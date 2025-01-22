Tapered nails are the modern, lesser-known shape you'll soon be seeing everywhere

Combining the retro shape of square nails with a more understated gradient tip, tapered nails are predicted to be a big hit this season...

While square and almond nails will never really budge from their spots on the 2025 nail trends, every now and then a new or lesser-known shape will emerge. Last year brought the dawn of the squoval nail (which combines elements of square and oval styles), a popular shape among minimalists and short nail lovers alike. Now it seems another look is set to garner attention and requests in the months ahead. It goes by the name of 'tapered' (or tapered square) and shares some commonalities with square and coffin manicures.

So, if you're already a fan of more angular talons or just want to stay in the know, here's everything you need to know about tapered nails - from exactly what they entail to chic ways to wear them - straight from the experts.

What are tapered square nails?

If you're unfamiliar with what this tapered square look involves, Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and Creative Director at Townhouse explains that it combines, "the bold, clean edges of a square shape with a subtle narrowing towards the tip, creating a sleek, modern look. This shape offers the best of both worlds: sharp, defined lines with a soft, slightly rounded finish."

Tinu Bello, nail artist and Mylee ambassador describes it as a blend of square and coffin: "It starts with straight, parallel edges near the cuticle and sidewalls but gradually tapers inwards as it extends toward the tip, creating a slimmer appearance while maintaining a flat, squared-off tip."

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

Tapered nail essentials

For those who want to replicate this shape at home, a good-quality nail file is a must and we never miss an opportunity to recommend one of the best nail strengtheners.

Margaret Dabbs London Crystal Nail File View at John Lewis $18 at Amazon RRP: £16 To create that subtle taper and square tip, a nail file - like this one - is a must. Tweezerman Stainless Steel Nail Clipper 2-Piece Set View at Amazon RRP: £14 To trim your nails down to length, a nail clipper is ideal for achieving a sharp edge quickly. OPI Nail Envy Sheer Pink Nail Strengthener Treatment in Shade Bubble Bath View at Look Fantastic RRP: £23 No matter your nail length or preferences, if you're in-between appointments or have weak and brittle nails, a strengthener is a must in your kit. This one also features OPI's iconic Bubble Bath hue, which will give your nails a sheer pink tint.

Are tapered square nails the same as coffin?

As for whether tapered nails are just another way of describing coffin nails, the answer is no - but they are similar. "Coffin and tapered square nails share similarities, as both narrow towards the tip," notes Huber-Millet: "However, the key difference lies in their proportions, coffin nails feature a flat, dramatic tip with a more pinched-in structure, while tapered square nails have a slightly wider base and gently thin towards the tip."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What nail length does it work best for?

Both Bello and Huber-Millet recommend a tapered shape for medium to long nails.

"Tapered square nails work best with medium to long nail lengths, where the subtle taper can really be highlighted. On shorter nails, the taper might not be as noticeable, and the design can end up looking more like a standard square shape," explains Bello.

Huber-Millet seconds this, noting that shorter lengths may not showcase the tapering effect as well as longer nails will, "and the clean, square edges can get lost."

Are tapered nails new?

Like squoval nails, tapered nails aren't new. That said, they are seeing a renewed interest this year and will likely be 'new' to those of us who tend to request more rounded shapes.

As Bello explains, "Tapered square nails aren’t new, but they are becoming more popular as people move away from classic square and coffin shapes. My clients tell me it’s because they offer a more wearable and versatile option. This shape is also popular on social media, which has also boosted their popularity.”

5 chic tapered nail ideas for this season

Now, if this nail shape has piqued your interest, but you're unsure how it will look, we've rounded up five very stylish examples of tapered talons to peruse.

1. Sheer pink tapered nails

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, if you have longer nails, a tapered shape is a great option. If you want added subtlety, round the tip slightly and opt for a sheer pink nail polish - for a clean and elegant manicure.

2. Red square tapered nails

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

Red is a timeless nail colour and will look so chic when paired with this square tapered shape. If you find classic square nails too sharp or bold with this nail colour but are perhaps bored with almond, this is a great compromise.

3. Square tapered French tips

A post shared by 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐞 | 𝐋𝐀 𝐍𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐧 (@nailsby.jackiee) A photo posted by on

For French tip nail fans, you can really accentuate this shape with the classic design.

4. Subtle burgundy tapered nails

A post shared by 𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐃 𝐁𝐘 𝐊𝐈𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐘 (@naildbykimberley) A photo posted by on

If you have medium-length nails you can still achieve a subtle taper towards the tip, as seen above. For this style, we recommend a chic burgundy, milky white or sheer pink.

5. Short tapered French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

If you struggle to grow your nails long, you can still mimic the shape either with a gently taper towards the tip of your nail, or with a French tip. The angular look can help create that square tapered effect.