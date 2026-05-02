We've spotted Cat Deeley wearing this swipe-on and go eyeshadow stick - and it's so chic

Eyeshadow might seem intimidating, but Cat Deeley proves that a chic look is actually only a swipe and quick blend away if you have this trusty, three-in-one stick to hand.

While powder formulas have their merits, it's the best cream eyeshadows that promise a really low-effort but high-impact look. Whether it's in a pot or stick form, their buildable and hydrating formulas apply easily, often requiring very little blending at all - depending on the effect you're going for. In fact, Cat Deeley just demonstrated as much by sharing a video where her makeup artist could be seen using an eyeshadow stick and a very straightforward technique to apply it.

So straightforward in fact, it might just change your whole perspective on wearing eyeshadow, especially when it comes to the multi-tasking stick behind the almost effortless look.

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The chic but low-effort eyeshadow stick Cat Deeley wears

Taking to Instagram on April 28th, the This Morning star shared a video detailing her 'This or Thats', spanning everything from whether she prefers flats to heels, or cats to dogs (funnily enough, she actually said dogs), whilst having her hair and makeup done.

As a beauty team, we couldn't help but zero in on the process, specifically how and what Deeley's makeup artist was using to apply her eyeshadow. After a bit of tactical pausing and Googling, we've matched up the zebra-print stick in question to Sisley Paris' Phyto-Eye Twist, which is touted as a shadow, liner and pencil all in one.

Sisley Paris Sisley Phyto-Eye Twist View at SpaceNK RRP: £44 Available in 19 chic shades, spanning soft neutrals to light-catching metallics, this eye product is described by the brand as being your 'all-in-one eye make-up solution.' It can be used as an eyeshadow, a pencil or an eyeliner, depending on your preference and features a blend of plant-based active ingredients that protect the delicate skin of your eyelids. It's also waterproof and, thanks to the jumbo, crayon-like tip, it's so easy to apply and blend.

As for the technique, it looks so refreshingly easy and doesn't require much precision or many tools. In fact, we can see the crayon-like stick getting applied directly onto Deeley's eyelids, in a few little squiggle motions, before being quickly buffed in with a fluffy eyeshadow brush - all while Deeley is moving around and chatting to the camera.

A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) A photo posted by on

This just goes to show how low-maintenance and speedy an eyeshadow stick (and really any makeup stick) can be. There's no meticulous placement or blending involved. You don't even have to opt for more than one shade, with simple, monochromatic washes of colour or 'solo eyeshadow' as we've dubbed the trend, proving so popular this year.

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This simple look feels soft and subtle, but is an easy way to elevate your makeup from day to night, or ready for a more formal occasion - without requiring much effort.

Creamy stick products, like this Sisley Paris product, are especially good for speedy application, and if you have fine lines or experience dryness around your eyelids, as they just melt on and don't accentuate texture as some powders can.

Other eyeshadow sticks we love

Our beauty team loves an eyeshadow stick, so if you're in the market for a few more, we've rounded up three of our tried and tested favourites.