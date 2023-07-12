JLo's newest word art nail look might just be the coolest mani we've seen in a while

Jennifer Lopez is always serving up chic mani looks, and her newest one from her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik is certainly no exception.

We're going to cut to the chase here: JLo always, and we do mean always, is setting nail trends, and it's thanks to her trend-setting, talented nail artist, Tom Bachik (who does the nails of other prominent celebs like Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie). He and JLo were the ones who started the lip gloss nails trend, as well as the vanilla chrome mani that still remains popular.

Luckily for us, JLo introduced a new mani on the scene, and we're obsessed with the cool girl vibes they're giving off, as can be seen in her most recent Instagram post.

The mani starts off with a base nude color, which serves as the perfect canvas for the actress' intricately designed set. Within the nails, there are religious elements incorporated throughout, such as one nail with a depiction of the Virgin Mary, and another with what appears to be a portion of a rosary necklace.

Another nail says the word "Latina" in a rather gothic font, totally giving renaissance vibes to an interesting and detailed manicure. There also were many elements of gold 3D detailing throughout, totally feeding into the 3D nail art trend that's dominating as one of the hottest nail trends right now.

For the shape and finish of the nails, Tom went with a coffin shape, and finished off with a glossy top coat to seal everything in.

Much like her trendsetting lip gloss nails that were taking over our feeds a few months ago, we expect these intricately-detailed nails to be a huge trend at nail salons in the coming months. Don't take it from us, though - the comments under JLo's post speak for themselves.

"I love the nails!! ✨" one fan commented.

"IM OBSESSED WITH THOSE NAILS 😍" another said under her Instagram post.

Although this manicure is certainly super detailed and it would be hard to recreate the designs on your own hands (unless you have superhuman talent), Tom gave details on which products he used to create the mani to get your started in the right direction.

"Get the Look:

•@apresnailofficial Neutrals #GelX Maisie Natural Coffin Tips



•@apresnailofficial Gel Couleur in ‘Midnight Shadow’ for a hand painted ‘Latina’ 🖤



•@apresnailofficial Non-Wipe Glossy Top GelCoat," he captioned the photo.