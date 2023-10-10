I think Prime Day beauty deals are seriously underrated – these 26 picks are editor-approved

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are thousands of Prime Day beauty deals available in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales, and we've hand-picked the very best for all things hair, beauty, and skincare.

They can get lost in the noise, but Amazon stocks some of the top beauty brands on the market, and you can often find a bargain on your favourite mascara or go-to fragrance when you know where (and when) to look.

I've been a shopping writer for nearly five years, and I use every Prime Day to stock up on my beauty essentials. From my go-to mascara to the lip balm I can't live without, there are always loads of great deals to take advantage of. And even if you're not shopping for yourself, it can be a brilliant time to buy beauty gifts for loved ones before the holiday hustle and bustle begins.

Whether you're looking for GHD deals, or Prime Day perfume savings, it can be tricky to know where to start. After all, something could well be 60% off, but it's only a great Prime Day beauty deal if it's a product worth buying. That's why our expert team of editors has curated this list. Every product recommended here is a favorite of our beauty team and the deals are genuinely good discounts that you won't see every other day.

You’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these amazing deals though – so make sure that you sign up for a free 30-day trial with Amazon now.

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals: top picks

Get straight into the action with direct links to top brands.

Prime Day hair tool deals

If it's big savings you're looking for, hair tools are a great place to start. I've found savings on some of our top-rated brands, from the best hair straightener on the market (thank you GHD) to the Shark dryer that's saved me from frizz.

GHD Helios Hair Dryer: was £179 now £135 at Amazon We've rated this dryer the best in the business for years, and hundreds of reviewers agree. It's got three levels of heat and speed for complete control, and for how powerful it is, it's surprisingly compact.

Remington Shine Therapy Advanced Ceramic Hair Straighteners: was £79.99 now £24.99 (save 69%) Amazon

You'll rarely see a pair of hair straighteners for such a low price, particularly not a premium model like this. As well as smooth ceramic plates Remington's stylers have 9 heat settings and are infused with Argan oil to add shine and nourish as they go.

Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler was £299.99 now £249.99 (save £50) at Amazon



Our beauty editor's Shark FlexStylehair review says it all - this is a hair tool well worth the investment. It's got an attachment for every hair style imaginable, and can replace both your hair dryer and curler in one.

ghd Original Hair Straightener: was £129.99 now £99.99 (save 22%) at Amazon A classic for a reason, the ghd Original Hair Straightener is ceramic plated and heats up in just 30 seconds.

Prime Day fragrance deals

There are some major savings from Chanel, YSL, Marc Jacobs and more leading brands. Whether it's a long-lasting perfume to see you through the holidays, or the best perfume for women to treat a loved one, there's no shortage of Prime Day perfume deals.

Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Her Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £56 now £19.99 at Amazon Save 57% on a popular fragrance with this Amazon deal. With unique top notes of pink grapefruit, heart notes of sugar orchid and white cactus, and base notes of vanilla soufflé and red cedar, this summery, fruity scent is fresh and distinctive.

Hugo Boss Deep Red Eau de Parfum 100ml: was £49 now £21.99| Amazon Aside from the striking red bottle, this mature fragrance also packs a punch. Top notes of blood orange and clementine blend into heart notes of freesia and ginger flower, with more classic base notes of vanilla, cedarwood and sandalwood.

Jimmy Choo Flash Eau de Parfum 100ml: £46 £25.99 | Amazon Save 40% with this deal on the beloved Jimmy Choo fragrance that has over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. With notes of strawberry, pink pepper, jasmine, and tuberose, it's a truly feminine scent that isn't too youthful - perfect for everyday wear.

AllSaints Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum: was £49.99 now £35.53 at Amazon Our Head of Ecommerce's fave scent is now 27% off for Prime Day. It's sophisticated, woody, and perfect for autumn.

Prime Day makeup deals

That cult favourite Maybelline mascara is under £10, and you can also save on high-street heroes ELF and L'Oreal. The True Match is one of the best foundations for flawless colour-matching.

Urban Decay Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette: was £46 now £34.91 at Amazon Makeup buys truly don't get more iconic than Urban Decay's Naked Palette. Packed with ultra-wearable shades in pigmented easy-to-blend formulations, this is the only palette you'll need all year.

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Makeup Sponge: was £11.50 now £8.04 at Amazon We're stocking up on these sponges this Prime Day. Usually £11.50, this set of two works out at just £4 each. Can't go wrong.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara: was £11.99 now £6.48 at Amazon

This drugstore mascara is a cult classic for a reason. It's lengthening, without being clumpy, and it's now only £6.48 on Prime Day.

Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade: was £19 now £13.30 at Amazon What Anastasia Soare - aka Anastasia Beverly Hills - doesn't know about eyebrows isn't worth knowing. And this is the Hollywood brow queen's most iconic product, a buildable waterproof gel that defines and fill in gappy arches in 11 ultra-natural shades.

Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray | UK Deal: was £28 now £17.73 at Amazon Not only is this setting spray by Urban Decay one of the originals on the market, but it is also one of the best. Ideal for all skin types, it will keep any face of makeup in place all day long - a must in the warmer months.

Prime Day skincare deals

As the seasons change, so does your skin. Top up on moisturising classics from Elizabeth Arden, The Inkey List and CeraVe, and don't skip the best lip balms.

Vichy Mineral 89: was £22.80 now £19.99 at Amazon This iconic serum is like a tall glass of water for your skin. It's made with ultra-hydrating hero ingredient hyaluronic acid plus Vichy's mineral water and can be applied morning and night for a soft, plumped, and dewy complexion.

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence: was £21.99 now £12.09 at Amazon Loved by celebs for its anti-ageing properties, this essence is packed with smart ingredients to improve skin elasticity and moisturise deeply.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream: was £28 now £17.55 at Amazon This iconic cream is a true all-rounder. Use it for lips, legs, or even eyebrows to add moisture and shine. With over £10 off, this is a Prime Day deal worth picking up quick.

Sand & Sky Australian Glow Berries Super Bounce Face Mask: was £34.99 now £23.80 at Amazon The Sand & Sky Australian Glow Berries Super Bounce Face Mask boasts multiple five-star reviews and is formulated with Kakadu Plum, a great source of plumping Vitamin C.

FOREO LUNA 3 for Normal, Combination and Sensitive Skin Skin Care Device: was £209 now £125 at Amazon This skincare tool is a vibrant addition to your bathroom cabinet, as well as a great addition to your skincare routine. You'll soon notice the difference when using this skincare tool if you use it to massage for a few minutes a day. Skin appears brighter and fresher, thanks to increased circulation.

CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser for Dry, Rough, and Uneven Skin: was £22.50 now £14.95 at Amazon This congestion-clearing cleanser is an absolute bargain at the best of times, but even more so with this excellent discount. It contains salicylic acid, which is the gold star ingredient for oily or blemish-prone skin, yet is gentle enough to use daily.

Murad Environmental Shield VITA-C Glycolic Brightening Serum: was £82 now £65 at Amazon Murad makes some of the hardest-working skincare money can buy - and this is no exception. Combining skin-protecting Vitamin C with smoothing, radiance-boosting glycolic acid, this serum offers a double-whammy effect and boosts collagen production to boot.

FOREO UFO mini Smart Mask Treatment Device | UK Deal: was £209 now £82 at Amazon This handy little device provides a tech-built face mask that uses thermos, cryo, and LED light therapy and gets to work in just 90 seconds. Powered by Bluetooth or your smartphone, the thermo-therapy opens up your pores whilst infusing a nourishing serum of your choice below the skin's surface.

Prime Day haircare deals

Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque: was £33 now £23 at Amazon This cult mask is the holy grail when it comes to hair care. As well as smelling absolutely delicious, this best-selling perfecting treatment nourishes and repairs hair from the inside for healthier locks.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray: was £27 now £17.49 at Amazon This cult shine spray creates a glossy, frizz-resistant coating on the hair that lasts all day. It's beloved by hair pros and beauty editors alike and rarely discounts so we'll be stocking up!

Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo & Conditioner: was £51.60 now £30 at Amazon As those who color their hair will know, dyes can often strip moisture from the hair and leave your ends feeling dry. To combat dehydrated locks and add some life back into lengths, this Pureology shampoo and conditioner duo works to revive and strengthen all hair types.

Bed Head by TIGI Recovery Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Dry Damaged Hair: was £31.50 now £15.99 at Amazon Say goodbye to dry and damaged hair with this supersize shampoo and conditioner duo. Designed to moisturize, hydrate, and cleanse, you can be sure of a salon-quality finish to your hair. Plus, the 750ml size is ideal for those with longer hair who get through standard bottles too quickly.

How to find the best deals

Millie Fender Head of Ecommerce Our Head of Ecommerce Millie has been a shopping writer for nearly five years. She's tried hair tools from leading brand such as Shark and Dyson, and is permanently on the hunt for the best products to treat her curly hair.

It's not always about how much you'll save but the quality of the product you're saving on. A product with a cult following or great reviews with any kind of saving is a bonus and if it's a high percentage off the original price, even better.

While a saving of £10, £5, or even £2 may not seem much on its own, popping all your regular essentials in your virtual basket will soon result in some big savings. Beauty products can range from anything from less than £1 to hundreds. To know if you're getting a good deal, get clued up on how much products from that beauty range usually cost.

Big beauty sales aren't quite as prominent or regular as fashion sales, so take advantage of deals when you can. When it comes to high-end designer brands like Dior and Chanel, sales are often few and far between, but there are many reputable brands, like failsafe makeup champions Max Factor and Maybelline, and luxe tanning brand St. Tropez on offer.