Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Beckham adore this £8 multi-purpose moisturiser

With dry skin season fast approaching, it never hurts to have an extra multi-tasking moisturiser in your arsenal, especially when said formula has the approval of Victoria Beckham - and is on sale...

When it comes to the best face moisturisers, you don't have to splurge on creams with two or three-digit prices to find an effective and hydrating formula. There's one best-selling moisturiser, in particular, that has many a famous fan and will cost you less than £20 - even when it's not discounted. Luckily for us though, it is currently on sale and is the ultimate multi-tasker to add to your stash.

Beloved by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Claudia Winkleman, not to mention makeup artists and beauty editors, Weleda's iconic Skin Food cream is just £8 in the Amazon Prime Day Beauty deals. Here's why it deserves a spot in your shopping cart...

Why Weleda's Skin Food is the perfect celeb-approved skin moisturiser for this season

Formulated with calendula, chamomile, sunflower and sweet almond oils as well as rosemary, this universal cream works to moisturise and soothe dry patches while helping your skin's protective barrier. This functional bottle may not necessarily take pride of place on top of your dresser, but will certainly be sorely missed when it runs out, thanks to its multiple uses.

As you've probably already deduced, Skin Food can be applied to both your face and body, but is also a popular alternative to the best makeup primers, thanks to its thickness and ultra-hydrating finish. In fact, it's known to be found in many a makeup artist's bag - and has more than one celebrity fan. As per Weleda's website, the list is pretty staggering.

Victoria Beckham is among those names and even went so far as to dub Skin Food her 'body secret' in an interview with Into the Gloss, saying, "My body secret is Weleda Skin Food. What I love about it is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery." She also went on to quip, "I go through so many of these… I wish they had bigger ones."

Another draw of this product, aside from its popularity and versatility, is its price. It retails for just £14.95 for 75ml and is the perfect staple to keep on hand, especially in the winter months. Speaking of hands, Helen Mirren's hand cream of choice also just so happens to be from Weleda's skin-loving range, and is well worth a look too.