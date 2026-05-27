Makeup artist Val Garland just shared an entirely new way to use this £9 celebrity-loved cream
This cult 100-year-old formula is loved by Victoria Beckham, Claudia Winkleman and more
Every good skincare routine starts with a moisturiser that nourishes the complexion, suits your skin type, and, quite frankly, gets the job done.
When it comes to the best face moisturisers, there's one affordable buy that most people in the beauty industry know, love and most likely have stashed in their skincare arsenal. If you took a stroll in your local drugstore, you'll find this budget-friendly formula stocked on the shelves, and it has even amassed a few celebrity fans over the years, including Victoria Beckham, Claudia Winkleman and Julia Roberts. Yes, it's none other than Weleda's Skin Food – a rich moisturiser that has been on the market for 100 years now.
With years of experience working on catwalks and celebrity clientele, makeup artist, Val Garland, has shared her expert top tips on how to use the moisturiser in question – and not in the ways you might think...
Val Garland's top tips on how to use the £9 celebrity-approved moisturiser
If you don't already know, Weleda's hero product, Skin Food, is a deeply nourishing moisturiser that intensely hydrates and protects dry patches of skin. In fact, this affordable formula has been loved so much that it's earned cult status in the beauty world over the past century – and Val Garland approves.
The heritage skincare brand is home to a host of no-fuss formulas that pride themselves on simple effectiveness. As Garland describes: “For me, Weleda is a classic. The great thing about Weleda products is that they do what they say on the tin.”
RRP: £9.50
There's a reason why this moisturiser is a favourite within the beauty world. Weleda Skin Food is a nourishing treatment, equipped with organic sunflower seed oil, plus wild pansy, chamomile, calendula and revitalising rosemary extracts, for intense deep-penetrating hydration. Whether used on the face or body, this rich formula acts as a protective cream against harsh weather and external elements. As Garland declares, this skincare buy is especially “great on mature skin.”
RRP: £9.50
Since launching back in 1926, the original formula has been adapted to include a lighter alternative – Skin Food Light. This lightweight, silkier version still works to instantly hydrate, calm and enhance radiance, yet quickly absorbs into the complexion. Not to mention, the multipurpose formula also acts as a protective barrier for a smooth, supple finish. This makes Skin Food Light particularly “great if you’ve got somebody with oily skin," advises Garland.
The makeup artist knows all too well that good makeup starts with a stellar skincare base, she notes: “You cannot do great makeup unless you’ve got a great canvas."
Made with organic sunflower seed oil, wild pansy, chamomile, calendula extracts and an assortment of refreshing essential oils, this protective treatment far exceeds a typical moisturiser, as Garland says: “It’s not just a moisturiser. It is exactly that, it is a skin food."
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In addition to using Skin Food as a part of your skincare routine, Garland also recalls having used the formula to enhance radiance and add glow to the complexion: “Back in the day, before highlighter, if I wanted to get that ‘gym skin’ on my clients, I would take Weleda Skin Food, rub it into my fingertips, and just tap it high onto the cheekbones. A little bit goes a long way.”
Despite the line initially starting out with the original Skin Food moisturiser, the range now features a plethora of differing buys, from the glow-boosting Serum Drops to the Skin Food Lip Balm.
As for the latter, Garland recommends not only using the balm on your lips for a high-shine finish, but also applying it to the brow and using it for glow-boosting finishing touches, she says: “Putting a little lip balm on the brow bone and up into the brow.”
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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