Nicole Kidman's makeup artist says this 'soft' eyeshadow shade is the most flattering one to try on blue eyes

Finding the right eyeshadow shade to enhance your natural eye colour is one of the oldest tricks in the makeup artist handbook – and it all comes down to colour theory.

According to the colour wheel, the shades that sit opposite your eye colour are the ones most likely to make them stand out. For anyone searching for the most flattering eyeshadow for blue eyes, that means leaning towards orange-toned hues. Thankfully, that doesn’t have to translate to anything bright or brash; instead, think warm bronze, soft rust, peach and coral tones that subtly make blue eyes pop.

Putting colour theory into practise, legendary makeup artist Gucci Westman pulled from a palette of warm tones to create Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala 2026 makeup, including a striking eyeshadow look. The goal was to make the actress’s blue eyes even more vivid, while still maintaining a soft-textured, feminine finish and radiant base that feels especially flattering on mature skin. Ahead, Westman breaks down the full look and the exact products she used.

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Why Gucci Westman chose warm bronze tones for Nicole Kidman’s blue eyes

For this year’s Met Gala, Kidman paired a dramatic red sequin Chanel gown with makeup that felt noticeably softer and more understated – a contrast that Westman says was entirely intentional. “Nicole’s dress was just exquisite,” the makeup artist explains. “For me, it was about honouring that same level of beauty through her skin, focusing on the radiance, brightness and tones, and bringing out her lips, skin and eyes in a way that feels true to her natural tonality.”

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Rather than opting for anything overly smoky or graphic, Westman used warm peachy-bronze tones from the Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Color Quad in Warm Ocean Sunset, keeping the shades “slightly rusty” to intensify Kidman’s blue eyes without overwhelming them.

Soft brown eyeliner along the lower lashes and a subtle flick close to the lash line created definition without the harshness that black liner can sometimes bring to mature lids, while a couple of coats of Perfect Lash Mascara added subtle separation and lift. “Everything is softly blended,” says Westman, who describes the overall look as having a subtle “70s feeling inspired by Jane Birkin’s effortless femininity”.

Texture also played a key role in keeping the makeup looking fresh and luminous under the bright lights of the red carpet. “I love layering, mixing creams and powders, then pressing a bit of cream back on top to bring back that fresh radiance,” Westman explains.

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A pretty flushed cheek (courtesy of the Powder Blush Duo in Peach Tulip) complemented Kidman’s nude-pink lip combination of Lipstick Matte in Exuberant and Pink Petunia. “I also added a few soft freckles for a sense of youthfulness,” adds Westman. Together, the warm tones and diffused finishes created what Westman describes as a “natural fluidity” between the skin, cheeks, lips and eyes.