With years of experience working on catwalks and celebrity clientele, makeup artist, Val Garland, has shared her expert top tips on how to use the moisturiser in question – and not in the ways you might think...

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Val Garland's top tips on how to use the £9 celebrity-approved moisturiser

If you don't already know, Weleda's hero product, Skin Food, is a deeply nourishing moisturiser that intensely hydrates and protects dry patches of skin. In fact, this affordable formula has been loved so much that it's earned cult status in the beauty world over the past century – and Val Garland approves.

The heritage skincare brand is home to a host of no-fuss formulas that pride themselves on simple effectiveness. As Garland describes: “For me, Weleda is a classic. The great thing about Weleda products is that they do what they say on the tin.”

The makeup artist knows all too well that good makeup starts with a stellar skincare base, she notes: “You cannot do great makeup unless you’ve got a great canvas."

Made with organic sunflower seed oil, wild pansy, chamomile, calendula extracts and an assortment of refreshing essential oils, this protective treatment far exceeds a typical moisturiser, as Garland says: “It’s not just a moisturiser. It is exactly that, it is a skin food."

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(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)

In addition to using Skin Food as a part of your skincare routine, Garland also recalls having used the formula to enhance radiance and add glow to the complexion: “Back in the day, before highlighter, if I wanted to get that ‘gym skin’ on my clients, I would take Weleda Skin Food, rub it into my fingertips, and just tap it high onto the cheekbones. A little bit goes a long way.”

Despite the line initially starting out with the original Skin Food moisturiser, the range now features a plethora of differing buys, from the glow-boosting Serum Drops to the Skin Food Lip Balm.

As for the latter, Garland recommends not only using the balm on your lips for a high-shine finish, but also applying it to the brow and using it for glow-boosting finishing touches, she says: “Putting a little lip balm on the brow bone and up into the brow.”