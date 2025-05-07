This iconic OPI nail polish was behind Demi Moore's pillar box red mani at the 2025 Met Gala
This classic hue is the secret to nailing a red carpet-ready manicure
Demi Moore's classic red manicure is a masterclass in how to take a chic and understated approach to colourful nails - and it's all thanks to one of OPI's best-selling nail polishes.
After years of neutral, barely-there manicures topping the ranks, one thing is for certain when it comes to the 2025 nail trends: colour is in. We're not even halfway through the year yet, and we've already seen the likes of cranberry nails and buttercup yellow gaining popularity - and it seems A-listers are on board.
Proving that exact point, Demi Moore took to the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, having swapped her usual minimalist nude nails for a timeless pillar box red manicure. The nail polish behind it all? One of the most iconic OPI nail colours of all time, and the shade couldn't be more fitting for the highly anticipated New York City-based event.
Hot off the red carpet: you can currently enjoy a 20% saving on exact nail polish behind Demi Moore's chic red Met Gala manicure.
Why we're asking for Demi Moore's juicy red manicure at our next nail appointment
We're not usually given a glimpse into A-list nail appointments, but Moore's nail artist Zola Ganzorigt posted to her Instagram revealing the exact nail polish she used for Demi's Met Gala manicure - and its affordable price tag might just surprise you. Having amassed thousands of highly-rated reviews, there's a reason Demi Moore's nail polish of choice is known to be a cult classic. It isn't just any red, it's OPI's Big Apple Red.
Demi's exact nail polish
RRP: £14.90
You can't get a truer red than OPI's Big Apple Red. This classic cool-toned shade is both juicy and vibrant, yet elegantly wearable all year round. Not only does it boast a wide brush to allow for an easy, seamless application, but its impressive, long-wearing, smudge-resistant formula also quickly dries down, imparting a glossy, salon-worthy finish.
When it comes to red carpets, we typically expect to see celebrities steer clear of standout nail designs, instead settling on neutral manicures that subtly complement the A-lister's outfit of choice. However, Demi Moore decided to switch things up for this year's Met Gala, opting for an eye-catching scarlet hue.
The manicure in question added a pop of colour to her otherwise monochrome outfit. Moore paired the vibrant red nail polish with a tapered nail shape, which gave the manicure a sense of elegance and timelessness.
However, this shade's versatile nature means the iconic hue can be easily tailored to suit a plethora of nail shapes and lengths, whether that be lengthy almond nails or short square nails.
The look was completed with an ultra-glossy top coat, which gave the manicure a salon-worthy finish. For those recreating the look at home, we'd recommend Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat for a mirror-like shine.
Recreate Demi Moore's Met Gala manicure
Looking to recreate Demi's juicy red manicure? We've racked our brains and scoured the web to seek out some stellar buys that'll do just the trick. To achieve a professional manicure from the comfort of your own home, make sure to equip your nailcare arsenal with one of the best nail strengtheners and a nourishing cuticle oil to ensure it goes the distance.
RRP: £8.99
Equipped with a wide brush that makes for a quick, easy and smooth application and a long-wearing, chip-resistant formula, this intensely and vibrantly rich rouge shade is a worthy addition to any nail polish collection. Forget streakiness, this creamy, high-coverage polish delivers an enviable glossy finish.
RRP: £14
For those looking to add a luxury touch of red to their nailcare kit, Manucurist's Poppy Red nail polish is the perfect choice. Made from up to 84% bio-sourced ingredients, this bright and fiery orange-hued red boasts an opaque, glossy finish that rivals a salon manicure.
RRP: £4.49
For those prioritising affordability or a high-shine finish, look no further than Barry M's Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in 'Hot Chilli'. This long-lasting, glossy formula glides onto the nails and leaves a plump, gel-like finish, without even needing a UV lamp.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
