Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Beckham adore this £8 multi-purpose moisturiser
This budget-friendly cream has a lengthy list of celeb clientele - and thanks to Prime Day, it's even more of a steal
With dry skin season fast approaching, it never hurts to have an extra multi-tasking moisturiser in your arsenal, especially when said formula has the approval of Victoria Beckham - and is on sale...
When it comes to the best face moisturisers, you don't have to splurge on creams with two or three-digit prices to find an effective and hydrating formula. There's one best-selling moisturiser, in particular, that has many a famous fan and will cost you less than £20 - even when it's not discounted. Luckily for us though, it is currently on sale and is the ultimate multi-tasker to add to your stash.
Beloved by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Claudia Winkleman, not to mention makeup artists and beauty editors, Weleda's iconic Skin Food cream is just £8 in the Amazon Prime Day Beauty deals. Here's why it deserves a spot in your shopping cart...
Weleda Skin Food, Dry Skin Moisturiser: was £12.07 now £7.63 (save £4.44) | Amazon
Right now you can score 37% off this multi-purpose skin saviour on Amazon. It can be used on your face and body and harnesses plant extracts and essential oils to smooth and nourish skin - easing dry and rough patches. It also triples as a makeup primer.
Why Weleda's Skin Food is the perfect celeb-approved skin moisturiser for this season
Formulated with calendula, chamomile, sunflower and sweet almond oils as well as rosemary, this universal cream works to moisturise and soothe dry patches while helping your skin's protective barrier. This functional bottle may not necessarily take pride of place on top of your dresser, but will certainly be sorely missed when it runs out, thanks to its multiple uses.
RRP: £14.95 | Featuring a blend of rosemary, sunflower and sweet almond oils, viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, this universal moisturiser nourishes and soothes dry and rough skin. It's rich and can be applied to both your face and body - plus, it's known to work beautifully under makeup.
As you've probably already deduced, Skin Food can be applied to both your face and body, but is also a popular alternative to the best makeup primers, thanks to its thickness and ultra-hydrating finish. In fact, it's known to be found in many a makeup artist's bag - and has more than one celebrity fan. As per Weleda's website, the list is pretty staggering.
Victoria Beckham is among those names and even went so far as to dub Skin Food her 'body secret' in an interview with Into the Gloss, saying, "My body secret is Weleda Skin Food. What I love about it is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery." She also went on to quip, "I go through so many of these… I wish they had bigger ones."
Another draw of this product, aside from its popularity and versatility, is its price. It retails for just £14.95 for 75ml and is the perfect staple to keep on hand, especially in the winter months. Speaking of hands, Helen Mirren's hand cream of choice also just so happens to be from Weleda's skin-loving range, and is well worth a look too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Bensons for Beds iGel Side Sleeper Deep Pillow review: A close second favourite on my bed
The Bensons for Beds iGel Side Sleeper Deep Pillow is a wonder find for anyone who only ever sleeps on their side, writer and tester Caramel Quin says.
By Caramel Quin Published
-
5 tell-tale signs you have bats roosting in your home – and what to do
An expert reveals the common signs indicating you might have bats roosting in your loft
By Emily Smith Published
-
This treatment works such wonders on damaged hair, I can't believe it's on sale
Our contributing beauty editor explains why this bond-building Living Proof buy is a gift from the hair gods...
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
This ultra-effective serum is the reason I've not had anti-wrinkle injections
Our contributing beauty editor reveals her most reused skincare product, with skin-smoothing results
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
I've had so many compliments on my glossy hair since using this Kérastase oil
This indulgent Kérastase hair oil is our beauty writer's secret to long-lasting shine...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Trinny reveals her top makeup tip for older women – a £19 magnifying mirror that is 'so good, 'it changes everything'
This super-useful buy helps you get up close and personal with makeup application, no wonder Trinny is a big fan...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
My at-home manicures kept chipping until I tried this top coat – and it's now on sale for less than £8
Boasting a glossy, gel-like finish, this essie top coat is our beauty writer's secret to achieving a long-lasting, salon-worthy manicure at home...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I've loved this luxury skincare classic for 20 years – it's on sale for £12 today so I'm stocking up before it sells out
From soothing dry skin to shaping brows, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Cream is cult classic
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
I love Armani Luminous Silk foundation, but this £8 buy is my affordable backup
While I adore premium foundations, this budget-friendly formula rarely leaves my beauty bag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
I've bought this mascara three times in the last year - and it's now £6 at Amazon
Our beauty editor has this lengthening Maybelline mascara on repeat buy - here's why you should stock up too...
By Fiona McKim Published