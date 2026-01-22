Jump to category:
Back To Top

The secrets out, I use makeup sticks for nearly every step of my routine - here's why

From my foundation to my blush, it seems few things can get between me and a makeup stick, as nearly my entire routine is in twist-up, tube-form...

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of makeup sticks, including the Westman Atelier Face Trace Stick, Merit Complexion Stick, Violette_Fr Bisou Blush and Chanel Essentiel Baume, all arranged on a white and grey template with various makeup swatches and a picture of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, with the words &quot;Tried and Tested&quot;
(Image credit: Westman Atelier/ MERIT/ Violette_Fr and CHANEL)
Jump to category:

It has come to my attention that I've become somewhat synonmous with makeup sticks. In fact, my entire team thought they were go-to, and after some reflection, I can deny it no longer. I am indeed partial to beauty products in stick formats and use at least four every day (yes, I counted).

Why, you ask? For one thing, they're often the most low-maintenance and quick to use. While I love several of the best foundations, for instance, their liquid consistency can be quite messy and require many minutes of meticulous blending. The same goes for the best liquid blushes, highlighters and even some concealers. Now, I don't mean to brag, but on a good day, my makeup - including contouring, blush and sometimes eye shadow - can take me just 10 minutes, and I think I can credit stick products, the kind you can simply swipe straight onto your face, for it. I also never need to use my hand as a makeshift palette and can transport all my essentials easily, without really fearing spillages.

6 makeup sticks that are so worth investing in, per a die-hard fan

On the left, if a picture of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s open makeup bag, with all the makeup sticks that she uses circled in pink and on the right, is a product shot of each: the rhode pocket blush, Merit Complexion Stick, CHANEL Essentiel Baume, the Westman Atelier Face Trace stick and Violette_Fr Bisou Blush, all numbered and labelled to match the left image/ and featured on a cream background

(Image credit: Future | Products: rhode/CHANEL/MERIT/ Westman Atelier/ Violette_Fr)

Peering into my makeup bag, I'm certainly starting to understand how and why I've accidentally become our team's authority on makeup sticks, because lo and behold, I count not one, but six sticks taking up real estate. This also doesn't account for my bedroom dresser, which has at least five more blush, skincare, and foundation sticks hiding within. Above, though, are the ones I use and rotate every day; the rhode Pocket Blush, Merit's Minimalist Complexion Stick and Flush Balm, Chanel's Essentiel Baume glowstick, the Westman Atelier Face Trace stick and last but not least, Violette_Fr's Bisou Blush.

As you can probably deduce from their names, collectively they cover both the foundation and concealer portion of my makeup routine, as well as my contour, blush and even my highlighter. Several of these aforementioned sticks are also multipurpose, so if I wanted to, I could also use the Chanel Baume as an eyeshadow, and the Merit and rhode blushes as a lipstick. Already sounding pretty useful, huh? I'm only just getting started.

Below, I go through the pros of each stick, how it looks on the skin and why I love it enough to recommend it...

My everyday makeup stick picks

Clearly, I could write essays about my favourite makeup sticks, but I think the most compelling thing I could do is show them in action.

On the left is a picture of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, seen wearing an array of makeup sticks on her face, including the Merit Complexion Stick, Westman Atelier Face Trace Stick, Violette_Fr Bisou Blush and Chanel Essentiel Baume, followed by a picture of her hand holding three of the aforementioned sticks, with swatches of each seen on her arm. Then, second from the right, is another picture of Naomi again wearing an array of the makeup sticks featured, though having swapped the Violette_Fr blush for the Rhode Pocket blush, followed by another picture of her holding the two blushes, with swatches of the shades on her arm.

(Image credit: Future)

Besides rotating the blushes every now and then, depending on how vibrant or subtle I want it to look, the rest of my routine stays the same, with each stick working harmoniously together to give me a fresh and radiant look (whilst always saving me precious minutes in the morning).

If you, like me, have quite dry skin or find your foundations, concealers, and maybe sometimes your blushes can look a little cakey or flat, I really recommend investing in a couple of creamy makeup sticks. All of the above apply easily, and are so forgiving - you can't really go wrong with your blending.

They're also incredibly versatile. In the summertime, for instance, when you want less coverage, you can apply the Merit Complexion stick like a pinpoint concealer and the blush for a soft, sun-kissed finish, rather than a bold pop of colour.

Honourable mentions

Remember that bedroom dresser I mentioned? Well, there's plenty more sticks to be found in there, and while I don't use them as regularly as the six above, I still like them very much. So, I thought, why not give them a little shout-out, since we're on the topic.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top