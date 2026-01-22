The secrets out, I use makeup sticks for nearly every step of my routine - here's why

It has come to my attention that I've become somewhat synonmous with makeup sticks. In fact, my entire team thought they were go-to, and after some reflection, I can deny it no longer. I am indeed partial to beauty products in stick formats and use at least four every day (yes, I counted).

Why, you ask? For one thing, they're often the most low-maintenance and quick to use. While I love several of the best foundations, for instance, their liquid consistency can be quite messy and require many minutes of meticulous blending. The same goes for the best liquid blushes, highlighters and even some concealers. Now, I don't mean to brag, but on a good day, my makeup - including contouring, blush and sometimes eye shadow - can take me just 10 minutes, and I think I can credit stick products, the kind you can simply swipe straight onto your face, for it. I also never need to use my hand as a makeshift palette and can transport all my essentials easily, without really fearing spillages.

So, if you're looking to streamline your routine or invest in a few functional buys, allow me to give you a tour of my makeup bag and share why these sticks have my love and loyalty.

6 makeup sticks that are so worth investing in, per a die-hard fan

(Image credit: Future | Products: rhode/CHANEL/MERIT/ Westman Atelier/ Violette_Fr)

Peering into my makeup bag, I'm certainly starting to understand how and why I've accidentally become our team's authority on makeup sticks, because lo and behold, I count not one, but six sticks taking up real estate. This also doesn't account for my bedroom dresser, which has at least five more blush, skincare, and foundation sticks hiding within. Above, though, are the ones I use and rotate every day; the rhode Pocket Blush, Merit's Minimalist Complexion Stick and Flush Balm, Chanel's Essentiel Baume glowstick, the Westman Atelier Face Trace stick and last but not least, Violette_Fr's Bisou Blush.

As you can probably deduce from their names, collectively they cover both the foundation and concealer portion of my makeup routine, as well as my contour, blush and even my highlighter. Several of these aforementioned sticks are also multipurpose, so if I wanted to, I could also use the Chanel Baume as an eyeshadow, and the Merit and rhode blushes as a lipstick. Already sounding pretty useful, huh? I'm only just getting started.

Below, I go through the pros of each stick, how it looks on the skin and why I love it enough to recommend it...

My everyday makeup stick picks

My base stick pick MERIT The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick $38 at Merit Beauty $38 at Merit Beauty RRP: £34 While my favourite lightweight foundations will always hold a place in my heart, I confess I haven't touched them since adding this complexion stick to my makeup bag - and the same goes for any of my concealers. It sits somewhere in between the two, offering buildable and effective coverage as well as a radiant, all-over tint. It blends out like a dream, just a couple of swipes around my eyes, nose and chin, followed by a few quick buffs with my foundation brush, and suddenly I have a fresh and luminous-looking complexion. It saves me so much time in the mornings and has earned me several glow-related compliments. I have quite dry skin, but you really wouldn't know it when I wear this lightweight, cream formula - it doesn't pill or cling to texture. My contour stick pick Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick View at SpaceNK RRP: £44 Before discovering the Westman Atelier Face Trace stick, I was always a bit intimidated by contouring, but the creaminess of this formula, paired with how easy it is to blend and the subtle sculpting it delivers, has converted me. I use this stick practically every day as I think it really elevates my makeup and adds a bit of shape and definition to my more oval face. I apply it where natural shadows appear under my cheekbones, as well on either side of my nose bridge and across my forehead. The muted, taupe-y colour of the shade 'Biscuit' perfectly mimics said shadows, and really accentuates my cheekbones, but in a very subtle way - there's no harsh lines or patchiness with this stick. My highlighter stick pick CHANEL Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick RRP: £38 The power of this creamy highlighter really needs to be seen to be believed, but I'll try my best to articulate it. Its pearlescent gleam catches the light beautifully, offering a subtle but ethereal glow to your skin that is so flattering. It brings instant life to my complexion and feels so lightweight and comfortable. I tend to apply it with my finger, for a very natural, dewy finish, tapping it along the high points of my face; my cheekbones, nose bridge and brow bones, all of which are areas that light bounces off of. This baume is definitely one of my favourites from Chanel's makeup best-sellers and is actually quite the multi-purpose buy, as well as being a highlighter, you can use this glow stick as an eyeshadow and glossy lip balm. My blush stick pick no.1 Violette_Fr Bisou Blush $36 at Moda Operandi $36 at Moda Operandi RRP: £37 Currently, this is my favourite blush out of the three I rotate day-to-day, thanks to its delicious berry-like colour(I wear shade Maryam) and the way it just melts into the skin, effortlessly creating a natural-looking flush. Its marbled formula was inspired by the 'sfumato' painting technique (per the website), and is designed to deliver a soft-focus, multi-dimensional blush look, and it definitely delivers. It really does look as though the colour is glowing out from my cheeks, and its creamy formula is so easy to apply and blend out - it even comes with a handy built-in brush. Personally, I prefer to apply it with Hourglass' no.15 tapered blush brush, but I like knowing I have the option to just pop it in my handbag and reapply on the go. Not that it ever needs it, unlike some blushes, the Bisou Blush stays all day long, and I've never encountered any separation or pilling. no.2... rhode Pocket Blush View at Sephora RRP: £25 If you're in the market for a very pigmented, berry blush rhode's 'Date Cake' gets my vote. Again, it comes in a very convenient twist-up tube that you can dot straight onto your cheeks, and when I saw "dot," that really is all you'll need. Like all my favourite makeup sticks, its formula is ultra-creamy and dewy. It blends out easily and gives your face such a lovely, hydrated glow and rosy colour. There's an array of shades to choose from, but this rich, reddish-berry hue is my favourite, though the popular mauve-y 'Sleepy Girl' shade is also lovely. This looks great on its own, but I've also been loving how it looks when layered over my Merit Flush Balm - so there's some versatility there too, if you like to mix and match your blushes or pair blush with bronzer. Oh, and you can also apply this to your lips for a chic and cohesive look. And no.3... Merit Flush Balm View at MERIT RRP: £26 Now, I know what you're thinking: does someone really need three blushes? Well, it depends on who you ask. Pose the question to me, and I'd say, yes, absolutely, because depending on the season or just your mood, it's nice to change things up, and your tone of blush can actually make a big difference. Merit's Flush balms are my go-to for more natural, minimal makeup days, when I just want a fresh and dewy complexion with just a whisper of a flush. There are 13 gorgeous shades to choose from, but my current favourite is their limited edition 'Courmayeur' hue, which gives the perfect 'blonzer' look (blush meets bronzer). It's warm and slightly terracotta-y, which I love. Alas, you can't actually get it anymore, though I think the shade 'Fox' is a close alternative. As for the formula, it blends like a dream and feels so lightweight on skin, and while it's technically more of a pot than a stick, you can swipe this dome-like blush straight onto your cheeks -no brush required.

Clearly, I could write essays about my favourite makeup sticks, but I think the most compelling thing I could do is show them in action.

(Image credit: Future)

Besides rotating the blushes every now and then, depending on how vibrant or subtle I want it to look, the rest of my routine stays the same, with each stick working harmoniously together to give me a fresh and radiant look (whilst always saving me precious minutes in the morning).

If you, like me, have quite dry skin or find your foundations, concealers, and maybe sometimes your blushes can look a little cakey or flat, I really recommend investing in a couple of creamy makeup sticks. All of the above apply easily, and are so forgiving - you can't really go wrong with your blending.

They're also incredibly versatile. In the summertime, for instance, when you want less coverage, you can apply the Merit Complexion stick like a pinpoint concealer and the blush for a soft, sun-kissed finish, rather than a bold pop of colour.

Honourable mentions

Remember that bedroom dresser I mentioned? Well, there's plenty more sticks to be found in there, and while I don't use them as regularly as the six above, I still like them very much. So, I thought, why not give them a little shout-out, since we're on the topic.