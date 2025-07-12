We've spotted this one, classy manicure everywhere at Wimbledon - and it's refreshingly versatile

Nail trends come and go, but some timeless shades and designs never tire or cease to impress. In fact, one such hue has proven its chic versatility at Wimbledon, as we've spotted it on the fingernails of numerous celebs, courtside.

From vibrant sorbet nails to the breakout ice cream manicure, the 2025 nail trends have ushered in a plethora of varied looks with every passing month, but even still, there have been some timeless constants throughout. Namely, milky pink, sheer nail polishes that offer a soft, natural finish that not only goes with everything - from cosy knitwear to white linens and occasionwear - but adds a clean and luxe detail to your look. Hence why so many A-listers opted for a variation on the muted mani at Wimbledon.

Of course, milky nails or soap nails to some, aren't reserved for centre court, (but boy, do they look good there), they lend themselves to all seasons and settings. Not to mention, working with every nail shape and length, as Wimbledon's celeb attendees demonstrate.

Why this Wimbledon-loved manicure is the perfect everyday look

If you're stuck for simple nail ideas or perhaps need a palate cleanse from all the vibrant summery shades, Wimbledon is playing host to a plethora of inspiration.

One trend though, is a clear winner popularity-wise, and as mentioned, it's perfect for those seeking a reliably classy manicure. We've spotted the likes of Sienna Miller, Leslie Mann, Jessica Alba and even the Duchess of Edinburgh sporting it and now, naturally, we're planning to follow suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images (L to R): Karwai Tang/WireImage | Jed Cullen/Dave Benett | Karwai Tang/WireImage | Hoda Davaine)

Similar to strawberries and cream nails (another summer favourite with a Wimbledon twist), most of their milky manicures feature a soft, pink tint. The majority also opted for a short nail length, in either a squoval or square shape, which, when combined with the sheer, creamy shade, offers a very neat and understated feel.

This style of manicure is great for pairing with your summery attire, but it's also an elevated choice for an event (like Wimbledon, let's say) and for complementing just a clean, everyday look. Thus, it's quite the reliable all-rounder to have in your wheelhouse and speaking of which, we have the perfect polishes in mind for recreating it.

Recreate the Wimbledon-approved look

We recommend sticking to a short and square (or slightly rounded) nail style, and if you're planning to do your manicure at home, there are three iconic shades you need to have in your kit...

To give your milky nails an extra touch of luxury, a clear, glossy top coat like NAILKIND's Mr Volume Plumping coat is a must-have.