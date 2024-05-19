9 reliable and 'unsexy' skincare staples we swear by for effective results
Sometimes it's the products *without* all the bells and whistles that are the most efficacious
Even though the skincare market seems to expand almost daily with new and glamorously formulated lotions and potions emerging, it's often the most uncomplicated or 'unsexy' skincare products we return to...
Whether it's one of the best hyaluronic acid serums, best niacinamide serums or a creamy cleanser that never fails to leave your skin feeling supple and refreshed, we likely all have that one product (or four) that, while it might not necessarily make it onto our aesthetic dresser display, will never be retired. That said, these simple staples can often get overlooked when more luxe-looking products come around - and don't get the accolade they deserve.
So, if you're looking to simplify your routine or go back to vetted and reliable basics, these are the nine so-called, 'unsexy' heroes our woman&home beauty team swears by - for consistent results...
What is 'unsexy' skincare?
First things first, what does 'unsexy skincare' mean and what products are classed as such? The term has become a very popular one in 2024, with many rejecting more premium and over-complicated formulas for reliable classics - that are proven to work and often, universally loved.
As for what products are deemed as 'unsexy,' this is up for interpretation. We think of it as affordable, timeless (like pharmacy-style favourites) and more simplistic items, that may not scream luxury but more than make up for the fact with their skin-loving formulas. Like that lip balm at the bottom of your handbag, for instance, that no matter how many other lipsticks, oils and glosses make their way into the mix of beauty debris down there, is always the one you root around for. Or the moisturiser you use whenever dry skin comes a-calling.
Maybe their packaging doesn't rival that of your makeup faves per se, nor do they boast premium and fantastical-sounding ingredients or scents but they get the job done, every time.
The 9 unsexy skincare products our team will never swap out
As mentioned, we all likely have one staple that immediately springs to mind but our team have nine other recommendations for your consideration, ranging from moisturisers to lip balms - that are sexy to us, price and efficiency-wise.
Skin barrier hero
RRP: £10.90
Touted as one of the best La Roche-Posay products, this universal, reparative balm is a true treat for dry and irritated skin. It's thick and locks in hydration with its soothing blend of vitamin B5, glycerin, thermal spring water and Cicaplast - a leady herb rich in vitamins and amino acids. It's a staple of both Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire's routine and Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's, who adds: "This leaves my skin looking so glowy and I really can't do without it, especially in the winter months."
Bye-bye dry hands
RRP: £7
Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar swears by this hand cream, as it works to heal dry and chapped skin, delivering 72 hours of hydration to your hands with its vegan formulation of triple oat complex and shea butter.
Everday cleanser
RRP: £12.50
When it comes to the cleanser step of your routine, often it's best to go for something straightforward and inexpensive - because you likely use it up to twice a day - and CeraVe's Hydrating Cleanser is our team's pick. It features 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to cleanse, hydrate and repair the skin's barrier.
Multitasker
RRP: £7.99
Likely a staple in many a skincare routine already, Garnier's Micellar Water is the perfect multitasker for removing makeup and cleansing the skin of daily dirt and impurities, without the need to rinse - making it ideal for travel and those evenings when you're just too tired to wash your face fully. Woman&homes's Group Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White says this is a constant in her skincare collection.
long-lasting hydration
RRP: £11
With it's blend of hyaluronic acid and 3 essential ceramides, this reparative ointment is a favourite of Senior Writer, Amelia Yeoman's who says: "Anything with the word 'ointment' in its name won't typically exude glamour, but this CeraVe product is one of my new holy grail products despite its unassuming appearance. It's designed to repair dry and chapped skin all over the body, and it does an incredible job. I typically use this as a lip balm and I cannot fault it - from the handy squeezy tube that avoids mess to the long-lasting hydration it provides, everyone needs a bottle of this. I keep mine on my bedside table and there hasn't been a day since I got it that I haven't used it."
A timeless fave
RRP: £1.79
Whether you're a fan of 'slugging' or need a no-fuss, hydrating body ointment, Vaseline is another one of those multitaskers that will never not have a spot in our bathroom cabinet. It's the sort of product that you many not miss until it's gone and is as comforting as it is effective. It hydrates, protects and heals - and a list of uses that just goes on and on.
Budget-friendly
RRP: £1.49
Naomi swears by this body lotion and uses it every day: "I have quite dry and sensitive skin so, to ward off that feeling of tight and itchiness, I moisturise my body every single morning and this lotion it my go-to. I genuinely want to cry anytime I got to restock and my local Boots is out because it's formula is so nourishing. It just melts into the skin, leaving it super soft and hydrated - but not tacky like some lotions - and leaves the comfiest, subtle cocoa scent on the skin."
A cult classic
RRP: £2.65
An oldie but a goodie, this lip balm does the job and is available in a range of tints and finishes (like Nivea Pearly Shine). It's a lip balm that will always be a welcome find in your bag when your lips are feeling chapped and sore.
Packed with powerhouses
RRP: £12.99
Aleesha recommends this serum for reducing the appearance of dark spots and boosting the overall glow of your skin. It's enriched with lemon extract and three skincare heroes including niacinamide, vitamin C and salicylic acid, making it a great all-in-one serum treatment.
