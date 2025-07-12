We've spotted this one, classy manicure everywhere at Wimbledon - and it's refreshingly versatile
Chic and subtle, this milky nail look is always a winner...
Nail trends come and go, but some timeless shades and designs never tire or cease to impress. In fact, one such hue has proven its chic versatility at Wimbledon, as we've spotted it on the fingernails of numerous celebs, courtside.
From vibrant sorbet nails to the breakout ice cream manicure, the 2025 nail trends have ushered in a plethora of varied looks with every passing month, but even still, there have been some timeless constants throughout. Namely, milky pink, sheer nail polishes that offer a soft, natural finish that not only goes with everything - from cosy knitwear to white linens and occasionwear - but adds a clean and luxe detail to your look. Hence why so many A-listers opted for a variation on the muted mani at Wimbledon.
Of course, milky nails or soap nails to some, aren't reserved for centre court, (but boy, do they look good there), they lend themselves to all seasons and settings. Not to mention, working with every nail shape and length, as Wimbledon's celeb attendees demonstrate.
essie's iconic Mademoiselle polish is perfect for achieving this sheer, milky manicure, and thanks to the Amazon Prime beauty deals, it's 47% off.
OPI's Bubble Bath is also a chic polish option for recreating this look at home, with its sheer, pink tint and glossy shine.
Why this Wimbledon-loved manicure is the perfect everyday look
If you're stuck for simple nail ideas or perhaps need a palate cleanse from all the vibrant summery shades, Wimbledon is playing host to a plethora of inspiration.
One trend though, is a clear winner popularity-wise, and as mentioned, it's perfect for those seeking a reliably classy manicure. We've spotted the likes of Sienna Miller, Leslie Mann, Jessica Alba and even the Duchess of Edinburgh sporting it and now, naturally, we're planning to follow suit.
Similar to strawberries and cream nails (another summer favourite with a Wimbledon twist), most of their milky manicures feature a soft, pink tint. The majority also opted for a short nail length, in either a squoval or square shape, which, when combined with the sheer, creamy shade, offers a very neat and understated feel.
This style of manicure is great for pairing with your summery attire, but it's also an elevated choice for an event (like Wimbledon, let's say) and for complementing just a clean, everyday look. Thus, it's quite the reliable all-rounder to have in your wheelhouse and speaking of which, we have the perfect polishes in mind for recreating it.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recreate the Wimbledon-approved look
We recommend sticking to a short and square (or slightly rounded) nail style, and if you're planning to do your manicure at home, there are three iconic shades you need to have in your kit...
RRP: £12.50
If you're a neutral nail fan through and through, OPI's Bubble Bath is the one for you. It's iconic and perfect as both a base colour (perhaps for French tip) and on its own - Bubble Bath nails are a trend in their own right after all. Its slightly pink tint makes it a great option for recreating this natural-looking manicure, and it's buildable too, if you prefer a more opaque finish.
RRP: £16
Active Smooth is one of Manucurist's best-sellers and as the name suggests, it affords a smooth and sheer finish to your nails thanks to its formula of castor fibres, hexanal, AHAs and vitamin E. It's available in a range of neutral hues, but this milky pink hue, with its blurring powers, is perfect for recreating the popular ice-cream manicure.
A celebrity favourite
RRP: £8
Known to be royal-approved and one of Helen Mirren's favourite nail polishes for a low-maintenance, on-the-go manicure, Ballet Slippers is always chic and perfect for achieving this sort of sheer, subtle look. Essie's nail polish in Mademoiselle is also a great alternative if you're on the hunt for a cooler and more milky hue.
To give your milky nails an extra touch of luxury, a clear, glossy top coat like NAILKIND's Mr Volume Plumping coat is a must-have.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...