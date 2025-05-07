This iconic OPI nail polish was behind Demi Moore's pillar box red mani at the 2025 Met Gala

Demi Moore's classic red manicure is a masterclass in how to take a chic and understated approach to colourful nails - and it's all thanks to one of OPI's best-selling nail polishes.

After years of neutral, barely-there manicures topping the ranks, one thing is for certain when it comes to the 2025 nail trends: colour is in. We're not even halfway through the year yet, and we've already seen the likes of cranberry nails and buttercup yellow gaining popularity - and it seems A-listers are on board.

Proving that exact point, Demi Moore took to the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, having swapped her usual minimalist nude nails for a timeless pillar box red manicure. The nail polish behind it all? One of the most iconic OPI nail colours of all time, and the shade couldn't be more fitting for the highly anticipated New York City-based event.

Why we're asking for Demi Moore's juicy red manicure at our next nail appointment

We're not usually given a glimpse into A-list nail appointments, but Moore's nail artist Zola Ganzorigt posted to her Instagram revealing the exact nail polish she used for Demi's Met Gala manicure - and its affordable price tag might just surprise you. Having amassed thousands of highly-rated reviews, there's a reason Demi Moore's nail polish of choice is known to be a cult classic. It isn't just any red, it's OPI's Big Apple Red.

Demi's exact nail polish OPI Nail Polish in 'Big Apple Red' View at Boots $11.99 at Ulta Beauty $11.99 at CVS Health RRP: £14.90 You can't get a truer red than OPI's Big Apple Red. This classic cool-toned shade is both juicy and vibrant, yet elegantly wearable all year round. Not only does it boast a wide brush to allow for an easy, seamless application, but its impressive, long-wearing, smudge-resistant formula also quickly dries down, imparting a glossy, salon-worthy finish.

When it comes to red carpets, we typically expect to see celebrities steer clear of standout nail designs, instead settling on neutral manicures that subtly complement the A-lister's outfit of choice. However, Demi Moore decided to switch things up for this year's Met Gala, opting for an eye-catching scarlet hue.

(Image credit: Getty Images / John Shearer / Contributor)

The manicure in question added a pop of colour to her otherwise monochrome outfit. Moore paired the vibrant red nail polish with a tapered nail shape, which gave the manicure a sense of elegance and timelessness.

However, this shade's versatile nature means the iconic hue can be easily tailored to suit a plethora of nail shapes and lengths, whether that be lengthy almond nails or short square nails.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The look was completed with an ultra-glossy top coat, which gave the manicure a salon-worthy finish. For those recreating the look at home, we'd recommend Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat for a mirror-like shine.

Recreate Demi Moore's Met Gala manicure

Looking to recreate Demi's juicy red manicure? We've racked our brains and scoured the web to seek out some stellar buys that'll do just the trick. To achieve a professional manicure from the comfort of your own home, make sure to equip your nailcare arsenal with one of the best nail strengtheners and a nourishing cuticle oil to ensure it goes the distance.